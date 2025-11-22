Share

Science Is the Thing. Why and How to Restore Balance Between U.S. Institutional Review Boards and Investigators

Journal of Controversial Ideas

Abstract: In the United States, the Institutional Review Board (IRB) derives its power from the 1978 Belmont Report and the (Revised) Common Rule, effective in 2019, that propagates its authority to multiple federal agencies including NIH. The IRB serves as the local oversight committee protecting human subjects in social science and biomedical research. But how much protection is enough? And at what cost? We review several historical and modern cases as a means of illustrating the evolution of the IRB and its invasiveness. The cases correspond loosely to distinct eras in history that have been termed by Moreno, “Weak Protectionism,” “Moderate Protectionism,” and “Strong Protectionism.” We believe we have now descended into an era of “Hyper-Protectionism” in which the costs to science far outweigh the benefits to protection of human subjects. In response, we propose a set of guiding principles, the “Mudd Code,” aimed at restoring the balance between oversight and research efficiency and productivity.

Muscle strength, muscle endurance, voluntary activation, and perception of effort in myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS): an overview

Fatigue: Biomedicine, Health & Behavior

Abstract: Background: Myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) is a debilitating condition characterized by fatigue, post-exertional malaise, perceived muscle weakness and other symptoms. Whether muscle strength is objectively reduced in ME/CFS is unclear. Objective and methods: Our aim was to determine if muscle strength, muscle endurance, voluntary activation, and perceived effort during muscle endurance tasks are altered in ME/CFS by reviewing the relevant literature. Results: We identified 27 studies that compared muscle strength or endurance between individuals with ME/CFS (n = 1,023) and healthy controls (n = 672). Tests typically involved handgrip, elbow flexion, or knee extension tasks. Across studies, muscle strength and muscle endurance were 18.4 ± 12.9% and 10.9 ± 26.7% lower, respectively, in individuals with ME/CFS compared to healthy controls. Results from six studies did not clearly indicate if poorer strength was due to reduced voluntary activation, and no comparative studies related these outcomes to whole muscle atrophy. Three studies indicated that individuals with ME/CFS report greater perceived effort during muscle endurance tests than healthy controls. Conclusions: Individuals with ME/CFS exhibit reduced muscle strength, reduced muscle endurance, and heightened perceptions of effort during muscle endurance tasks than healthy controls.

This week, David Maywald released his book The Relentless War on Masculinity. I have read and reviewed David’s book. My review is below. To learn more about David’s book, see his post at Celebrating Masculinity on Substack. Also, see David’s recent interview on Men Are Good.

“David Maywald’s book on the war on masculinity highlights many of the issues currently facing boys and men. Maywald overviews the causes of this war, its effects on men and society, and how the war can be resolved. Maywald’s conceptualization of the “four horsewomen” of modern feminism – misandry, gamma bias, gynocentrism, and gaslighting – is a particularly important contribution. To progress on boys’ and men’s issues, which Maywald believes is possible and indeed necessary for a healthy society, the “four horsewomen” of modern feminism must be acknowledged and addressed accordingly.”

To the Men the World Overlooks

Evie Magazine

(See Lisa Britton’s related post on X here.)

Record Numbers of Younger Women Want to Leave the U.S.

Gallup

Desire to migrate among younger American women has quadrupled in the past decade

UK government’s Men’s Health Strategy – submission by the Centre for Male Psychology

Centre for Male Psychology

The Limited Presence of Male Mentors in the Lives of Boys and Young Men

RAND

After Years of Confusion, the Olympics Signal a Return to Biological Reality

Reality’s Last Stand

The IOC is poised to announce new eligibility rules that finally ground women’s sport in biology.

Prevalence and Demographic Correlates of “Rough Sex” Behaviors: Findings from a U.S. Nationally Representative Survey of Adults Ages 18–94 Years

Archives of Sexual Behavior

Abstract: Rough sex behaviors have become prevalent among young adults in the U.S. and internationally. However, little is known about these behaviors at the population level. Using nationally representative survey data of 9029 U.S. adults, we aimed to provide population estimates and demographic correlates of 10 such behaviors: consensual and nonconsensual hair pulling, biting, face slapping, genital slapping, light spanking, hard spanking, choking, punching, name-calling, and smothering. We found that 47.8% of women, 60.8% of men, and 67.3% of transgender and gender nonbinary participants (TGNB+) had ever done one or more of the behaviors to a partner. Also, 53.8% of women, 45.7% of men, and 69.5% of transgender and gender nonbinary participants reported that a partner had ever performed at least one type of the assessed behaviors on them, with consent. Experiencing one or more of the behaviors done to them without consent was reported by 19.6% of women, 15.9% of men, and 33.5% of TGNB+ participants. As a general pattern, the behaviors we assessed tended to be more prevalent among younger cohorts as compared with older cohorts and to be reported by more sexual orientation minorities than those identifying as heterosexual. Sexuality educators and clinicians need to be aware of these emerging sexual behaviors. Also, public health agencies should address the increased prevalence of sexual choking, which is usually done as a form of neck compression or strangulation and poses unique risks to health.

(*My X post of the descriptive results from this survey study received many comments. See the comments here.)

Education watchdog urges Ohio AG to probe OSU over mandatory DEI coursework

The College Fix

The Unfortunate March to Wokeness by March of Dimes

Do No Harm

Microsoft apologises to millions of Australian customers over subscription pricing

9 News

Mankeeping Is Why Women Are Done With Dating

Vice

(To see why this article has been thrown in the Rubbish Bin, see Lisa Britton’s X post.)

Athena SWAN Silver Applications and Gender Equality Action Plans: A Driving Force in Irish Higher Education or Genderwashing?

Gender, Work & Organization

Abstract: Athena SWAN is seen as key in tackling gender inequality in Irish higher education institutions, with bronze, silver, and gold awards. It aims at changing their structure and culture. The research question asked whether the content of successful Silver Athena SWAN award-winning applications suggested that it was a driving force for gender equality or constituted genderwashing. Specifically (a) did the content suggest a willingness to recognize gender inequality? (b) Did the HEI see itself as creating or maintaining that inequality? Based on the trends emerging from a content analysis of two of these successful Athena SWAN Silver applications, six types of institutional resistance were identified: first a failure to see gender inequality as an issue; second, a failure to recognize the experience and source of gender inequality; third, ignoring their own data in the application in framing Action Plans; fourth, a focus on individual rather than organizational solutions; fifth, a focus on organizationally “convenient” explanations; sixth a lack of specificity and ambition in the Action Plans. Abductively, these trends suggested institutional resistance by HEIs, reflected in genderwashing, that is, focusing on superficial change while ignoring structural and power imbalances perpetuating gender inequality. The sources and implications of this are discussed.

(My brief comment on this paper is available on X here.)

