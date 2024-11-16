Share

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Dear Democrats, I Tried To Warn You

New data fully corroborates my viral political meme in granular detail

Reality’s Last Stand, 2024

How Democrats lost the male vote

'It's all #MeToo for women and #ShutUp for men'

Washington Times, 2024

Trump won because Democrats keep telling young men they’re dangerous and don’t matter

Kansas City Star, 2024

A new global gender divide is emerging

Financial Times, 2024

HISTORICAL ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Skin-to-skin contact by fathers and the impact on infant and paternal outcomes: an integrative review

Midwifery, 2016

Abstract: Objective: to summarise research evidence on the impact of father-infant skin-to-skin contact on infant and paternal outcomes. Design: an integrative literature review. Data sources: PubMed, ScienceDirect, PsycINFO, and Cumulative Index to Nursing & Allied Health. Review methods: studies included were: (1) published in English between January 1995 to September 2015; (2) primary researches; and (3) focused on fathers providing skin-to-skin contact with their infants and its impact on infant and paternal outcomes. The Joanna Briggs Institute's Critical Appraisal Checklists were used to appraise the scientific rigour of the studies. Findings: twelve studies (10 quantitative and two qualitative) were included in this review. Father-infant skin-to-skin contact had positive impacts on infants' outcomes, including temperature and pain, bio-physiological markers, behavioural response, as well as paternal outcomes, which include parental role attainment, paternal interaction behaviour, and paternal stress and anxiety. Conclusions: a father's involvement in providing skin-to-skin contact seems to be feasible and beneficial to both infants and fathers. However, there has been a scarcity of literature that exclusively examines fathers' involvement and perceptions related to skin-to-skin contact in the postpartum period. Future research should examine skin-to-skin contact by fathers and its associated benefits, as well as fathers' perceptions on father-infant SSC among varied populations. Implications for practice: a father's involvement in providing skin-to-skin contact should be promoted during the postnatal period. Father-infant skin-to-skin contact is a valuable alternative, especially during the unavailability of mothers due to special circumstances, including medical emergencies and caesarean section.

A systematic review of human paternal oxytocin: Insights into the methodology and what we know so far

Developmental Psychobiology, 2021

Abstract: With the consolidation of fathers' engagement in caregiving, understanding the neuroendocrine and hormonal mechanisms underlying fatherhood becomes a relevant topic. Oxytocin (OT) has been linked with maternal bonding and caregiving, but less is known about the role of OT in human fatherhood and paternal caregiving. A systematic review of methods and findings of previous OT research in human fathers was carried. The literature search on PubMed and Scopus yielded 133 records. Twenty-four studies were included and analyzed. Significant variability emerged in OT methodology, including laboratory tasks, assessment methods, and outcome measures. Fathers' OT levels appear to increase after childbirth. OT was significantly correlated with less hostility and with the quality of paternal physical stimulation in play interactions, but not with paternal sensitivity. Fathers' and children's OT levels were significantly correlated in a limited subset of studies, intriguingly suggesting that cross-generational OT regulation may occur during the early years of life. This study highlights relevant issues and limitations of peripheral OT assessment in human subjects, especially in fathers. Although the study of paternal neuroendocrinology appears promising, coping with these issues requires dedicated efforts and methodological suggestions are provided to guide future advances in this field.

RUBBISH BIN

Donald Trump Rides Patriarchy Back to the White House

Ms. Magazine, 2024

It’s crazy, but we must accept these truths about Trump and America

Sydney Morning Herald, 2024

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!

If you prefer to donate to a specific project, please see the Go Fund Me page for my current research on sex differences in muscle strength in children.