The 2022 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report (AHAR) to Congress

US Department of Housing and Urban Development, 2022

Demographic Differences in Life Dissatisfaction Among Adults: United States, 2021

National Health Statistics Reports, 2023

Abstract: Objective-Previous work has established life satisfaction as an important indicator of overall health and well-being. This report describes differences in life dissatisfaction by selected characteristics, grouped by family income. Methods-Data from the 2021 National Health Interview Survey were used to examine the percentage of adults that were dissatisfied with life by selected demographic characteristics (age, sex, race and Hispanic origin, and nativity status [born in the United States or U.S. territory]), grouped by family income. Results-In 2021, 4.8% of adults were dissatisfied with life. In general, analyses showed significant differences by all selected demographic characteristics among adults with incomes of less than 200% of the federal poverty level. Among this group, men, adults ages 45-64, White non-Hispanic adults, Black non-Hispanic adults, and adults born in the United States were more likely to be dissatisfied with life compared with their counterparts. No significant differences in life dissatisfaction by selected demographic characteristics among adults with incomes greater than 200% of the federal poverty level were observed. Conclusion-This report presents estimates of life dissatisfaction among adults by demographic subgroups and family income. These results highlight the importance of monitoring life dissatisfaction among detailed subgroups grouped by income, in addition to the overall national estimate.

Repetitive Strain Injuries in Adults in the Past 3 Months: United States, 2021

National Health Statistics Reports, 2023

Abstract: Objectives-This report describes the percentage of adults aged 18 and over who reported injuries from repetitive strain in the past 3 months by selected sociodemographic characteristics, including age, sex, race and Hispanic origin, and family income. The impacts of these injuries-limitation of usual activity for at least 24 hours and whether a medical professional was consulted for the injuries-are also examined. Methods-Data from the 2021 National Health Interview Survey were used to estimate the percentage of adults who had repetitive strain injuries in the past 3 months by sociodemographic characteristics. Among those who had a repetitive strain injury in the past 3 months, 24-hour limitation of activity and consultation of a medical professional are also examined by sociodemographic characteristics. Results-In 2021, for adults aged 18 and over in the United States, 9.0% had repetitive strain injuries in the past 3 months. Adults aged 35-49 (10.3%) and 50-64 (11.6%), White non-Hispanic adults (subsequently, White; 9.5%), and adults with family income at 400% or more of the federal poverty level (9.8%) tended to have higher percentages. For those who had repetitive strain injuries, 44.2% limited their activities for at least 24 hours, with the highest percentages among White adults (47.0%), women (47.1%), and adults with a family income less than 200% of the federal poverty level (51.0%). For those who limited their activity for at least 24 hours due to a repetitive strain injury, 51.4% consulted a doctor or medical professional, with the highest percentages among women (56.3%) and Black non-Hispanic adults (66.2%).

Origin of Sex-Biased Mental Disorders: Do Males and Females Experience Different Selective Regimes?

Journal of Molecular Evolution, 2022

Abstract: The origins of sex-biased differences in disease and health are of growing interest to both medical researchers and health professionals. Several major factors have been identified that affect sex differences in incidence of diseases and mental disorders. These are: sex chromosomes, sex hormones and female immunity, sexual selection and antagonistic evolution, and differential susceptibility of sexes to environmental factors. These factors work on different time scales and are not exclusive of each other. Recently, a combined Sexual Selection-Sex Hormones (SS-SH) Theory was presented as an evolutionary mechanism to explain sex-biased differences in diseases and mental disorders (Singh in J Mol Evol 89:195-213, 2021). In that paper disease prevalence trends were investigated, and non-sex-specific diseases were hypothesized to be more common in males than in females in general. They showed signs of exceptions to this trend with inflammatory diseases and stress-related mental disorders that were more common in females. We believe that the SS-SH theory requires the consideration of psycho-social stress (PSS) to explain the predominance of female-biased mental disorders and some other exceptions in their findings. Here we present a theory of sex-differential experience of PSS and provide quantitative support for the combined SS-SH-PSS Theory using age-standardized incidence rates (ASIRs) recording the levels of male- and female-bias in data obtained from different countries. The grand theory provides an evolutionary framework for explaining patterns of sex-biased trends in the prevalence of disease and health. Further exploration of women's vulnerability to social factors may help to facilitate new treatments for female-biased diseases.

Building Structural Empathy to Marshal Critical Education into Compassionate Practice: Evaluation of a Medical School Critical Race Theory Course

Journal of Law, Medicine & Ethics, 2021

Abstract: Ideas of racial genetic determinism, though unsupported by scientific evidence and atavistic, are common and readily apparent in American medical education. These theories of biologic essentialism have documented negative effects in learners, including increased measures of racial prejudice.

