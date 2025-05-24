Share

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

The WEF’s Gender Disinformation Campaign

Quillette

A combination of activism and evolved cognitive bias results in suboptimal social and economic policies

Sex Differences in Personality Across Cultures

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

What a global study reveals about the psychological differences between men and women (*pre-print of the study available here)

Paternity Fraud is Serious and Widespread, But Incidents May Go Unpunished

SAVE

‘New McCarthyism:’ Professors investigated by their own universities speak out

The College Fix

Another ‘antiracism’ center closes, this time at UMinn

The College Fix

‘Highly likely’ Biden had prostate cancer diagnosis in the White House

The Spectator

Cancer expert Dr. Steven Quay believes it would constitute malpractice to only get such a diagnosis now

Anemia Prevalence: United States, August 2021–August 2023

NCHS Data Brief

Key findings: During August 2021-August 2023, the overall prevalence of anemia in people age 2 and older was 9.3%, and prevalence was higher in females (13.0%) than in males (5.5%). The prevalence of anemia in Black non-Hispanic people was higher than in all other race and Hispanic-origin groups. Anemia prevalence increased with decreasing income overall. In all race and Hispanic-origin groups and income groups, females had higher anemia prevalence than males.

Overdoses Involving Medetomidine Mixed with Opioids — Chicago, Illinois, May 2024

Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report

Abstract: Medetomidine, a nonopioid sedative not approved for use in humans, has periodically been detected in illegally manufactured opioids across North America since 2022. On May 11, 2024, the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the Illinois Department of Public Health were alerted by hospitals and the Illinois Poison Center to an increase in emergency medical services responses for suspected opioid-involved overdoses with atypical symptoms, mostly clustered on Chicago’s West Side. CDPH and CDC investigated and identified 12 confirmed, 26 probable, and 140 suspected overdoses involving medetomidine mixed with opioids among patients treated at three hospitals in Chicago’s West Side during May 11–17, 2024. Medetomidine had not been previously identified in Chicago’s illegal drug supply. Fentanyl was identified in all drug samples and blood specimens containing medetomidine. Most patients were male, non-Hispanic Black or African American, and aged 45–64 years; most patients with confirmed cases experienced bradycardia and had no or only a partial response to naloxone. This cluster is the largest reported for confirmed medetomidine-involved overdoses. Multisector surveillance, including by health care providers, toxicology laboratories, and public health personnel, was essential for quickly identifying and responding to new adulterants in the illegal drug supply. Because all specimens and samples in this investigation that contained medetomidine also contained natural or synthetic opioids, administering naloxone for all suspected opioid-involved overdoses remains crucial.

Deaths: Final Data for 2021

National Vital Statistics Report

Abstract: Objectives: This report presents final 2021 data on U.S. deaths, death rates, life expectancy, infant and maternal mortality, and trends by selected characteristics such as age, sex, Hispanic origin and race, state of residence, and cause of death. Methods: Information reported on death certificates is presented in descriptive tabulations. The original records are filed in state registration offices. Statistical information is compiled in a national database through the Vital Statistics Cooperative Program of the National Center for Health Statistics. Causes of death are processed according to the International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision . Beginning in 2018, all states and the District of Columbia were using the 2003 revised certificate of death for the entire year, which includes the 1997 Office of Management and Budget revised standards for race. Data based on these revised standards are not completely comparable to previous years. Results: In 2021, a total of 3,464,231 deaths were reported in the United States. The age-adjusted death rate was 879.7 deaths per 100,000 U.S. standard population, an increase of 5.3% from the 2020 rate. Life expectancy at birth was 76.4 years, a decrease of 0.6 year from 2020. Age-specific death rates increased from 2020 to 2021 for every age group. In 2021, 9 of the 10 leading causes of death remained the same as in 2020. Heart disease remained the top leading cause, followed by cancer and COVID-19. The infant mortality rate of 5.44 infant deaths per 1,000 live births in 2021 did not change significantly from the rate in 2020 (5.42). Conclusions: In 2021, the age-adjusted death rate increased and life expectancy at birth decreased for the total, male, and female populations, primarily due to the influence of deaths from COVID-19.

United States Life Tables, 2022

National Vital Statistics Report

Abstract: Objectives: This report presents complete period life tables for the United States by Hispanic origin and race and sex, based on age-specific death rates in 2022. Methods: Data used to prepare the 2022 life tables are 2022 final mortality statistics; July 1, 2022, population estimates based on the Blended Base population estimates produced by the U.S. Census Bureau; and 2022 Medicare data for people ages 66-99. The methodology used to estimate the life tables for the Hispanic population remains unchanged from that developed for the publication of life tables by Hispanic origin for data year 2006. The same methodology is used to estimate the life tables for the American Indian and Alaska Native non-Hispanic and Asian non-Hispanic populations. The methodology used to estimate the 2022 life tables for all other groups was first implemented with data year 2008. Results: In 2022, the overall expectation of life at birth was 77.5 years, increasing 1.1 years from 76.4 in 2021. Between 2021 and 2022, life expectancy at birth increased by 1.3 year for males (from 73.5 to 74.8) and by 0.9 year for females (79.3 to 80.2). Between 2021 and 2022, life expectancy increased 2.2 years for the Hispanic (77.8 to 80.0) and the American Indian and Alaska Native non-Hispanic (65.6 to 67.8) populations. Life expectancy increased by 1.6 years for the Black non-Hispanic population (71.2 to 72.8), by 0.9 year for the Asian non-Hispanic population (83.5 to 84.4), and by 0.8 year for the White non-Hispanic population (76.7 to 77.5).

HISTORICAL ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

The New Dirty War Against Faculty

Arc Digital, 2021

I am constantly subjected to baseless investigations by my university. Here's my story.

RUBBISH BIN

The real story isn’t young men supposedly voting far right. It’s what young women are up to

The Guardian

There is an opportunity staring centre-left parties in the face – if they reject the male gaze distorting our politics

