ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Why society is failing men and boys

Fox News, 2024

Zero Republicans found in six humanities departments at UNC Chapel Hill

The College Fix, 2024

Do Black Babies Have Better Survival Rates with Black Doctors Than White Doctors? Apparently not.

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter, 2024

Muscle-Strengthening Activity among College Students: Who, What, Where, and Is It Enough?

Translational Journal of the ACSM, 2024

Abstract: Muscle-strengthening activity (MSA) is recommended for all major muscle groups ≥2 d·wk−1. Assessment is often based on the number of days per week of MSA without determining if all major muscle groups are being used, precluding accurate determination of compliance with physical activity (PA) guidelines. Thus, characteristics of MSA remain inadequately characterized, especially among college students. Although it is known that males engage in more MSA than females across the lifespan, more detailed information regarding sex differences in this behavior is needed. The purpose of this study was to comprehensively describe MSA among male and female college students to a) characterize adherence to MSA guidelines according to frequency of MSA and number of muscle groups used, and b) explore sex differences in MSA. College students (n = 651, 79.1% female, 20.3 ± 1.3 yr old) reported frequency of participation in MSA, muscle groups used, types of MSA performed, and location of MSA engagement via online questionnaires. The proportion of students meeting public health recommendations for MSA and characteristics of MSA participation were analyzed for the total sample and separately for male and female students. The proportion of students meeting MSA recommendations ranged from 9.8% to 52.7% depending on the minimum number of muscle groups required. Regardless of criteria, males were more likely to meet PA guidelines and reported more days of MSA, more muscle groups used, more types of MSA, and MSA at more locations than females (all P ≤ 0.05). Estimates of compliance with MSA guidelines vary substantially depending upon the number of muscle groups required for compliance. Frequency of MSA and specific muscle groups worked should be included as part of MSA assessment to align with PA guidelines. Sex differences also influence MSA participation; thus, tailoring of messages and programming may improve MSA participation on college campuses.

HISTORICAL ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Being male in a feminist culture

New Male Studies, 2018

Abstract: According to our dominant cultural narrative, men in western societies are privileged and powerful, and have used their power throughout history to oppress and control women. Men's own accounts of their experiences, however, tell a very different story. They highlight how it feels to believe, with justification, that one is unwelcome--even despised--in one's own society. Such stories of alienation must no longer be ignored. We can keep on telling men that when they articulate experiences of powerlessness and injustice, they’re really just bitter about sharing power with women, but the sting of the injustice will not thereby diminish. We can keep on showing men that if they object to the feminist story, a massive arsenal of shame will be unleashed upon them, but that will only increase men’s anger and withdrawal.

RUBBISH BIN

Seeing the Invisible Knapsack: Feminist Men’s Strategic Responses to the Continuation of Male Privilege in Feminist Spaces

Men and Masculinities, 2018

Abstract: Privilege has been primarily conceptualized as invisible to those whom it benefits, but research on whiteness has suggested this is an oversimplification. Through interviews with fifty-two men who engage in gender justice projects and twelve women who work with them, this article investigates the complex ways some men do see, understand, and critique male privilege, as well as the ambivalent feelings and strategic decisions of both the men and women in response to the continuation of male privilege in feminist spaces. Many describe a “pedestal effect,” wherein men receive disproportionate rewards for their work as feminist allies. Emergent themes include five types of benefits, as well as internal conflict among interviewees who recognize that these added benefits conflict with their egalitarian ideologies. These men negotiate the contradiction between their anti-sexist commitments and the unequal appreciation they receive for these commitments in situationally specific ways and tend to be more satisfied with their responses at the microlevel than at the macrolevel. These results support a retheorization of privilege to recognize that it operates at multiple analytic levels and that individual action is often insufficient to address structural privilege.

Raising Male Privilege Awareness and Reducing Sexism: An Evaluation of Diversity Courses

Psychology of Women Quarterly, 2007

Abstract: Research examining the impact of women's studies courses provides evidence of student changes such as greater agreement with feminist and egalitarian attitudes, lower prejudice against women, and increased activism. Using a pre- and posttest design, the current studies assess students’ awareness of male privilege, prejudice against women, support for affirmative action, and identification as feminist following courses with and without gender content. In Study 1, students taking a course entitled Psychology of Race and Gender completed identical surveys during the first and last weeks of the semester. Study 2 included students in Psychology of Women, Introduction to Women's Studies, and courses not addressing gender. Participants in diversity and women's studies courses in both studies exhibited more male privilege awareness and support for affirmative action at the end of the semester compared to pretest. However, the change in women's studies students’ support for affirmative action and sexism levels was not significantly different from students in comparison courses. Women's studies students completed their courses with greater self-identification with feminism in contrast to non–women's studies students.

