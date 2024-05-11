The Weekly Roundup is an opportunity to recap a week in news and share recently discovered materials that might be of interest.

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

More than 321,000 U.S. children lost a parent to drug overdose from 2011 to 2021

National Institutes of Health, 2024

A Strong Approach for Overcoming the FoRE: Fear of Resistance Exercise

ACSM’s Health and Fitness Journal, 2024

Abstract: A vast majority of adults do not engage in sufficient resistance exercise to achieve health, fitness, and functional benefits. The Fear of Resistance Exercise, or FoRE, is a unique term that describes a phenomenon observed in individuals who develop an avoidance behavior to resistance exercise due to persistent feelings of worry, apprehension, or misunderstanding. Leadership from health and fitness professionals can help adults set clear objectives, challenge irrational thoughts, deal with barriers, and adhere to resistance exercises.

Sex differences in strength at the shoulder: a systematic review

PeerJ, 2024

Abstract: Background: Understanding differential strength capability between sexes is critical in ergonomics and task design. Variations in study designs and outcome measures generates challenges in establishing workplace guidelines for strength requirements to minimize upper extremity risk for workers. The purpose of this systematic review was to collate and summarize sex differences in strength at the shoulder across movement directions and contraction types. Methods: A total of 3,294 articles were screened from four databases (Embase, Medline, SCOPUS, and Web of Science). Eligibility criteria included observational studies, direct measurement of muscular joint, and healthy adult participants (18-65 years old). Strength outcome measures were normalized to percentages of male outputs to allow comparisons across articles. Results: A total of 63 studies were included within the final review. Majority of articles observed increased strength in males; the gap between male-female strength was greater in flexion and internal/external rotation, with females generating ~30% of male strength; scaption strength ratios were most consistent of the movement groups, with females generating 55-62% of male strength. Conclusion: Sex strength differences should be considered as an important factor for workplace task design as women are more at risk for occupational-related injuries than men in equivalent strength requirements. Differences in strength were not synonymous across motions; females demonstrated increased disparity relative to male strength in horizontal flexion/extension, forward flexion and internal/external rotation. Some movements had an extremely limited pool of available studies for examination which identified critical research gaps within the literature. Collating and quantifying strength differences is critical for effective workstation design with a range of users to mitigate potential overexertion risk and musculoskeletal injury.

Sex differences in wrist strength: a systematic review

PeerJ, 2023

Abstract: Sex differences in strength have been attributed to differences in body anthropometrics and composition; these factors are often ignored when generating workplace guidelines. These differences directly impact the upper extremity, leaving female workers exposed to injury risk. The wide range of tools and techniques for measuring upper extremity strength presents a challenge to ergonomists and work task designers; collating outcomes to provide a clear outlook of differences between males and females is essential and the purpose of this work. Four online databases were searched (PROSPERO ID: CRD42022339023) with a focus on articles assessing sex differences in wrist strength. A total of 2,378 articles were screened for relevancy; 25 full-text articles were included in this systematic review. Articles examined movement pairs (ulnar/radial deviation, pronation/supination, and flexion/extension), as well as contraction types (isometric and isokinetic) to observe sex differences in wrist strength. Across all articles, females produced ∼60-65% of male flexion/extension strength, ∼55-60% pronation/supination strength, and ∼60-70% ulnar/radial deviation strength. Overall, females presented lower strength-producing abilities than males, but when considering strength relative to body mass, male-female differences were less pronounced and occasionally females surpassed male strength metrics; typically, this occurred during flexion/extension, particularly in isokinetic contractions. This review has identified a scarcity of articles examining ulnar/radial deviation, pronation/supination, as well as isokinetic contractions; these are needed to supplement workplace exposure guidelines.

RUBBISH BIN

Antiracism and Health Equity Science: Overcoming Scientific Obstacles to Health Equity

Public Health Reports, 2024

A Critical Understanding of Inclusion in Oral Microbiome Research through the Lens of Racial Capitalism

Community Dental Health, 2024

Abstract: There are important calls for greater inclusion of Indigenous and racialised communities in oral microbiome research. This paper uses the concept of racial capitalism (the extractive continuity of colonialism) to critically examine this inclusion agenda. Racial capitalism explicitly links capitalist exploitations with wider social oppressions e.g., racisms, sexism, ableism. It is not confined to the commercial sector but pervades white institutions, including universities. By using the lens of racial capitalism, we find inclusion agendas allow white institutions to extract social and economic value from relations of race. Racially inclusive research is perceived as a social good, therefore, it attracts funding. Knowledge and treatments developed from research create immense value for universities and pharmaceutical companies with limited benefits for the communities themselves. Moreover, microbiome research tends to drift from conceptualisations that recognise it as something that is shaped by the social, including racisms, to one that is determined genetically and biologically. This location of problems within racialised bodies reinforces racial oppressions and allows companies to further profit from raciality. Inclusion in oral microbiome research must consider ways to mitigate racial capitalism. Researchers can be less extractive by using an anti-racism praxis framework. This includes working with communities to co-design studies, create safer spaces, giving marginalised communities the power to set and frame agendas, sharing research knowledges and treatments through accessible knowledge distributions, open publications, and open health technologies. Most importantly, inclusion agendas must not displace ambitions of the deeper anti-oppression social reforms needed to tackle health inequalities and create meaningful inclusion.

Emotional reactions to concepts of racism and white privilege in non-Aboriginal professionals working in remote Aboriginal communities

Rural Remote Health, 2024

Abstract: Introduction: This research, conducted by a non-Aboriginal, White researcher, examines how health professionals working in remote Aboriginal communities engage with antiracism as instructed by national standards, whether strong emotions are elicited while reflecting on these concepts, and how these reactions impact on antiracist professional practice. Methods: Eleven non-Indigenous allied health professionals were interviewed in a semi-structured format. Interviews were transcribed, thematically analysed and compared to existing literature. Results and discussion: Every participant identified overwhelming emotions that they linked to reflecting on racism, White privilege and colonisation. Professionals reported grappling with denial, anger, guilt, shame, fear, anxiety and perfectionism, loss of belonging, disgust and care. They reported that these emotions caused overwhelm, exhaustion, tensions with colleagues and managers, and disengagement from antiracism efforts, and contributed to staff turmoil and turnover. Conclusion: Previously, these emotional reactions and their impact on antiracism have only been described in the context of universities and by antiracist activists. This research identifies for the first time that these reactions also occur in health services in Aboriginal communities. Wider research is needed to better understand how these reactions impact on health service delivery to Aboriginal communities, and to evaluate ways of supporting staff to constructively navigate these reactions and develop antiracist, decolonised professional practice.

The Colonial History of Systemic Racism: Insights for Psychological Science

Perspectives on Psychological Science, 2024

Abstract: The psychological study of systemic racism can benefit from the converging insights of “Black Marxism” and development economics, which illustrate how modern systemic racism is rooted in the political and economic institutions established during the historical period of European colonization. This article explores how these insights can be used to study systemic racism and challenge scientific racism in psychology by rethinking traditional research paradigms to incorporate the histories of race, class, and capitalism. Antiracism strategies that make use of these histories are also discussed, which include disrupting the psychological processes that sustain racist systems.

