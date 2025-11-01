Share

LEADING ARTICLE

The Great Feminization

The Compact

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Sex/Gender

What do parents say about misogyny among boys and young men?

YouGov (UK)

What do teachers say about misogyny among boys and young men?

YouGov (UK)

The Great Military Feminization

American Greatness

Boys are Fastest Growing Victims of Human-Trafficking

In His Words

The Free Press Needs an Article on Trafficked Boys.

Education

Tertiary Symptoms of Decline

Australians for Science & Freedom

Introducing the City Journal College Rankings

City Journal

A data-driven rating system, capturing dimensions long neglected by mainstream systems, that will help American students and parents identify the best school for them.

Academic journal tells authors to consider researchers’ race, gender in citations

The College Fix

‘Deeply worrying’: Indiana U. refuses to release plagiarism investigation into president

The College Fix

Leukophobia & Other Obsessions

The New Criterion

On “Classicism and Other Phobias,” by Dan-el Padilla Peralta

HISTORICAL ARCHIVES

Leftist Extremism is Turning Therapists and Counselors against their own Clients

Critical Therapy Antidote (2022)

RUBBISH BIN

Citation diversity statements

Nature Reviews Psychology

Asexual geographies: the allosexualisation of space in Ireland

Gender, Place, & Culture

Abstract: This paper contributes towards the beginnings of asexual geographies, an area that has been largely overlooked within sexualities and queer geographies. Indeed, despite gradually increasing awareness of asexuality as a concept and identity, asexuality remains an underdeveloped area of academic research and is still widely misunderstood and invisible across society. Scholarship in the burgeoning field of asexuality studies has sought to redress this invisibility by exploring asexual people’s lives, identities, and experiences. Through these explorations, asexuality scholars have developed the concept of ‘compulsory sexuality’ to describe the ways in which social norms and practices assume that all people are sexual. However, within this growing field, the spatialities of asexuality and compulsory sexuality have yet to be fully developed. In this paper, I therefore aim to bring together work in geography and asexuality studies to introduce the concept of the allosexualisation of space. Drawing from qualitative interview data collected from seven asexual people living across Ireland, I examine the ways in which participants described feeling excluded, invisible, and/or out of place in a variety of spatial contexts – illustrating how spaces can come to reflect and co-produce the logic and assumptions of compulsory sexuality. In doing so, I argue that space matters to our understandings of asexuality and asexual people’s lived experiences, as well to the ways in which compulsory sexuality is manifest throughout our everyday lives. This paper thus contributes to beginning geographical discussions of asexualities, and extends emerging research on asexuality by introducing a geographical lens.

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!

If you prefer to donate to a specific project, please see the Go Fund Me page for my current research on sex differences in muscle strength in children.