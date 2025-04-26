Share

Women who hate men: a comparative analysis across extremist Reddit communities

Scientific Reports

Abstract: In the present online social landscape, while misogyny is a well-established issue, misandry remains significantly underexplored. In an effort to rectify this discrepancy and better understand the phenomenon of gendered hate speech, we analyze four openly declared misogynistic and misandric Reddit communities, examining their characteristics at a linguistic, emotional, and structural level. We investigate whether it is possible to devise substantial and systematic discrepancies among misogynistic and misandric groups when heterogeneous factors are taken into account. Our experimental evaluation shows that no systematic differences can be observed when a double perspective, both male-to-female and female-to-male, is adopted, thus suggesting that gendered hate speech is not exacerbated by the perpetrators' gender, indeed being a common factor of noxious communities.

Abstract: There is substantial evidence that women tend to support different policies and political candidates than men. Many studies also document gender differences in a variety of important preference dimensions, such as risk-taking, competition and pro-sociality. However, the degree to which differential voting by men and women is related to these gaps in more basic preferences requires an improved understanding. We conduct an experiment in which individuals in small laboratory "societies" repeatedly vote for redistribution policies and engage in production. We find that women vote for more egalitarian redistribution and that this difference persists with experience and in environments with varying degrees of risk. This gender voting gap is accounted for partly by both gender gaps in preferences and by expectations regarding economic circumstances. However, including both these controls in a regression analysis indicates that the latter is the primary driving force. We also observe policy differences between male- and female-controlled groups, though these are substantially smaller than the mean individual differences-a natural consequence of the aggregation of individual preferences into collective outcomes.

Abstract: Introduction: This data brief presents trends in injury death rates, in total and by the three leading intents (unintentional, suicide, homicide) for 2003 to 2023. Trends in unintentional injury, suicide, and homicide death rates are then presented by the three leading methods for each intent. Methods: Mortality data for 2003-2020 are from the National Center for Health Statistics' 1999-2020 Underlying Cause of Death by Bridged-Race Categories and data for 2021-2023 are from the 2018-2023 Underlying Cause of Death by Single-Race Categories. Age-adjusted death rates are based on the 2000 standard U.S. population and are per 100,000 population. Injury deaths are identified using International Classification of Diseases,10th Revision codes. Rates are presented for the three leading injury intents (unintentional, suicide, homicide), which are based on the number of deaths. Rates for the three leading methods within each intent are then presented. Key findings: After a period of stability from 2003 to 2013, the total injury death rate increased 21% from 2013 to 2019 and an additional 25% through 2021 before declining 4% through 2023. This pattern of an increase before 2019 and an even greater increase from 2019 to 2021 was seen for both unintentional injury and homicide deaths. Suicide, however, exhibited a different pattern, with increases from 2003 to 2018 and then a decline from 2018 to 2020 before resuming its increase. Drug overdose was the leading method of unintentional injury deaths during the period. Death rates increased from 2003 to 2022, with the largest increase from 2019 to 2022. The rate declined from 2022 to 2023. Firearms were the leading method for both suicide and homicide, with rates generally increasing over the period. Since 2021, firearm-involved homicide rates declined, while firearm-involved suicide rates were stable.

Abstract: While gendered online harassment has received increased attention in academic and public debates, there is a lack of empirical studies examining gender differences in experiences with online harassment. Relying on two independent large-scale population surveys carried out in Norway, this article examines whether women experience more—and different—online harassment than men, to what extent different types of online harassment silence its targets, and whether there are gendered patterns in how online harassment works as a silencing mechanism. Analytically, we distinguish between different levels of severity of online harassment and what the harassment is directed toward. Contrary to popular expectations, we find that more men than women have experienced online harassment. The main reason is that men receive more comments directed at their opinions and attitudes; women and men are equally exposed to harassment directed toward group characteristics. However, targeted women are more likely than targeted men to become more cautious in expressing their opinions publicly. Furthermore, the gender differences increase as the harassment becomes more aggressive and directed toward group characteristics.

