ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Why That Fetus Looks Just Like Daddy

Psychology Today

Key points: Women can always be certain that a child is theirs, but men cannot. Fathers who perceive that their children resemble them invest more in those children. Researchers hypothesized that women would be more likely to claim an ultrasound image resembled the father. A new study found pronounced differences in maternal and paternal responses about ultrasound resemblance.

How to Eliminate Paternity Fraud: Key Changes for a Just System

Women Against Paternity Fraud

The Shameful Story of How Australia’s Family Court Was Weaponised Against Men

Daily Skeptic

Men denied life-extending prostate cancer drug

BBC

Unfashionable But True: Sex Is Binary

Skeptic Magazine

A Paper Beyond Belief

Why Evolution is True

A self-inflicted academic crisis

World

Our universities’ career-first/family-last ideology fuels their own collapse

University of California system bans DEI statements in faculty hiring

The College Fix

The Quackery of Columbia’s Racialized Medical Research

Reality’s Last Stand

A Columbia professor’s NIH-funded study linking historical lynchings to negative cognitive health outcomes for black people fails to meet basic scientific standards of rigor and validity.

‘Christ Is King’ Is the Christian Right’s ‘Black Lives Matter’

Reality’s Last Stand

What was once a phrase of religious affirmation has now become a tool for extremist groups seeking to advance exclusionary and, increasingly, openly antisemitic narratives

The gender gap in commenting: Women are less likely than men to comment on (men’s) published research

PLOS one

Abstract: Subtle gender dynamics in the publishing process involving collaboration, peer-review, readership, citation, and media coverage disadvantage women in academia. In this study we consider whether commenting on published work is also gendered. Using all the comments published over a 16-year period in PNAS (N = 869) and Science (N = 481), we find that there is a gender gap in the authorship of comment letters: women are less likely than men to comment on published academic research. This disparity is greater than gender differences in the publication of research articles. There is also a gendered pattern in commenting: women comment writers are relatively less likely to engage with men’s research. If left unaddressed, these patterns in academic commenting could impede scholarly exchange between men and women and further marginalize women within the scientific community.

Myths and Facts Regarding Low-Carbohydrate Diets

Nutrients

Abstract: As the prevalence of chronic diseases persists at epidemic proportions, health practitioners face ongoing challenges in providing effective lifestyle treatments for their patients. Even for those patients on GLP-1 agonists, nutrition counseling remains a crucial strategy for managing these conditions over the long term. This paper aims to address the concerns of patients and practitioners who are interested in a low-carbohydrate or ketogenic diet, but who have concerns about its efficacy, safety, and long-term viability. The authors of this paper are practitioners who have used this approach and researchers engaged in its study. The paper reflects our opinion and is not meant to review low-carbohydrate diets systematically. In addressing common concerns, we hope to show that this approach has been well researched and can no longer be seen as a “fad diet” with adverse health effects such as impaired renal function or increased risk of heart disease. We also address persistent questions about patient adherence, affordability, and environmental sustainability. This paper reflects our perspective as clinicians and researchers engaged in the study and application of low-carbohydrate dietary interventions. While the paper is not a systematic review, all factual claims are substantiated with citations from the peer-reviewed literature and the most rigorous and recent science. To our knowledge, this paper is the first to address potential misconceptions about low-carbohydrate and ketogenic diets comprehensively.

HISTORICAL ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Looking for an explanation for the excessive male mortality in England and Wales since the end of the 19th century

SSM – Population Health

Abstract: Several papers have primarily considered a female disadvantage in mortality as something to explain, considering a male disadvantage to be a "natural condition". Even if, due to biological reasons, shorter life expectancy among males has been demonstrated, other factors need to be involved to explain firstly the increasing, and then the decreasing, of the male relative disadvantage over the past century. The principal aim of this paper is to provide a clearer picture of the major age-class and cause-of-death contributions to male excess mortality in England and Wales from 1881 to 2011. Results indicate a clear shift in contributions to the male disadvantage from differences occurring during the first year of life to those occurring in ageing people, and from tuberculosis, respiratory diseases, external causes and perinatal and congenital conditions to neoplasms and circulatory diseases. In contrast, the narrowing of the gap since 1981 seems to be most closely related to the decrease in the male disadvantage in respiratory diseases and to the simultaneous increasing in the female disadvantage in old-age diseases. The most important novelty of this research relates to the method: instead of using ratios to investigate gender differences in health, we use decomposition methods.

RUBBISH BIN

Are people giving up on feminism in 2025? It's complicated

SBS News

The Lee & Low Diversity Baseline Survey 3.0

Lee & Low Books

Lee & Low Books released the first Diversity Baseline Survey (DBS 1.0) in 2015. Before the DBS, people suspected publishing had a diversity problem, but without hard numbers, the extent of that problem was anyone’s guess. Our goal was to survey publishing houses and review journals regarding the racial, gender, sexual orientation, and ability makeup of their employees; establish concrete statistics about the diversity of the publishing workforce; and then build on this information by reissuing the survey every four years. Through these long-term efforts, we would be able to track what progress our industry shows over time in improving representation and inclusion.

