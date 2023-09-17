The Weekly Roundup is an opportunity to recap a week in news and share recently discovered articles that might be of interest.

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

The misogyny myth

City Journal, 2023

Women aren’t discriminated against in twenty-first-century America—but men increasingly are.

Academia’s missing men

Quillette, 2023

Men are disappearing from science and academia. The public perception is, however, exactly the opposite.

Unconscious bias in medicine: a canard

Quillette, 2023

Evidence that clinical decisions are driven by unconscious bias remains conspicuously lacking.

RUBBISH BIN

Going blind to see more clearly: unconscious bias in Australian Public Service shortlisting processes

Commonwealth of Australia, 2017

Nuzzo note: This government study from 2017 de-identified CVs to look at gender bias in shortlisting. A total of 2,100 public servants looked at the CVs. De-identifying the CVs increased a man's, and decreased, a woman's chance of being shortlisted. That is, a female name on a CV helps a woman get shortlisted, whereas a male name on a CV hurts a man from getting shortlisted. So, because de-identification of a CV appears to hurt a woman’s chances of getting shortlisted for a government position, the authors of this report no longer recommend de-identifying CVs during the job application review process. Misandry!

Heteroprofessionalism in the Academy: the surveillance and regulation of queer faculty in higher education

Journal of Homosexuality, 2023

Abstract: This article engages with Robert Mizzi’s theorization of hetero- professionalism to describe the experiences of two queer pro- fessors in the fields of Education and Psychology. We explore how heteronormative and cisnormative expectations of post- secondary professors impact professional practices and increase the regulation and surveillance of queer professors in academia. We methodologically employ Grace and Benson’s queer life narratives approach to retell and ground our personal stories of being queer higher education faculty. To do this, we analyze our experiences teaching and working in higher education through a queer poststructural theoretical lens. We then deconstruct how normative ideas regarding professionalism in higher education have regulated our professional practices as profes- sors, particularly pertaining to our respective embodiments, genders, and sexualities. We focus on two nexuses of hetero- professionalism: paradoxical (in)visibility and queer relationality. These nexuses are used to illuminate heteroprofessionalism as a neoliberal mechanism in higher education that regulates gender and sexual diversity by promoting respectability politics.

Challenging power and unearned privilege in physiotherapy: lessons from Africa

Frontiers of Rehabilitation Sciences, 2023

Abstract: Power and unearned privilege in the profession of physiotherapy (PT) reside in the white, Western, English-speaking world. Globally, rehabilitation curricula and practices are derived primarily from European epistemologies. African philosophies, thinkers, writers and ways of healing are not practiced widely in healthcare throughout the globe. In this invited perspectives paper, we discuss the philosophies of Ubuntu and Seriti, and describe how these ways of thinking, knowing, and being challenge Western biomedical approaches to healthcare. We believe implementing these philosophies in the West will assist patients in attaining the health outcomes they seek. Further we call for Western professionals and researchers to stand in solidarity with their African counterparts in order to move towards a diversity of practitioners and practices that help to ensure better outcomes for all.

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

