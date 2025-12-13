Share

LEADING ARTICLE

What Broke University Science?

Brownstone Institute

THE NUZZO LETTER IN THE NEWS

‘Online Violence’ Campaign Reveals Rampant Dishonesty at United Nations

Coalition to End Domestic Violence

Is the UN the Global Amplifier of Gynocentrism?

Men Are Good

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Sex/Gender

Victor Davis Hanson: Why Gen Z Men Are Struggling

The Daily Signal

More focus is needed on childhood sexual abuse to combat Australia’s suicide problem

The Conversation

Scholar warns feminism has become a ‘megachurch’ replacing faith, family and Christian virtue

Fox News

The Noxious Legacy of Andrea Dworkin

The Fiamengo File

The failure of feminists to disavow Dworkin reveals the movement’s extreme misandry

Men who correct women over any disagreement could face disciplinary action under new Green party rules

Daily Mail

Feminism and Support for the Transgender Movement in Britain

Socius

Abstract: To what extent do feminists support the transgender movement? This visualization presents a recent British survey, which asked whether transgender women should be allowed to compete in female sports. Graphs depict how attitudes vary with feminism and age. Overall, feminists are more likely than nonfeminists to favor the rights of trans women, but this association conceals significant differences among generations. For young people, the relationship between feminism and support for transgender women is unequivocally positive. Among older people, by contrast, feminists are polarized. They are more likely than nonfeminists to strongly support trans women but also more likely to strongly oppose them. Whether this polarization is peculiar to Britain, where the transgender movement has met with particularly strong countermobilization, is a question for future research.

(*My brief comment on this article is available on X here.)

Evolutionary Psychology and the Crisis of Empirical Rigor in Feminist Studies

Sexuality & Culture

Abstract: This paper critiques core tenets of feminist studies through the lens of evolutionary psychology, arguing that many claims – such as those concerning patriarchy, social constructionism, fat studies, rape, ecofeminism, and lived experience – lack empirical support and are shaped more by ideology than science. It begins by reassessing the feminist concept of patriarchy, traditionally seen as a deliberate male power structure, and instead proposes it as an emergent outcome of evolutionary pressures around reproduction and resource allocation. The paper then critiques fat studies, which often dismiss biological and medical consensus on obesity in favor of social constructionist views. Drawing on evolutionary psychology, the analysis highlights that human preferences for certain body types are not arbitrary but reflect adaptive traits related to health and fertility. Feminist theories of rape are also examined, particularly the view that rape is solely about power and not sexual motivation. The paper presents an evolutionary perspective that considers rape a maladaptive reproductive strategy, arguing that ignoring sexual motivation oversimplifies a complex issue and limits explanatory accuracy. Overall, the paper contends that feminist studies have increasingly prioritized ideological narratives over empirical inquiry, influenced by Marxist and postmodernist critiques. The article concludes that, rather than serving as a neutral academic discipline, feminist studies now functions predominantly as an advocacy platform – one better suited to political settings – while empirical inquiry into gendered behavior should be pursued within disciplines adhering to stricter methodological standards.

Education

Researchers Axed Data Point Undermining ‘Narrative’ That White Doctors Are Biased Against Black Babies

Daily Caller

Politics

US Ambassador Pledges ‘We’re Going To Clean House’ At U.N.

Newsweek

RUBBISH BIN

Time to stop obsessing over ‘false allegations’ of sexual violence and start listening to women

Women’s Agenda

(*My brief comment on this article is available on X here.)

Temporal disobedience: Intersex timescapes, chronopolitics and intersex joy

Feminist Theory

Abstract: This article theorizes inter time as a critical intervention into normative life courses governed by whiteness, cisheteronormativity, able-bodiedness and endonormativity. We explore how intersex people are positioned as temporal disruptions: outside, behind, or threatening to linear, coherent timelines of birth, reproduction, productivity, and death. Building on queer, crip, Indigenous, and Black temporalities, we develop the notion of inter time as a messy, non-linear, self-authored relationship to time – a joyous refusal of the timelines that mark intersex people as failed or tragic. We examine how endonormativity – the assumption that only ‘male’ and ‘female’ exist – underpins dominant temporalities and restricts intersex lives to scripts of disorder and deviance. In contrast, inter time foregrounds joy and resistance. We centre intersex joy alongside queer, crip, Indigenous and Black joy to imagine vibrant, liberatory intersex futures. This work aims to disrupt intersex deficit narratives and invites further integration of intersex studies into broader critiques of time. We ask: What does inter time offer to theorizing temporality? And what might it mean to live – and thrive – on intersex time?

(Re)work this pussy: a meditation on voguing, black masculinity and a black femme praxis

Women & Performance: A Journal of Feminist Theory

Abstract: This essay meditates on the generative potential of vogue to renegotiate inherited (and restrictive) identity categories by transforming a person’s kinesthetic consciousness. I argue that vogue-beyond the competitive floor where the dance usually takes place-initiates a process of kinesthetic reorientation that facilitates learning how to embrace gender fungibility as an opportunity rather than a weakness or threat rife with the power to refuse forms of racial and gender subjugation. Throughout the essay, I recall the various lessons and transformations I experienced while learning how to vogue which, taken together, enable the creation of new practices of self-definition that address the limits of racialized gender.

White Feminism and the Limits of Solidarity: A Call for Epistemic Reckoning

Gender, Work & Organization

Abstract: There is now a substantial body of feminist scholarship which has significantly advanced the field of gender-related research. However, this scholarship has primarily been developed from a Western perspective, and there have been increasing calls for decolonizing feminist theory and praxis across all areas of scholarship, policy, and activism. This commentary and call for action through a special issue in Gender, Work & Organization aim to (1) examine how dominant strands of White feminism have systematically marginalized non-Western feminist epistemologies through epistemic exclusion, representational tokenism, and sanctioned ignorance; and (2) explore how we can move forward to reshape the feminism field into a more inclusive one with diverse voices, epistemologies, and theorization that are reflective of local challenges, conditions, struggles, and progress.

(*My brief comment on this article is available on X here.)

An apology to my body: Mapping the changing relationship with my fat body, a reflection on childhood & PCOS

Fat Studies

Abstract: I was diagnosed with Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) in 2009 by an older white male doctor who essentially stressed to my Mum and me that I could end up with Type 2 Diabetes, which could lead to me going blind. This scaremongering and the lack of data, both international and Aotearoa population-based data (which, 15 years later, there is still a gap), let alone specifically about PCOS Pacific women, led to restrictive dieting and discomfort in my body. As I have grown, so too has my body – in height, in weight, but now also in love, care and appreciation. This paper is an interview of reflection on my PCOS journey to date, apologizing to my body for the trauma ill-informed health practitioners subjected us to, appreciating the ways she has served me, and finally loving her for what she is. In order to express and contextualize the mamae (hurt) endured over almost two decades, literature will be referenced to show how misunderstood PCOS and fat bodies are. Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Ta’isi (2018) states that harmony between a person and self acknowledges that humans are self-reflective beings. Through self-reflection, human intelligence and wisdom transpire. This paper is a self-reflection, and the wisdom is what I needed access to as a teenage girl, rather than calories on a nutritional label, to not only educate and support me but also to help me have a healthier relationship with my body.

(*My brief comment on this article is available on X here.)

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!

If you prefer to donate to a specific project, please see the Go Fund Me page for my current research on sex differences in muscle strength in children.