Ep 45. James Nuzzo PhD and the Rise of Woke Research

Dr. Joe Unplugged, 2024

Why Education Needs Saving | Professor Bradley Thompson | Encounters

Institute of Public Affairs, 2024

Dad Rocks: The Evidence

American Institute for Boys and Men, 2024

Sex Differences in Personality: How Men And Women Differ Across The Lifespan

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter, 2024

Everyone Agrees That The Murder Of A Child Is A Dreadful Crime - Except When A Woman Is The Killer

The Fiamengo File, 2024

Sexual (Double) Standards Revisited: Similarities and Differences in the Societal Evaluation of Male and Female Sexuality

Social Psychological and Personality Science, 2024

Abstract: Past research has been inconclusive regarding the continued existence of the sexual double standard (SDS)—that is, differential expectations and evaluations of sexual activity for men (rewarded for sexual activity) and women (punished for sexual activity). Here, we present the similarities and differences (S&D) model of sexual standards, which significantly qualifies the traditional SDS by highlighting both similarities and differences between standards applied to women and men. Across two samples (student/community sample, crowdsourcing sample; Ntotal = 342) and seven sexual outcomes, high sexual activity was rated more favorably in men than in women (replicating previous research), and the opposite was true for low sexual activity (extending previous research). Importantly, moderate (not extremely low or high) sexual activity was rated most favorably in both genders, suggesting similar and curvilinear intragender trajectories. These findings illustrate a distinctly different perspective on male and female sexuality and open avenues for new research.

Acute Intermittent Hypoxia: Enhancing Motoneuronal Output Or Not?

Experimental Physiology, 2024

Comparison of resistance training vs static stretching on flexibility and maximal strength in healthy physically active adults, a randomized controlled trial

BMC Sports Science, Medicine & Rehabilitation, 2024

Abstract: Background: The aim of the present study was to compare the effects of resistance training through full range of motion and static stretching (SS) of the hip and lower back extensors on flexibility and strength in healthy, physically active, adults. Methods: Eighteen participants (age: 24.2 ± 3.0 years, body mass: 71.3 ± 8.9 kg, height: 172.8 ± 7.5 cm) were randomly assigned to either a Resistance Training (RT) (n = 6), SS (n = 6), or control (CON) group (n = 6). The sit & reach (S&R) flexibility test and maximum isometric straight legged deadlift (ISLDL) at 95% and 50% range of motion (ROM) were tested pre- and post-intervention with significance set at p < 0.05. Both groups conducted four to eight sets per session. Within each set, the RT group performed eight repetitions each lasting four seconds, while the SS group stretched continuously for 32 s. The rest periods between each set were 60-90 s. Consequently training volume and rest times were matched between the groups. Results: The RT and SS groups achieved significant, large magnitude improvements in the S&R test compared to the CON group (p < 0.01 g = 2.53 and p = 0.01, g = 2.44), but no differences were observed between the RT and SS groups (p = 1.00). Furthermore, the RT group demonstrated a larger improvement in 50% and 95% ROM ISLDL compared to SS (p < 0.01, g = 2.69-3.36) and CON (p < 0.01, g = 2.44-2.57). Conclusion: Resistance training through a full ROM was equally effective as SS for improving S&R flexibility, but improved hip- and lower back extensor strength more than SS and the CON. The authors recommend using large ROM resistance training to improve hip and lower back extensor flexibility and muscle strength.

Toward a Cripistemology of Eco-Anxiety

Journal of Literary & Cultural Disability Studies, 2024

Abstract: The article proposes a cripistemology of eco-anxiety that critiques a white, cis-heteronormative, ableist form of ignorance that characterizes mainstream concerns about eco-anxious youth, including what the article suggests are the ecofascist tendencies of this ignorance. Rather than deny the debilitating effects that anxiety can have, the focus here is on an individualized and depoliticized mainstream approach to eco-anxiety that operates as a form of epistemic injustice even as it expresses care and concern for the well-being of those who are eco-anxious. Furthermore, the article critiques the ableist assumption that because it can be debilitating, eco-anxiety cannot also be lived in ways that generate important insights for learning to live otherwise in a context of climate change—or, put differently, the ableist assumption that disabled body-minds are only epistemic objects and never epistemic subjects. The suggestion is that a cripistemology of eco-anxiety attends to the possibility of this queer-crip wisdom.

Reimagining Relationships: Multispecies Justice as a Frame for the COVID-19 Pandemic

Journal of Bioethical Inquiry, 2023

Abstract: COVID-19 catalyzed a renewed focus on the interconnected nature of human health. Together with the climate crisis, it highlighted not only intra-human connections but the entanglement of human health with the health of non-human animals, plants, and ecological systems more broadly. In this article, we challenge the persistent notion that humans are ontologically distinct from the rest of nature and the ethics that flow from this understanding. Imposing this privileged view of humans has devastating consequences for beings other than humans and for humans and impedes effective responses to crises. We situate the COVID-19 pandemic within the "polycrisis," and argue that one component of addressing multidimensional crises must involve fully embracing a relational ontology and ethics. We discuss two approaches to relationality, one articulated by ecofeminists and the second inhering in an Indigenous Māori worldview. Two dominant approaches, One Health and Planetary Health, purport to take account of relational ontologies in their approaches to health, but, we argue, persist in casting the more-than-human world in an instrumental role to secure human health. We suggest that Multispecies Justice, which draws on ecofeminist and Indigenous approaches, affords a fully relational approach to health and well-being. We explore the implications of relationality, and suggest fresh ways of understanding humans' connections with the more-than-human world.

Applying feminist principles to social work teaching: Pandemic times and beyond

Qualitative Social Work, 2021

Abstract: It took a global pandemic for me to recognize how my social work teaching was an act of feminist praxis. I have long identified as a feminist and regularly engage efforts to advance equity for women, primarily centered on the abolition of prisons which disproportionately incarcerate Indigenous and Black women in Canada. Surprisingly, I have never considered how my feminism shows up in my teaching. The following reflexive essay explores the ways in which the feminist principles of centring emotions, rejecting patriarchal hierarchy, and challenging white feminism were embedded into the development and delivery of a graduate level social work research course that was rapidly adapted to being taught online during a global public health crisis. It ends with a call to action for social work educators to incorporate feminist principles into their pedagogies, not only in times of crisis, but as standard practice.

