Former Family Court Judge on feminism and the court

Bettina Arndt

Episode description: Adelaide barrister Stuart Lindsay, a former Family Court judge, speaks out about the damaging campaign by the Labor Party to promote feminist ideology through the Family Law Act.

The Gender Gap in Teen Experiences

Pew Research Center

Teen girls and boys in the U.S. face different pressures and have different experiences at school but want the same things out of life

Citations for the Gamete-Based Definition of Male and Female

Reality’s Last Stand

A reference point for students, scientists, educators, and anyone interested in the biological understanding of “male” and “female”

A False Accuser Has Been Sentenced to Jail

The Fiamengo File

Psychiatric Therapy Won’t Heal What Feminism Broke

Psychobabble

WA university vice chancellor joins ‘million-dollar club’

WA Today

Percentage of Adults Aged ≥18 Years with Chronic Pain in the Past 3 Months, by Sex and Urbanization Level — United States, 2023

MMWR Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report

Abstract: In 2023, the percentage of adults aged ≥18 years with chronic pain in the past 3 months was higher among women (25.4%) than among men (23.2%) overall. A higher percentage of women than men in large central metropolitan areas experienced chronic pain (22.2% versus 18.8%, respectively); differences for the other urbanization levels were not significant. Among both men and women, prevalence of recent chronic pain increased with decreasing urbanicity.

Tobacco Product Use Among Adults — United States, 2017–2023

MMWR Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report

What is already known about this topic? Although adult cigarette smoking prevalence remains at its lowest level in 60 years, tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. Change in use of other commercial tobacco products by U.S. adults affects overall tobacco use. What is added by this report? During 2017–2023, the approximate 6.8 million-person decrease in the number of adults who currently exclusively smoke cigarettes was offset by an approximate 7.2 million-person increase in the number who currently exclusively use e-cigarettes. What are the implications for public health practice? While current cigarette smoking has decreased to the lowest level in 60 years, current tobacco product use among adults has not changed since 2017. Comprehensive strategies, such as price increases, smoke-free policies, high-impact media campaigns, and cessation support, are critical to preventing and reducing tobacco product use, nicotine addiction, and their associated adverse health outcomes.

Synthetic Opioid and Stimulant Co-Involved Overdose Deaths by Occupation and Industry — United States, 2022

MMWR Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report

Abstract: What is already known about this topic? Overdose deaths involving both synthetic opioids and stimulants have increased sharply in recent years. Although some persons who co-use opioids and stimulants have cited motivations related to functionality and alertness in the workplace, occupational patterns of co-use remain uninvestigated. What is added by this report? In this exploratory analysis of multiple cause of death data from 2022, occupations and industries with higher percentages of psychostimulant involvement in synthetic opioid overdose deaths tended to be physically demanding, whereas those with higher percentages of cocaine involvement tended to be less so. What are the implications for public health practice? Employers and other entities seeking to implement work-related substance use and overdose prevention programs might need to tailor their approaches based on potential in psychostimulant or cocaine use within a given occupation or industry.

Pedestrian and Overall Road Traffic Crash Deaths — United States and 27 Other High-Income Countries, 2013–2022

MMWR Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report

Abstract: What is already known about this topic? U.S. road traffic crashes cause more than 40,000 deaths annually. Pedestrians are disproportionately affected. What is added by this report? During 2013–2022, U.S. traffic-related death rates increased a relative 50.0% for pedestrians and 22.5% overall, compared with those in 27 other high-income countries, where they declined a median of 24.7% and 19.4%, respectively. Across countries, U.S. pedestrian death rates were highest overall and among persons aged 15–24 and 25–64 years. What are the implications for public health practice? Pedestrian and overall road traffic deaths remain higher in the United States than in other high-income countries Increased adoption of evidence-based strategies to reduce these deaths, such as the Safe System approach which focuses on structural and policy changes, such as protected walkways and safe crossings, consistent street lighting, and speed management policies, might help reduce traffic deaths.

Social Relationships and Mortality Risk: A Meta-analytic Review

PLOS Medicine, 2010

Abstract: Background: The quality and quantity of individuals' social relationships has been linked not only to mental health but also to both morbidity and mortality. Objectives: This meta-analytic review was conducted to determine the extent to which social relationships influence risk for mortality, which aspects of social relationships are most highly predictive, and which factors may moderate the risk. Data extraction: Data were extracted on several participant characteristics, including cause of mortality, initial health status, and pre-existing health conditions, as well as on study characteristics, including length of follow-up and type of assessment of social relationships. Results: Across 148 studies (308,849 participants), the random effects weighted average effect size was OR = 1.50 (95% CI 1.42 to 1.59), indicating a 50% increased likelihood of survival for participants with stronger social relationships. This finding remained consistent across age, sex, initial health status, cause of death, and follow-up period. Significant differences were found across the type of social measurement evaluated (p<0.001); the association was strongest for complex measures of social integration (OR = 1.91; 95% CI 1.63 to 2.23) and lowest for binary indicators of residential status (living alone versus with others) (OR = 1.19; 95% CI 0.99 to 1.44). Conclusions: The influence of social relationships on risk for mortality is comparable with well-established risk factors for mortality.

Men's knowledge of their own fertility: a population-based survey examining the awareness of factors that are associated with male infertility

Human Reproduction, 2016

Abstract: Study question: How knowledgeable are men about the medical, environmental and psychological factors that are associated with male infertility? Summary answer: Men, across most demographic groups, have limited knowledge of the various factors that are associated with male infertility. What is known already: Few surveys have focused on men's knowledge of their own fertility. Studies of both men and women have found that men are comparatively less knowledgeable about issues of fertility and reproductive health. Study design, size, duration: A regionally representative sample of Canadian men completed a web-based survey of male fertility and reproductive health, over a 2-month period in 2015. Participants/materials, setting, methods: Men, aged 18-50 years, were recruited for the study. There were 701 male participants, with a mean age of 34.1 years. Each participant was asked to identify factors associated with male infertility; fertility knowledge was assessed through two open-ended questions and a comprehensive list of risk factors and attendant health issues. Main results and the role of chance: Men were only able to identify 51% of the risk factors and 45% of the health issues associated with male infertility. Men were most aware of the modifiable risk factors for infertility (e.g. sexually transmitted infections, smoking cigarettes), relative to their knowledge of fixed risk factors (e.g. delayed puberty, size of testicles) and the attendant health issues (e.g. cardiovascular disease, diabetes). The overall level of fertility knowledge did not vary by most demographic characteristics (e.g. age, education, employment, income), though men from ethnic minority groups displayed moderately greater awareness. Additionally, younger men, those with lower incomes and those who had no desire to have future biological children were more likely to identify themselves as unaware of associations with infertility in the open-ended questions. Self-reported knowledge was significantly associated with higher overall knowledge scores. More than half of the sample expressed an interest in obtaining information about male fertility and reproductive health, with the majority of these men indicating that medical professionals and online sources were their preferred methods for receiving information. Limitations, reasons for caution: Participants were self-selected and required to have Internet access in order to participate. This may affect the generalizability of results. Wider implications of the findings: Previous studies of fertility knowledge have either omitted men from their samples or when men have been included, they were asked about general fertility or women's fertility. This is the first large-scale survey that focuses solely on men's knowledge of male fertility. Insight into the areas where men's knowledge may be lacking can inform strategies for disseminating fertility-related information and improving men's fertility awareness. Public health initiatives should tailor campaigns to educate men about the lesser known associations with male infertility, particularly those that are most prevalent and preventable through lifestyle modification. Study funding/competing interests: The study was funded by a grant from CIHR TE1-138296. No competing interests.

Despite oppression and far-right gains, feminists still dare to dream

The Guardian

