Share

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Effects of Chewing Gum on Satiety, Appetite Regulation, Energy Intake, and Weight Loss: A Systematic Review

Nutrients

Abstract: Background: New approaches for the management of obesity, a worldwide problem and a major determinant of disability and mortality, are needed. Mastication influences appetite and satiety mechanisms via actual food or sham feeding. However, the effect of mastication of chewing gum, a type of sham feeding, on appetite regulation has not yet been elucidated. Objectives: Our aim was to evaluate the influence of chewing gum on appetite regulation, satiety, energy intake, and weight loss via randomized controlled Trials. Methods: This study was conducted in accordance with the 2020 PRISMA guidelines, and the protocol was registered in PROSPERO (CRD42023432699). Electronic databases MEDLINE®/PubMed, Scopus, and Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials were searched from July 2023 to September 2024. The quality of each included study was assessed using the Cochrane risk of bias tool, RoB 2. Results: A total of eight articles with nine RCTs were included in this systematic review. Seven out of nine RCTs evaluated appetite regulation. Five out of seven RCTs reported a significant suppressing effect of hunger, three out of five RCTs reported a significant reduction in desire to eat, and three out of four reported a significant reduction in the desire to eat a sweet snack, all of them compared to the control group. However, the effects on satiety, energy intake, and weight loss are not conclusive. Conclusions: Chewing gum could be a promising non-pharmacological tool for obesity management through appetite regulation; however, further research, with sustained RCTs evaluating the sustained effects of gum chewing on appetite and weight management, is needed.

NCAA officially bans trans athletes from women's sports 1 day after Trump signs executive order

Fox News

Keeping men out of women’s sports

White House executive order

American Hearth Month, 2025

White House executive order

Withdrawing the United States from and ending funding to certain United Nations organizations and reviewing United States support to all international organizations

White House executive order

World Health Organization Repudiates and Ridicules the Meaning of ‘Gender Equality’

Domestic Abuse and Violence International Alliance (DAVIA)

DEI courses consume 40 million hours of undergrad time: report

The College Fix

UW-Madison ousts chief diversity officer over financial concerns

The College Fix

Complaint Alleges University of Wisconsin DEI Czar, Husband of Harvard's DEI Chief, Has Decades-Long History of Research Misconduct

Washington Free Beacon

Estimates of donated sperm use in the United States: National Survey of Family Growth 1995-2017

Fertility and Sterility

Abstract: Objective: To provide national estimates of donor insemination (DI) use in the United States and a description of the population of users. Design: Population estimates were generated from nationally representative data through weighted proportions and count estimates. Setting: Not applicable. Patient(s): Participants were U.S. women of childbearing age (15-44 years) sampled for interview in the National Survey of Family Growth. Intervention(s): None. Main outcome measure(s): Respondents who reported having received artificial insemination were asked the origin of the sperm. Responses could include husband/partner, donor only, or mixed donor and husband/partner. Result(s): In 1995, an estimated 170,701 (95% confidence interval 106,577-234,825) women had undergone DI using donor or mixed sperm. In 2015-2017, 440,986 (95% confidence interval 108,458-773,513) women were estimated to have used it. The DI users were mostly white, urban, older, college-educated, and had high family incomes. Conclusion(s): The DI use changed over time, from a decrease between 1995 and 2013 to a precipitous growth in 2015 to 2017. In recent years, nearly half a million women may be dealing with personal, relationship, and familial issues born of DI use. The United States does not maintain records on the usage of donor sperm, but better tracking of the use and outcomes of treatment would provide better estimates of the size of the affected population.

Sex-Differences in Characteristics and Factors Associated With New Running-Related Injuries Among Recreational Runners

Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports

Abstract: Previous findings of sex-differences in type, location, consequences, and risk factors of running-related injuries (RRIs) are contradictory. We aim to clarify these potential sex-differences. This cohort study analyzed prospective RRIs among recreational runners participating in running events (5-42 km) by combining data of two RCTs, including all intervention arms. Participants received a baseline questionnaire at registration and three follow-up questionnaires (before and up to 1 month after the event) detailing runners characteristics, injury characteristics (location, type [muscle and tendon], joint injury, etc.), and consequences (medication use, pain scores [0-10]). A predetermined injury definition was used to register RRIs. Data analysis was performed using descriptive statistics and univariate and multivariable logistic regression analysis of risk factors for a new RRI (demographics, training characteristics, event distance, and RRI-history), using separate models per sex. We analyzed 6428 participants with an average follow-up time of 4.8 months, 82% finished at least one follow-up questionnaire. During follow-up, 2133 (33%) participants (33% men, 34% women) suffered one or more RRIs. We found no sex-differences in injury location and type of injury. Men used less medication (13% vs. 15%, p = 0.01) and had lower pain scores while running (4.2 [SD2.9] vs. 4.5 [SD 2.8], p = 0.04) compared to women. A history of RRIs was associated with a new RRI in both men (OR 1.9 [95% CI: 1.6-2.2]) and women (OR 1.7 [95% CI: 1.4-2.0]). No relevant sex-differences were found between middle-aged runners. Our findings do not support accounting for sex-specific factors, specifically with regard to training characteristics, injury history, or injury consequences, in the development of personalized RRI risk reduction.

Sex Differences in Participation and Performance Trends in Time-Limited Ultramarathon Events

Translational Sports Medicine

Abstract: Aim: We aimed to analyze sex differences in time-limited ultramarathon participation, while also identifying trends in participation, age, and performance across different formats of events, from 1990 to 2020. Method: This is an exploratory study, using data obtained from the official event web pages. We downloaded information regarding the year of the event, athletes' year of birth, sex, race event, ranking, and mean running speed (km/h). The sex gap in participation was presented through equiplots. Regression models were fitted to analyze trends in participation, age, and performance, considering a 95% confidence interval. Results: A similar pattern of increase in participation and age was shown for athletes of both sexes until 2019. The sex gap remained, displaying different patterns across race events. A general trend of slower mean running speeds was shown. The random-effects analysis showed that sex and age played significant roles in the performance trajectory across the years, in each race event. Conclusions: Apart from the 8-day race among females, there was a decline in the performance across all race durations. Despite the trend of performance decline, future studies need to address the relevance of this decline in both theoretical and practical terms.

RUBBISH BIN

United Nations, the Struggle for Gender Equity, and Queering Global Science

OMICS: A Journal of Integrative Biology

Abstract: UN Women is the United Nations “entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women”. UN Women is an example of the institutions of global governance that followed the gender turn in women’s rights over the past 2 decades. This opinion commentary unpacks a brief history of UN Women, and the ongoing disparities in gender diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in science, engineering, and medicine, not to mention in science communication, with the aim to shed light on the adverse impacts of gender essentialism and gender binary. First, I argue that another world and liberatory structural change are indeed possible by resisting and refusing empty platitudes for band-aid solutions, disingenuous pleasantries and cultures of scheming for professional ladder-climbing that cloak the systemic causes-of-causes and sustain DEI inequities. Second, I argue for systems thinking and reflexive change in research cultures through queering global science, and rethinking everyday hegemonic assumptions and the prevailing blind spots in sex, gender, science, and society. Third, queer theory is not limited to studies of gender and sexuality. When used as a verb, “queering,” its meaning broadens so as to mean critical examination of the unchecked assumptions and norms in a given field of scholarly inquiry. The DEI inequities in science, engineering, and medicine are real, harmful to individuals and communities in the present historical moment, and undermine intergenerational justice, not to mention hinder science and innovation. Going forward in the current decade amid uncertainty and polycrisis in world affairs and global democracy, the systemic gaps in gender equity in everyday laboratory life and on the streets ought to be remedied for global science and planetary health to be just, responsible, democratic, and innovative.

‘I’ve grown fearful of any rustle behind me’: defining anticipating discriminatory violence as violence

Feminist Theory

Abstract: Marginalised people fear and expect violence, often daily. This prompts us to ask, is anticipating violence a violence in and of itself? Asking and answering this question extends the feminist, critical race, violence and trauma studies project of broadening traditional understandings of violence to name ignored forms of violence as violence (e.g. epistemic or representational violence). Ultimately, we argue that anticipating discriminatory violence is violence in and of itself. To do so, first we contest the common assumption that violence is intentional. The idea that violence needs to be intentional is a long-held myth that functions to deny various forms of violence. Second, we challenge the idea that violence requires a clear perpetrator. Systems of oppression and discriminatory ideologies enact violence, but there often is no clear perpetrator. When we are preoccupied with claiming that violence involves an intentional actor, we neglect to attend to the ways in which oppressive ideologies and systems structure marginalised people's daily lives and experiences of (anticipating) violence. Living under the Western capitalist cisheteropatriarchal regime renders the ‘everyday’ a site of trauma and violence. This framework for reconceptualising what ‘counts’ as violence creates space to move beyond violence in its most traditional forms: the punch, the slur. Anticipating violence is the logical consequence of living under systems of oppression. When a group of marginalised people collectively anticipate violence, it is clear violence has already happened and is happening all around us: we posit that our conceptualisation of anticipating violence as violence is not intended to validate all forms of anticipated violence.

(*Nuzzo note: See my brief commentary on this paper on X here).

Weaponizing white feminism on campus in responses to sexualized violence

Gender and Education

Abstract: In response to public and legislative pressure, Canadian post-secondary institutions (PSIs) have recently established new policies, protocols, and programming to respond to the issue of sexualized violence. This article offers an analysis of how White Feminist expertise is given a place at the tables of PSIs when creating sexualized violence response policies and practices. Based on qualitative interviews with over 40 feminist faculty across what is (colonially known) as Canada, we argue that White Feminist approaches, which are more palatable to university administrators, are prioritized while more transformative approaches to sexualized violence are excluded. By taking account of feminist faculty concerns with how some feminists have aligned themselves with institutional responses, our research calls attention to the harms of sexualized violence responses that dismiss intersectional, anti-carceral, and decolonial analyses of power.

(*Nuzzo note: See my brief commentary on this paper on X here).

“White supremacy in heels”: (white) feminism, white supremacy, and discursive violence

Communication and Critical/Cultural Studies

Abstract: As a progressive intervention into patriarchy, feminism has traditionally centered (white) women's experience, yet when sex and gender are combined with race, feminism tends to lose its progressive edge. We argue that (white) feminism ideologically grounds itself in a gendered victimology that masks its participation and functionality in white supremacy. By erasing women of color, positioning women as victims of white male hegemony, and failing to hold white women accountable for the production and reproduction of white supremacy, (white) feminism manifests its allegiance to whiteness and in doing so commits “discursive violence”. We end with calling for ideological intersectionality as a possible corrective.

(*Nuzzo note: See my brief commentary on this paper on X here).

Female representation in Netflix Global Original programming: A comparative analysis of 2019 drama series

Critical Studies in Television

Abstract: This article investigates the equality of female representation in 2019 Global Original Netflix drama series by identifying trends of female representation across 82 series sample, assessing the quality of female representation in the most watched 2019 drama series and comparing analysis across British, American and International series. Overall, female representation in 2019 Netflix drama series conforms the existing literature on television studies concluding that women are underrepresented on-screen and behind-the-scenes.

‘Sometimes white doctors are not very friendly or inclusive’: a Critical Race Theory analysis of racism within and beyond sexual health settings

Culture, Health, and Sexuality

Abstract: Many Two-Spirit, gay, bisexual, transgender, and other queer Black, Indigenous, people of colour in Canada encounter racism when testing for sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections. Our objective in this study was to understand how racism shapes testing experiences for these communities in Ontario, Canada. Four peer researchers conducted recruitment and data collection in consultation with a community advisory board. Focus groups and interviews took place with 21 participants and their narrative accounts were analysed using reflexive thematic analysis. Participants identified three interrelated issues when testing: (1) experiencing judgement and discomfort due to racism; (2) lack of community and cultural indicators in testing spaces; and (3) barriers to accessing testing centres and services. Systemic racism was linked to each of these barriers, including increased distance to testing centres due to racial segregation. Participant accounts signal the need for antiracist testing spaces and practices. Key implications include the need for antiracism training for health service providers and others working with Two-Spirit, gay, bisexual, transgender, and other queer Black, Indigenous, people of colour, and the organisations that serve them, in order to make testing spaces safer. Dismantling systemic racism is imperative to achieve health equity for members of these communities.

(*Nuzzo note: See my brief commentary on this paper on X here).

Developing an evidence-Informed decolonising curriculum wheel – A reflective piece

Equity in Education & Society

Abstract: Decolonising the curriculum is not a fad (Moosavi, 2020) nor a metaphor (Tuck and Yang, 2012). It is the deep interrogation of curriculum with Black and minoritised students, to expose how the colonialist patriarchal epistemological worldview has shaped the curriculum, the results of which are seen in the different educational outcomes for these groups compared to their white peers. Thus, this approach to curriculum transformation decentres the hegemony disadvantaging and harming Black and minoritised students. Decolonising the curriculum reinserts knowledges and authors that are pushed to the margins/devalued, so that Black and minoritised students can be represented in the curriculum, representation leads to belonging, a contributor for student success (Pedler et al., 2022). This paper reflects on the development of an evidence informed ‘decolonising the curriculum wheel – a reflection framework’, as a method to support and guide engagement and continuous evaluation of decolonising curricula activity/ies across a higher education institution, to potentially improve belonging for Black and minoritised students. The article shares how through a scoping literature review and thematic analysis of reports from student focus groups, components for a decolonising method were identified. The article also lays bare the challenges that occurred in this journey towards developing the wheel.

Ambivalent surveillance: teaching in the times of anti-woke

Communication and Critical/Cultural Studies

Abstract: This article addresses the current racialized surveillance regime censoring Blackness and targeting educators in public education, known as “anti-woke.” Building on critical surveillance scholarship, I develop “ambivalent surveillance” to describe the technologies of social control that implicate subjects in both their complicity and resistance to disciplinary power. Examining media narratives about educators implicated and layering on a discussion of racialization and affect, I argue anti-woke legislation produces educators as ambivalent subjects who negotiate their critical values and job security while managing the white emotions of students, parents, and administrators. To conclude, I consider pedagogical possibilities for combatting anti-woke legislation.

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!

If you prefer to donate to a specific project, please see the Go Fund Me page for my current research on sex differences in muscle strength in children.