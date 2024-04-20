The Weekly Roundup is an opportunity to recap a week in news and share recently discovered materials that might be of interest.

KNOWLEDGE BIN

Articles and essays

Claudine Gay will teach ‘reading and research’ in fall 2024

The College Fix, 2024

Two-thirds of US colleges, universities require DEI classes to graduate: report

New York Post, 2024

"Put before the world what you wish them to see, and they’ll never know any different"

The Female Category, 2024

Abstract: Ross Tucker talks about when science is a platform for gaslighting, censorship, and ideological abuse

The extraordinary life of polymath David P. Willoughby – Part II: The measure of a man

Iron Game History, 2021

Sex Differences in Track and Field Elite Youth

Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, 2024

Abstract: Purpose: To understand athletic performance before and after puberty, this study determined: 1) the age at which the sex difference increases among elite youth track and field athletes for running and jumping events; and 2) whether there is a sex difference in performance prior to ages associated with puberty among elite youth athletes. Methods: Track and field records of elite USA male and female youth (7-18 years) across three years (2019, 2021, and 2022) were collected from an online database (athletic.net). The top 50 performances were recorded for 100 m, 200 m, 400 m, and 800 m track running, long jump, and high jump. Results: Males ran faster than females at every age in the 100, 200, 400 and 800 m (P < 0.001). When combining all running events, the sex difference (%) was 4.0 ± 1.7% between 7-12 years and increased to 6.3 ± 1.1% at 13 years, and 12.6 ± 1.8% at 18 years (P < 0.001). Similarly, males jumped higher and farther than females at every age (P < 0.001). For long jump, the sex difference was 6.8 ± 2.8% between 7-12 years, increasing to 8.5 ± 1.7% at 13 years, and 22.7 ± 1.4% at 18 years (P < 0.001). For high jump, the sex difference was 5.3 ± 5.2% between 7-12 years, increasing to 12.4 ± 2.9% at 15 years, and 18.4 ± 2.04% at 18 years (P < 0.001). Conclusions: Prior to 12 years of age in elite youth track and field athletes, there was a consistent and significant sex difference of ~5%, such that males ran faster and jumped higher and farther than females. The magnitude of the sex difference in performance increased markedly at 12-13 years for running and long jump and 14 years for high jump and thus was more pronounced after ages associated with puberty.

Exploring the Impact of Firefighter Trainee Fitness on Academy Graduation or Release

Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, 2024

Abstract: This study investigated the impact of fitness test performance on firefighter trainee ability to graduate an academy using ordinal logistic generalized linear models. Retrospective analysis was conducted on trainee data (N = 686) from one fire department who completed an occupational physical ability test (OPAT) that included the following: Illinois agility test (IAT); push-ups; pull-ups; leg tucks; maximal aerobic capacity (V̇o2max); backward overhead 4.54-kg medicine ball throw (BOMBT); 10-repetition maximum deadlift; and 91.44-m farmer's carry. Data were recorded in raw and scaled scores based on internal scoring (tests scored from 0 to 100; maximum total OPAT score of 800). Trainees were split into graduated (n = 576) or released (n = 110) groups. Data were analyzed through ordinal logistic generalized linear models (p < 0.05). Raw and scaled scores were investigated separately, with odds ratios (OR) and confidence intervals (CI) produced. Regarding raw scores, there was a difference in the odds of graduating relative to the IAT (OR = 1.357; CI = 1.047–1.760; p = 0.021), BOMBT (OR = 0.744; CI = 0.628–0.882; p < 0.001), and V̇o2max (OR = 0.907; CI = 0.862–0.954; p < 0.001). For scaled scores, there was a difference in the odds of graduating relative to the points attained for the BOMBT (OR = 0.985; CI = 0.972–0.999; p = 0.032), deadlift (OR = 0.982; CI = 0.968–0.995; p = 0.008), and total OPAT (OR = 0.994; CI = 0.988–1.000; p = 0.047). Change-of-direction speed (IAT), total-body power (BOMBT), aerobic fitness (V̇o2max), lower-body strength (deadlift), and overall fitness (total OPAT points) impacted the odds of trainee fire academy graduation. The IAT presented as the largest impacting variable where, for every unit increase in time (i.e., a slower IAT), there was 1.36 greater chance of a trainee being released from the academy.

HISTORICAL ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Sociopolitical Diversity in Psychology: The Case for Pluralism

American Psychologist, 2001

Abstract: Psychology celebrates diversity, recognizes the value and legitimacy of diverse beliefs, and strives to be inclusive. Yet, the profession lacks sociopolitical diversity. Most psychologists are politically liberal, and conservatives are vastly underrepresented in the profession. Moreover, when sociopolitical views guide the research, advocacy, or professional practice of psychologists, those views most often are liberal. The lack of political diversity in psychology has unintended negative consequences for research, policy advocacy, clinical practice, the design and implementation of social interventions, and professional education. It excludes or marginalizes conservatives and conservative views, having detrimental effects on the profession in each of these areas. This article examines the importance of political diversity and the negative consequences of its absence and provides strategies for increasing sociopolitical pluralism in psychology.

RUBBISH BIN

Maths has no borders: Professor Rowena Ball brings Indigenous mathematics to ANU

Australian National University, 2024

Practical suggestions on how sports federations can be fair to transgender athletes

Play the Game, 2024

Trans women participation in sport: A feminist alternative to Pike’s position

Journal of the Philosophy of Sport, 2022

Abstract: Both the approach taken by World Rugby to address the question of trans women participation in women’s rugby and the paper by Jon Pike that explains the ethical justification for the exclusion of trans women players from world rugby are compelling when understood within the dominant rugby/sport narrative. However, in this article, I suggest that what is absent is a radical feminist understanding that engages with the political purposes of separate sport spaces for women in producing feminist counternarratives that challenge men’s power in/over sport. Decisions about the inclusion of trans women in women’s sporting competitions should be made on a sport context-by-sport context basis oriented by broader feminist political goals.

