The Weekly Roundup is an opportunity to recap a week in news and share recently discovered materials that might be of interest.

Share

THE NUZZO LETTER IN THE NEWS

Fighting Academia’s Feminist Tentacles: Perth Exercise Scientist Leads the Charge

Bettina Arndt on Substack

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

A Textbook Case of Social Justice Medicine Run Amok

Washington Monthly

Abstract: A new volume from the publishing arm of the American Psychiatric Association illustrates the problem when ideology trumps science.

‘A Huge Blow’: Decline In White Recruits Fueling The Military’s Worst-Ever Recruiting Crisis, Data Shows

Daily Caller

A Meta-Analysis of the Efficacy of Trigger Warnings, Content Warnings, and Content Notes

Clinical Psychological Science

Abstract: Trigger warnings, content warnings, or content notes are alerts about upcoming content that may contain themes related to past negative experiences. Advocates claim that warnings help people to emotionally prepare for or completely avoid distressing material. Critics argue that warnings both contribute to a culture of avoidance at odds with evidence-based treatment practices and instill fear about upcoming content. A body of psychological research has recently begun to empirically investigate these claims. We present the results of a meta-analysis of all empirical studies on the effects of these warnings. Overall, we found that warnings had no effect on affective responses to negative material or on educational outcomes. However, warnings reliably increased anticipatory affect. Findings on avoidance were mixed, suggesting either that warnings have no effect on engagement with material or that they increased engagement with negative material under specific circumstances. Limitations and implications for policy and therapeutic practice are discussed.

HISTORICAL ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

The Woman Question

North American Review, 1879

Mothers of Boys with Gender Identity Disorder: A Comparison of Matched Controls

Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, 1991

Abstract: This pilot study compared mothers of boys with gender identity disorder (GID) with mothers of normal boys to determine whether differences in psychopathology and child-rearing attitudes and practices could be identified. Results of the Diagnostic Interview for Borderlines and the Beck Depression Inventory revealed that mothers of boys with GID had more symptoms of depression and more often met the criteria for Borderline Personality Disorder than the controls. Fifty-three percent of the mothers of boys with GID compared with only 6% of controls met the diagnosis for Borderline Personality Disorder on the Diagnostic Interview for Borderlines or had symptoms of depression on the Beck Depression Inventory. Results of the Summers and Walsh Symbiosis Scale suggested that mothers of probands had child-rearing attitudes and practices that encouraged symbiosis and discouraged the development of autonomy.

BOOK RECOMMENDATION

Subjected to Science: Human Experimentation in America before the Second World War

RUBBISH BIN

No rubbish this week!

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you.

Share