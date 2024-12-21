Share

PODCASTS AND PRESENTATIONS

Ep 338 - Standing Up for AUSSIE MEN - Will 2025 See The Great PUSHBACK on Sexist Modern ‘Feminism’?

The Other Side, 2024

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Sex‐based differences in shot put, javelin throw, and long jump in 8‐and‐under and 9–10‐year‐old athletes

European Journal of Sport Science, 2024

Abstract: There is an ongoing debate regarding the necessity for sex‐segregated sports particularly in youth. However, there has been minimal evaluation of prepubertal sex‐based differences in the events of shot put, javelin throw, and long jump. Therefore, the top eight performances from the USA Track and Field National Youth Outdoor Championships and National Junior Olympic Championships during the years 2016–2023 for shot put, javelin throw, and long jump in the 8‐and‐under and 9–10‐year‐old age groups were analyzed for sex‐based differences. The 8‐and‐under males threw the shot put farther (P < 0.0001 and Hedges’ g= 0.922) than females by 19.3% and the 9–10‐year‐old males threw the shot put farther (P= 0.016 and Hedges’ g= 0.332) than females by 6.5%. The 8‐and‐under males threw the javelin farther (P < 0.0001 and Hedges’ g= 1.269) than females by 32.6% and 9–10‐year‐old males threw the javelin farther (P < 0.0001 and Hedges’g= 1.169) than females by 23.5%. The 8‐and‐under males long jumped farther (P= 0.010 and Hedges’ g= 0.359) than females by 4.7% and 9–10‐year‐old age males long jumped farther (P= 0.007 and Hedges’ g= 0.552) than females by 3.9%. The average between sex differences were larger than the within sex differences between the first through fourth place finishers in all but 9–10‐year‐old shot put. In all events, the greatest individual distance for a male exceeded that for a female. Therefore, the present data indicate that, in elite competition, males in the 8‐and‐ under and 9–10‐year‐old age groups typically performed long jump and throw the shot put and javelin farther than females of the same age.

Crystal Mangum admits to fabricating 2006 Duke lacrosse scandal accusations

The Duke Chronicle, 2024

Professors: Rural whites’ health negatively affected by ‘whiteness’

The College Fix, 2024

Idaho Board of Education approves sweeping policies banning DEI

The College Fix, 2024

Misandry, identity politics, and DEI: An interview with Dr Paul Nathanson

Centre for Male Psychology, 2024

All This Fury—Is It Really About Trump?

Thoughts on women and rage

The Fiamengo File, 2024

Amid cuts to basic research, New Zealand scraps all support for social sciences

Science, 2024

Are Australian university bosses worth the big bucks?

Financial Review, 2024

We used to dissect frogs in class, now we sit around and discuss their feelings: help students become comfortable with feeling uncomfortable

Advances in Physiology Education, 2024

Comment on “A Special Topic Class in Chemistry on Feminism and Science as a Tool to Disrupt the Dysconcious Racism in STEM”

Journal of Chemical Education, 2023

Abstract: In 2023, Reyes et al. published “A Special Topic Class in Chemistry on Feminism and Science as a Tool to Disrupt the Dysconcious Racism in STEM” ( J. Chem. Educ. 2023, 100, 112−117). In this commentary, we provide criticism on the following points: (1) the claim this course can “dismantle White Supremacy in Chemistry” in the absence of valid evidence that “White Supremacy” exists in chemistry, (2) the paucity of content directly related to chemistry and evangelization of a sociological perspective amounting to political indoctrination, and (3) the inclusion of a flawed, statistically meaningless evaluation methodology for the course. It is our opinion that this course and those like it, which substitute dogma in place of cultivating critical, independent analytical skills, fail STEM students. It is our further opinion that this publication has failed to conform to the standards of the JCE, which requires validated and reliable evaluation methods, meaningful data analysis, and relevant content with clear unambiguous course objectives.

Surveillance for Violent Deaths — National Violent Death Reporting System, 48 States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, 2021

Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, 2024

Abstract: This report provides a detailed summary of data from NVDRS on violent deaths that occurred in 2021. The suicide rate was highest among AI/AN and White males, whereas the homicide rate was highest among Black males. Intimate partner violence precipitated a large proportion of homicides for females. Mental health problems, intimate partner problems, interpersonal conflicts, and acute life stressors were primary precipitating circumstances for multiple types of deaths examined.

Intimate Partner Violence-Related Homicides of Hispanic and Latino Persons - National Violent Death Reporting System, United States, 2003-2021

MMWR Surveillance Summaries, 2024

Abstract: This report provides a detailed summary of NVDRS data on IPV-related homicides of Hispanic and Latino persons in the United States during 2003-2021. This report found heterogeneity of characteristics and circumstances of Hispanic and Latino IPV-related homicides. Whereas most Hispanic and Latino homicide victims were male, nearly 60% of Hispanic and Latino IPHs and IPV-related homicide victims were female. Additional research is needed to better understand the relation between IPHs and IPV-related homicides and race (distinct from ethnicity) and pregnancy.

HISTORICAL ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Step Forward the Cowards! – Humiliation, Shame and Countershame in Memories of the White Feather Campaign

British Journal for Military History, 2021

Abstract: One of the most enduring and dramatic tropes of the First World War is the image of a young woman giving a white feather to a man who is not in uniform to shame him into enlisting. This article examines the ‘White Feather Campaign’ from a history of emotions perspective, focusing on the male shame experience. It analyses this as part of a dynamic interaction of the participants: the white feather giver, the receiver, and the witness(es). The narratives of the men involved illustrate the varied ways they regained their sense of manhood in the face of humiliation: through reframing and counter-shaming.

RUBBISH BIN

Against Reformism: Anarchy and Green Criminology

Critical Criminology, 2024

Abstract: Green criminology is an emerging subfield that contains several frameworks that problematize the criminal justice system’s inability to address acts of commission and omission against the environment. Green criminologists inculcate the state-corporate nexus and the processes of capital accumulation (i.e., the treadmill of production) in the production of social harms; however, the current paradigm of reformism is antithetical to the implications of green criminology. This paper employs a renewed ecoanarchist framework to remonstrate against the reform of neoliberal capitalism or the State. I argue that reformist and vanguardist calls to action reify state power according to Lacan’s Master/Hysteric dialectic; therefore, anarchist theory and praxis are crucial to ameliorating the issues outlined by green criminologists.

TWEET OF THE WEEK

