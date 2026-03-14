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LEADING ARTICLE

AFA Releases Guidance Statement on Institutional Review Boards

American Freedom Alliance

THE NUZZO LETTER IN THE NEWS

WHO Is Falsifying the Truth about Women in Medical Research

Domestic Abuse and Violence International Alliance (DAVIA)

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Sex/Gender

The Manosphere Study That Reveals Academic Panic

Men are Good

Half of All Men Say They Are Targets of Sex Discrimination

SAVE

What Will Happen When All the Male Therapists Are Gone?

Wall Street Journal

More Male Teachers?

In His Words

The Real Achievement Challenge Holding Our Children Behind.

[UPDATE] re: Boys and Men’s Commission update and related VA news!

Virginia Coalition for Boys and Men

HB11 passes + some positive Virginia boy/men updates.

Moran, Van Orden Introduce Bill to Invest in Fathers, Sons, and the Future of American Families

Office of U.S. Representative Nathaniel Moran

Mother, 31, who met men on dating apps before falsely accusing 10 of rape in ‘wicked pack of lies’ faces jail

Daily Mail

Creep nurse had sex with patient — then falsely accused him of sexually assaulting her

New York Post

Surprising gender biases in GPT

Computers in Human Behavior Reports

Abstract: We present eight experiments exploring gender biases in GPT. Initially, GPT was asked to generate demographics of a potential writer of fourty phrases ostensibly written by elementary school students, twenty containing feminine stereotypes and twenty with masculine stereotypes. Results show a strong bias, with stereotypically masculine sentences attributed to a female more often than vice versa. For example, the sentence “I love playing fotbal! Im practicing with my cosin Michael” was constantly assigned by GPT-3.5 Turbo to a female writer. This phenomenon likely reflects that while initiatives to integrate women in traditionally masculine roles have gained momentum, the reverse movement remains relatively underdeveloped. Subsequent experiments investigate the same issue in high-stakes moral dilemmas. GPT-4 finds it more appropriate to abuse a man to prevent a nuclear apocalypse than to abuse a woman. This bias extends to other forms of violence central to the gender parity debate (abuse), but not to those less central (torture). Moreover, this bias increases in cases of mixed-sex violence for the greater good: GPT-4 agrees with a woman using violence against a man to prevent a nuclear apocalypse but disagrees with a man using violence against a woman for the same purpose. Finally, these biases are implicit, as they do not emerge when GPT-4 is directly asked to rank moral violations. These results highlight the necessity of carefully managing inclusivity efforts to prevent unintended discrimination.

A Meta-Analysis of Sex Differences in General Intelligence

OpenPsych

Abstract: There is no consensus within the field of psychology on whether there are sex differences in intelligence. To test whether there are, 2,092 effect sizes were gathered that measured differences in mental ability between men and women, representing 15,990,325 individuals. Men scored 2.57 IQ points (95% CI [1.91, 3.23], I^2 = 98.2%, k = 47) above women on general ability tests within adults. Whether this difference is due to general intelligence (g) is not clear, though it is likely. Two of the three methods used to test the developmental theory of sex differences suggested that the male advantage in ability increases with age.

Education

How Some Universities Have Made Grades Meaningless

City Journal

Alternative grading schemes, often implemented to promote “equity” and “social justice,” reward students based on quantity of effort rather than quality of work.

How China Corrupts Academic Research

Martin Center for Academic Renewal

Beijing’s perverse incentives are compromising Western scholarship.

Governor Says Eliminate DEI; UNK Says Rename It

Forward Nebraska (Substack)

UVA ‘ecofeminist’ course has students listen to ‘birds,’ ‘lichen’ to understand oppression

The College Fix

Winemaking scholar alleges Penn State faulted her for not being DEI enough: lawsuit

The College Fix

Max Nikias: From Cyprus Migrant to USC President

Victor Davis Hanson: In His Own Words

Description: Victor Davis Hanson interviews former USC president and engineer Max Nikias about his memoir, “American Trojan,” tracing Nikias’s journey from a poor village in Cyprus to U.S. citizenship and academic leadership. Nikias recounts studying engineering in Athens during Greece’s military dictatorship and witnessing the 1973 Polytechnic uprising, then returning home as Cyprus was invaded by Turkey in 1974, displacing his family. He describes arriving in America with $1,500, earning a SUNY Buffalo scholarship, navigating H-1B and citizenship standards, and building a career in engineering and classified U.S. Navy work.

Politics

In 25-Country Survey, Americans Especially Likely To View Fellow Citizens as Morally Bad

Pew Research Center

Exercise Science

Why do parents sign their children up for soccer in the United States?

Biology of Sport

Abstract: Participation in youth sports provides children with a number of physical and psychosocial benefits. With soccer continuing to grow in the United States, understanding why families choose this sport over others can help organizations better serve their communities and promote participation. This study aimed to identify the factors influencing parents’ decisions to enroll their children in soccer in the United States. An observational, cross-sectional design was utilized, with data collected through an online survey completed by 5,052 parents and legal guardians of children aged 4 to 18. The survey included questions related to sample characteristics, extrinsic (parent-focused) benefits, child growth and development, well-being, health-related, and other factors asked in ranking and open-ended questions. Quantitative data were analyzed using descriptive statistics, while qualitative data from open-ended questions were thematically coded. Parents highly value child growth and development benefits such as discipline, respect, responsibility and handling pressure. Soccer is seen by parents as a way to keep children busy, allow for a structured schedule and to avoid trouble while using up their energy. Parents have mixed feelings about high aspirations like becoming a professional player or famous athlete, but many hope for college scholarships and personal development. Health benefits are a major reason for parents choosing to enroll their children in soccer, with a focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle and preventing chronic illnesses. Soccer was perceived as the team sport with the greatest health benefits, showing a higher collective perception of health value compared to other sports. This study provides practical insights for soccer organizations to design programs that align with parental priorities, such as child development, health, and social interaction. It supports targeted marketing, health promotion, and educational workshops. Additionally, it helps coaches, policymakers, and community centers tailor strategies that emphasize soccer’s developmental, physical, and social benefits.

Four-Year Longitudinal Associations Between Effort in Physical Education Classes and Fitness Outcomes in UK Adolescents

Journal of Physical Activity and Health

Abstract: Background: Student engagement and effort in physical education (PE) can influence long-term physical fitness development. This study examined whether self-reported effort in PE (ePE) predicts changes in physical fitness among English secondary school students. Methods: A 4-year longitudinal study involved 1422 adolescents from 9 public schools in the East of England. Assessments took place at years 7, 9, and 11 (year 7 = 12 [0.5] y), measuring aerobic fitness, muscular strength, and muscular power. ePE was self-reported using the Physical Activity Questionnaire for Adolescents. Latent growth curve models examined changes in fitness over time, and whether these associations were modified by sex, body mass index (BMI), or socioeconomic status (via Index of Multiple Deprivation). Results: Girls had lower baseline fitness and smaller gains over the 4-year period than boys across aerobic fitness, muscular power, and muscular strength. Higher baseline BMI and living in a disadvantaged area were associated with lower initial fitness, and changes in BMI influenced longitudinal changes in fitness. Baseline ePE positively predicted all baseline fitness measures, with aerobic fitness showing the strongest association. Change in ePE over time was the strongest predictor of improvements across all fitness components. Conclusion: Effort in PE classes supports long-term fitness development. Interventions that encourage students to be active and engaged in PE may benefit all adolescents, especially girls and those with higher BMI or from disadvantaged areas. These findings highlight the value of promoting effortful participation in PE to enhance adolescent health and physical fitness.

Stature is the key: A systematic review and meta-analysis on the role of stature and body mass in physical fitness through allometric modeling

Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport

Abstract: Objectives: To evaluate how stature and body mass influence youth physical fitness performance across different test modalities using allometric modeling, and to quantify domain-specific allometric exponents for stature and body mass. Design: Systematic review and meta-analysis. Methods: A comprehensive literature search was conducted in PubMed and Web of Science (July 2024;CRD420251030848). Sixteen cross-sectional studies involving youth populations (aged 7-19 years) met inclusion criteria. Extracted allometric exponents for stature and body mass were synthesized across four fitness domains: cardiorespiratory fitness, upper-limb strength, lower-limb explosive strength, and speed-agility. Random-effects meta-analyses were performed using Restricted Maximum Likelihood estimation. Heterogeneity was assessed via I2 and Cochran’s Q. Results: Stature showed a consistently positive association with performance across all domains, with allometric exponents ranging from 0.40 to 1.39 (p < 0.001). Body mass demonstrated divergent patterns: negative exponents for cardiorespiratory fitness (boys: -0.24; girls: -0.22), explosive strength, and speed-agility; but positive associations for upper limb strength (boys: 0.31; girls: 0.30). All models showed high heterogeneity; moderation and sensitivity analyses confirmed test-type-independent results. Conclusions: Stature shows a consistent positive association with physical fitness independently of test modalities, whereas body mass exponents are domain-specific, negative in weight-bearing tasks and positive in upper-limb strength. These pooled estimates suggest clear trends in size-performance scaling, though substantial heterogeneity and the absence of independent model validation limit their generalizability. Allometric modeling remains a useful approach to reduce size-related bias when applied alongside sport-specific and developmental considerations.

HISTORICAL ARCHIVES

‘The ethics approval took 20 months on a trial which was meant to help terminally ill cancer patients. In the end we had to send the funding back’: a survey of views on human research ethics reviews

Journal of Medical Ethics (2021)

Abstract: Background: We conducted a survey to identify what types of health/medical research could be exempt from research ethics reviews in Australia. Methods: We surveyed Australian health/medical researchers and Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) members. The survey asked whether respondents had previously changed or abandoned a project anticipating difficulties obtaining ethics approval, and presented eight research scenarios, asking whether these scenarios should or should not be exempt from ethics review, and to provide (optional) comments. Qualitative data were analysed thematically; quantitative data in R. Results: We received 514 responses. Forty-three per cent of respondents to whom the question applied, reported changing projects in anticipation of obstacles from the ethics review process; 25% reported abandoning projects for this reason. Research scenarios asking professional staff to provide views in their area of expertise were most commonly exempted from ethics review (to prioritise systematic review topics 84%, on software strengths/weaknesses 85%); scenarios involving surplus samples (82%) and N-of-1 (single case) studies (76%) were most commonly required to undergo ethics review. HREC members were 26% more likely than researchers to require ethics review. Need for independent oversight, and low risk, were most frequently cited in support of decisions to require or exempt from ethics review, respectively. Conclusions: Considerable differences exist between researchers and HREC members, about when to exempt from review the research that ultimately serves the interests of patients and the public. It is widely accepted that evaluative research should be used to reduce clinical uncertainties—the same principle should apply to ethics reviews.

RUBBISH BIN

Will UN plans to transform the way it works ‘throw equality under the bus’?

The Guardian

Fetal Ultrasound as Intrusion

Hypatia: A Journal of Feminist Philosophy

Abstract: This paper highlights how fetal ultrasound scanning involves an intrusion upon the integrity of the pregnant person’s body and their psychological space. It contends that this intrusion has the potential to harm the pregnant people subjected to it in medical contexts as a result of the normative practices and interpretative frameworks associated with it. The socio-cultural practices associated with fetal ultrasound pathologize pregnant bodies and perpetuate logics in which pregnant people are subordinated, discredited, devalued, and policed within social relations as women and mothers-to-be. Further, the paper argues that the intrusion of fetal ultrasound is obscured in the medical monitoring of pregnancy where it is taken for granted as a benign aspect of routine antenatal care. Consequently, we contend that fetal ultrasound is a normalized and gendered intrusion that can cause epistemic harm, scaffold obstetric violence, and may sometimes constitute a form of obstetric violence in and of itself.

(*My brief comment on this articles is available on X here.)

Feminist cyborg meets Body Sculpture: An encounter with feminist aesthetics and roboticised sexual assault

European Journal of Women’s Studies

Abstract: As a feminist researcher in psychology, I aim to offer a different, uncomfortable approach to engaging feminist aesthetics, through the animatronic artworks of Jordan Wolfson. Offering my embodied experiences of viewing (online) and theorising Wolfson’s ‘(Female figure)’ (2014) and ‘Colored Sculpture’ (2016), I share my thinking with ‘Body Sculpture’ (2023) as I experienced in the flesh (mine) and technologised steel (the artwork). I take this opportunity to wonder about how artworks like Wolfson’s might activate feminist politics and be understood, even fleetingly as feminist aesthetics. Thinking with Donna Haraway’s feminist cyborg, I discuss holding incompatible things together as I view-participate in an animatronic performance of rape, dance and suicide.

(*My brief comment on this articles is available on X here.)

Adoption, climate crisis and making kin: Australian young people discuss their reproductive futures

Feminist Theory

Abstract: For many people in the Global North, climate crisis renders reproduction a fraught issue, prompting questions about whether it is right to bring more people into a rapidly deteriorating world. Feminist theorists have written variously about this issue, with many arguing for multiplying forms of kinship that are not based on biogenetic connection. Adoption is often offered as an example of such alternative kinning practices. This article reports on interviews with Australians who are not parents, aged 24–35, about the connections between climate crisis and reproduction, and their thoughts and feelings about having children in the future. Many participants mentioned the idea that instead of conceiving and birthing children, they might adopt or foster and/or argued that others should do so rather than have ‘their own’ children. The article critically explores the figures of adoption as an ethical solution to the problem of overpopulation in our participants’ accounts of reproduction and in feminist academic literature. We argue that both propagate unrealistic and potentially harmful tropes in the wish for solutions to serious personal and political dilemmas.

Racial Resentment, Conservative Ideology, and White Ignorance: Mechanisms Maintaining the Pro-police Anti-Black Lives Matter Counterframe Among White Americans

Racial and Social Problems

Abstract: With evidence of racial injustice in policing, why does the White public remain divided on support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement? This study engages movement–countermovement literature to examine the dynamic relationship between support for police and opposition to BLM, focusing on which individual attitudes uphold this pro-police anti-BLM counterframe. I identify three possible key mechanisms: racial resentment, conservative political ideology, and individual-level White ignorance about the amount of violence in the protests of 2020. Using a nationally representative survey of 5963 White Americans from 2020, I employ ordinary least squares and mediation analysis to examine both the prevalence of the pro-police anti-BLM counterframe and the role of these explanatory factors. Results indicate that these factors, particularly racial resentment, fully explain the counterframe. These findings highlight the complexity of how individuals adhere to counterframes through both racial and seemingly “non-racial” attitudes, obscuring ongoing evidence of police brutality and repressing social change in the colorblind era.

(*My brief comment on this articles is available on X here.)

Bioethics in Medical Education: Training Future Physicians to Address Systemic Racism

Diversity & Inclusion Research

Abstract: Systemic racism continues to plague the medical field, contributing to persistent health disparities, inequitable treatment, and deep mistrust among marginalized communities. Medical schools hold a critical responsibility in reversing this trend by training future physicians to recognize, confront, and dismantle racism in healthcare. This narrative review explores the intersection of bioethics education and antiracism efforts in US medical schools. It outlines how systemic racism manifests in clinical practice and medical training, documents current institutional responses—including curriculum reforms, pipeline programs, and faculty diversity initiatives—and critically evaluates the gaps and inconsistencies in bioethics instruction. Drawing from historical injustices and contemporary data, the review highlights how ethical frameworks rooted in justice, autonomy, and non-maleficence can guide future physicians toward more equitable decision-making. The article argues for the standardization of bioethics education across medical institutions, emphasizing moral reasoning, cultural humility, and social justice. Recommendations include strengthening faculty training, conducting longitudinal outcome studies, forming community partnerships, and implementing structural accountability mechanisms. By embedding antiracist bioethics throughout medical education, institutions can cultivate clinicians equipped to deliver just, culturally competent, and ethical care for all patients.

(*My brief comment on this articles is available on X here.)

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