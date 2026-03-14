The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
5h

Great array of resources Jim, thanks! Someone brave enough to research sex differences in IQ? How about that! And listening to lichens! Whoa! Thanks too for the mention.

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Frank's avatar
Frank
3h

Hi James, nice work, as always,

Jack Donovan did an essay, where he critiques that post about the Manosphere.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-190879153

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