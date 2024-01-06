The Weekly Roundup is an opportunity to recap a week in news and share recently discovered materials that might be of interest.

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Screening for Autism Spectrum Condition Through Inner City Homeless Services in the Republic of Ireland

Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders, 2023

Abstract: Homeless service users were screened for autism spectrum disorder through one of Ireland’s leading not for profit service providers. Keyworkers acted as proxy informants; their caseloads were screened using the DSM-5—Autistic Traits in the Homeless Interview (DATHI). Client current and historical health and behaviour data was collated. A representative sample of 106 eligible keyworkers caseloads were screened, identifying 3% “present” and 9% “possibly present” for autistic traits with the DATHI. These findings suggest a high estimate of autism prevalence and support emerging evidence that, people with autism are overrepresented in the homeless population, compared to housed populations. Autism may be a risk factor for entry into homelessness and a challenge to exiting homeless and engaging with relevant services.

The incremental risk of fragility fractures in aging men

Osteoporosis International, 2023

Abstract: Introduction: While the United States Preventative Services Task Force recommends osteoporosis screening for women 65 years and older, there is no definitive recommendation for routine osteoporosis screening in men. The purpose of this study was to determine the age at which the odds of fragility fractures (FFx) increase in men to help guide future policy discussions evaluating an optimal screening strategy in this population. Methods: Men older than 49 years were identified in the PearlDiver Patient Records Database. Patients were excluded if they had a prior fragility fracture, if they were at high risk for osteoporosis due to comorbidities, or if they carried a diagnosis of and/or were on treatment for osteoporosis. The prevalence of FFx was trended for each age group. A stratum-specific likelihood ratio (SSLR) analysis was conducted to identify data-driven strata that maximize the incremental FFx risk by age for men. Logistic regression analyses controlling for potential confounders were conducted to test these identified strata. Results: The incidence of FFx started to increase after the age of 64 years for men. Further, the identified data-driven age strata associated with a significant and incremental difference in fragility fractures were the following: 50-64, 65-69, 70-72, 73-75, 76-78, 79-80, and 81+. When compared to the youngest age stratum (50-64 years), multivariable regression showed the risk of fragility fracture incrementally increased starting in those aged 70-72 (RR, 1.31; 95% CI. 1.21-1.46; p < 0.001) with the highest risk in those aged 81+ (RR, 5.35; 95% CI, 5.10-5.62; p < 0.001). Conclusion: In men without a pre-existing history of osteoporosis, the risk of fragility fractures starts to increase after the age of 70. Further work building upon these data may help to identify a specific age at which routine bone health screening in males can help to minimize fractures and their associated morbidity and mortality.

Prompts to increase physical activity at points-of-choice between stairs and escalators: what about escalator climbers?

Translational Behavioral Medicine, 2019

Abstract: Since 1980, many studies have evaluated whether stair-use prompts increased physical activity by quantifying changes in stair use. To more completely evaluate changes in physical activity, this study addressed the often-overlooked assessment of climbing up escalators by evaluating the degree to which stair-use sign prompts increased active ascent-defined as stair use or escalator climbing. Over 5 months, at an airport stairs/escalator point of choice, we video-recorded passersby (N = 13,544) who ascended either stairs or escalators, on 10 days with signs and 10 days without signs. Ascenders using the stairs, standing on the escalator, and climbing the escalator were compared on days with versus without signs using multivariable logistic regression. The percentage of ascenders on days with versus without signs were as follows: stair use, 6.9 versus 3.6 percent; escalator standing, 75.2 versus 76.0 percent; and escalator climbing, 18.5 versus 20.4 percent. Signs more than doubled the odds of stair use (vs. escalator use; OR = 2.25; 95% CI = 1.90-2.68; p < .001). Signs decreased the odds of escalator climbing (vs. escalator standing or stair use); OR = 0.90; 95% CI = 0.82-0.99; p = .028). Signs increased the odds of active ascent versus escalator standing by 15 percent (OR = 1.15; 95% CI = 1.05-1.25; p = .002). Although stair-use prompts increased stair use more than twofold (125%), they increased active ascent by only 15 percent, partly because escalator climbing-a behavior not targeted by the intervention-decreased. Although our results corroborated the established consensus that point-of-choice prompts increase stair use, future studies should test interventions designed to increase active ascent.

RUBBISH BIN

Gender, health and physical activity in the digital age: between postfeminism and pedagogical possibilities

Sport, Education and Society, 2018

Abstract: In this paper, I reflect on the numerous contributions of feminist research in helping to frame critical analyses of contemporary health imperatives and their impact on girls’ experiences of their bodies and subjectivities. I then consider recent trends towards the digitisation of girl’s bodies across both formal and informal sites of learning. Digital technologies are increasingly being used in physical and health education to track and monitor young people’s ‘health behaviours’. Evidence is also emerging that digital health technologies, mobile apps, social media and wearable lifestyle technologies are growing in popularity amongst young people but can have potentially far-reaching effects on their health practices, identities and well-being. I argue that new digitised cultures of health and fitness are sites within which gendered pedagogies circulate and reflect a postfeminist sensibility of consumption, surveillance and self-actualisation. I then consider how the proliferation of these technologies and new forms of engagement with the body, inform or challenge gender inequalities. As the title suggests, in terms of gendered norms, digital health technologies can be used to govern bodies and subjectivities but also provide opportunities for resistance; reflecting a postfeminist sensibility but also providing pedagogical possibilities for resistance.

