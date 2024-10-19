Share

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Election 2024: Battle of the Sexes

The Free Press, 2024

How Americans See Men and Masculinity

Pew Research Center, 2024

Democrats’ Problem With Male Voters Isn’t Complicated

Politico, 2024

The Politics of Progress and Privilege: How America’s Gender Gap Is Reshaping the 2024 Election

American Enterprise Institute, 2024

Lecturer who said ‘shoot’ men not voting female leaves U. Kansas

The College Fix, 2024

FBI quietly updates crime data to show big jump in violence under Biden-Harris admin: 'Shocking'

Fox News, 2024

Intimate Partner Homicide Among Women — United States, 2018–2021

Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, 2024

(*Nuzzo note: no equivalent report was published by the CDC on intimate partner violence among men).

Reported Non-Substance-Related Mental Health Disorders Among Persons Who Died of Drug Overdose - United States, 2022

Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, 2024

Abstract: Drug overdose deaths remain a public health crisis in the United States; nearly 107,000 and nearly 108,000 deaths occurred in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Persons with mental health conditions are at increased risk for overdose. In addition, substance use disorders and non-substance-related mental health disorders (MHDs) frequently co-occur. Using data from CDC's State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System, this report describes characteristics of persons in 43 states and the District of Columbia who died of unintentional or undetermined intent drug overdose and had any MHD. In 2022, 21.9% of persons who died of drug overdose had a reported MHD. Using the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition criteria, the most frequently reported MHDs were depressive (12.9%), anxiety (9.4%), and bipolar (5.9%) disorders. Overall, approximately 80% of overdose deaths involved opioids, primarily illegally manufactured fentanyls. Higher proportions of deaths among decedents with an MHD involved antidepressants (9.7%) and benzodiazepines (15.3%) compared with those without an MHD (3.3% and 8.5%, respectively). Nearly one quarter of decedents with an MHD had at least one recent potential opportunity for intervention (e.g., approximately one in 10 decedents were undergoing substance use disorder treatment, and one in 10 visited an emergency department or urgent care facility within 1 month of death). Expanding efforts to identify and address co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders (e.g., integrated screening and treatment) and strengthen treatment retention and harm reduction services could save lives.

Working at the level above: university promotion policies as a tool for wage theft and underpayment

Higher Education Research & Development, 2024

Abstract: Higher education has a strong relationship with wage theft, which has been examined throughout years of research, reports, and government enquiries. This paper examines the practices of wage theft that often surround academic promotions, and specifically, the common requirement that someone must already be working at the level for which they are hoping to be promoted. The work uses Australia’s higher education sector as an example, as Australia’s employment and promotion conditions are similar in many aspects to other higher education sectors. The paper provides an analysis of the promotion expectations to which academics are subjected to understand what tasks academics are expected to complete, and for how long, without being paid, before they can apply for promotion. The paper demonstrates to academics, policymakers, and unions, yet another exploitative practice that must be monitored and removed from the modern university as the sector looks to engage more equitable practices.

We Can Do Better Than ‘Positive Masculinity’

New York Times, 2024

The White House Initiative on Women's Health Research: A Presidential Boost

Journal of Women’s Health, 2024

Abstract: Women's Health Research, barely 40-year-old in the United States has recently received an all-important boost from First Lady Jill Biden. The $100 million in question are bound to make a meaningful difference in this all-important arena. It was the view of the White House that "our nation must fundamentally change how we approach and fund women's health research." The White House expressed its hope that "congressional leaders, the private sector, research institutions, and philanthropy" will answer the call to "improve the health and lives of women throughout the nation."

Gender inclusive sport: a paradigm shift for research, policy, and practice

International Journal of Sport Policy and Politics, 2023

Abstract: This commentary develops the concept of gender inclusive sport: sport that is inclusive and affirming of––and safe for––all women and sex and gender minoritized people, regardless of whether their bodies, gender expression, and/or identity align neatly with normative notions of the female/male binary. Debates about the sports participation of transgender (trans) athletes and athletes with natural sex variations often assume a choice between inclusion on one side and fairness on the other, particularly in the context of women’s sport. In this commentary, we instead demonstrate the value of approaching equity and inclusion as allied causes. We offer four principles of Gender Inclusive Sport as an alternative policy and research paradigm: lead with inclusion; de-centre regulatory science; increase access to community and youth sport; and double down on gender equity. Whereas sports studies scholars have often focused on the important work of critiquing the existing regulatory and epistemic practices of sports governing bodies, we call on scholars to also engage in research that expands the knowledge base needed to build change. From the grassroots to the elite level, increasingly, there are opportunities to learn about the best practices and interventions that can support the realisation of Gender Inclusive Sport in practice.

Regulatory Policy and Women’s Sports: The Nexus of Gender Verification, Title IX, and Trans Inclusion

Women in Sport and Physical Activity Journal, 2022

Abstract: Title IX specifies that “no person” shall be subjected to discrimination on the basis of sex. Yet, advocacy groups and state legislators have debated transgender girls’ and women’s right to participate in sports teams consistent with their gender identity. Such entities employ misguided research about testosterone’s role in sports, assert that transgender girls displace cisgender girls in sports, and weaponize gender verification against transgender girls. Title IX’s original intent catalyzes access for all young people in sports, regardless of gender identity. A review of the historical underpinnings of the regulatory policy driving Title IX’s implementation, leading up to the Biden administration’s current efforts to assess Title IX’s application to sports, underscores the path to the truest implementation of Title IX. The regulatory mechanisms establishing Title IX implementation compel maximization of sport opportunities for all girls and women, which includes trans girls and women.

