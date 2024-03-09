The Weekly Roundup is an opportunity to recap a week in news and share recently discovered materials that might be of interest.

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Columbia University Hospital DEI Chief Is Serial Plagiarist, Complaint Alleges

Washington Free Beacon, 2024

Ivy League DEI plagiarists are likely the tip of a vast pyramid of con artists

New York Post, 2024

Embattled dean accused of plagiarism in NSF report

Retraction Watch, 2024

Woman the Hunter? Female foragers sometimes hunt, yet gendered divisions of labor are real

bioRxiv (pre-print), 2024

Abstract: Gendered divisions of labor are a feature of every known contemporary hunter-gatherer (forager) society. While gender roles are certainly flexible, and prominent and well-studied cases of female hunting do exist, it is more often men who hunt. A new study (Anderson et al., 2023) surveyed ethnographically known foragers and found that women hunt in 79% of foraging societies, with big-game hunting occurring in 33%. Based on this single type of labor, which is one among dozens performed in foraging societies, the authors question the existence of gendered division of labor altogether. As a diverse group of hunter-gatherer experts, we find that claims that foraging societies lack or have weak gendered divisions of labor are contradicted by empirical evidence. We conducted an in-depth examination of Anderson et al. (2023) data and methods, finding evidence of sample selection bias and numerous coding errors undermining the paper’s conclusions. Anderson et al. (2023) have started a useful dialogue to ameliorate the popular misconception that women never hunt. However, their analysis does not contradict the wide body of empirical evidence for gendered divisions of labor in foraging societies. Furthermore, a myopic focus on hunting diminishes the value of contributions that take different forms and downplays the trade-offs foragers of both sexes routinely face. We caution against ethnographic revisionism that projects Westernized conceptions of labor and its value onto foraging societies.

Sex differences in fatiguability during single‐joint resistance exercise in a resistance‐trained population

European Journal of Applied Physiology, 2024

Abstract: The primary aim of this study was to compare the fatiguability and acute recovery from a session of unilateral biceps curl exercise between habitually resistance-trained males and females. Twenty participants performed biceps curl one repetition maximum (1RM) and maximal voluntary contraction (MVC) testing of the elbow flexors. The exercise protocol consisted of four sets of unilateral biceps curls at 50% of the measured 1RM to volitional failure. MVC force and EMG activity of the elbow flexors were assessed following each set and during the recovery phase. The outcome variables compare the repetition volume, MVC strength loss, and EMG responses between males and females during the exercise and recovery phases. Across the exercise protocol, females completed significantly more repetitions compared to males (p < 0.01, d = 1.7) and lost significantly less strength across time (76% versus 69%, d = 0.48, p = 0.046). Additionally, females maintained a higher level of normalized EMG amplitude compared to males across the protocol (p = 0.035; d = 0.510). However, there were no sex differences in the strength (p = 0.562) or EMG (p = 0.607) responses during the recovery phase. In a resistance-trained population, females were able to perform a greater number of repetitions during the biceps curl exercise compared to their male counterparts at the same relative intensity of exercise. The ability of females to maintain a greater proportion of their maximal elbow flexor strength and muscle excitation during exercise suggests females can tolerate greater upper-body resistance exercise volume than males.

Autopsy findings in cases of fatal COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis

ECS Heart Failure, 2024

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Abstract: COVID-19 vaccines have been linked to myocarditis, which, in some circumstances, can be fatal. This systematic review aims to investigate potential causal links between COVID-19 vaccines and death from myocarditis using post-mortem analysis. We performed a systematic review of all published autopsy reports involving COVID-19 vaccination-induced myocarditis through 3 July 2023. All autopsy studies that include COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis as a possible cause of death were included. Causality in each case was assessed by three independent physicians with cardiac pathology experience and expertise. We ini- tially identified 1691 studies and, after screening for our inclusion criteria, included 14 papers that contained 28 autopsy cases. The cardiovascular system was the only organ system affected in 26 cases. In two cases, myocarditis was characterized as a consequence from multisystem inflammatory syndrome. The mean age of death was 44.4 years old. The mean and median number of days from last COVID-19 vaccination until death were 6.2 and 3 days, respectively. We established that all 28 deaths were most likely causally linked to COVID-19 vaccination by independent review of the clinical information presented in each paper. The temporal relationship, internal and external consistency seen among cases in this review with known COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis, its pathobiological mechanisms, and related excess death, complemented with autopsy confirmation, independent adjudication, and application of the Bradford Hill criteria to the overall epidemiology of vaccine myocarditis, suggests that there is a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and death from myocarditis.

Honorary authorship is highly prevalent in health sciences: systematic review and meta‐analysis of surveys

Scientific Reports, 2024

Abstract: A systematic review and meta-analysis of survey research was conducted to estimate honorary authorship prevalence in health sciences. We searched PubMed, Lens.org, and Dimensions.ai. until January 5 2023. Methodological quality was assessed and quantitative syntheses were conducted. Nineteen surveys were included and rated as having low methodological quality. We found a pooled prevalence of 26% [95% CI 21–31] (6 surveys, 2758 respondents) of researchers that perceived co-author(s) as honorary on the publication at issue (when they were not referred to any authorship criteria). That prevalence was 18% [95% CI 15–21] (11 surveys, 4272 respondents) when researchers were referred to Committee of Medical Journal Editors (ICMJE) authorship criteria, and 51% [95% CI 47–56] (15 surveys, 5111 respondents) when researchers were asked to declare their co-author(s) contributions on the publication at issue (and these were then compared to ICMJE criteria). 10% of researchers [95% CI 9–12] (11 surveys, 3,663 respondents) reported being approached by others to include honorary author(s) on the publication at issue and 16% [95% CI 13–18] (2 surveys, 823 respondents) admitted adding (an) honorary author(s). Survey research consistently indicates that honorary authorship in the health sciences is highly prevalent, however the quality of the surveys’ methods and reporting needs improvement.

HISTORICAL ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

False allegations of abuse and Munchausen syndrome by proxy

Archives of Disease in Childhood, 1993

Abstract: Fourteen children from seven families are reported for whom false allegations of abuse were made by the mother. Twelve children were alleged to have incurred sexual abuse, one both sexual and physical abuse, and one physical abuse alone. Thirteen of the children had incurred, or were currently victims of, factitious illness abuse invented by the mother. The one child with no history of factitious illness abuse had a sibling who had incurred definite factitious illness abuse. The false allegations of abuse did not occur in the context of parental separation, divorce, or custody disputes concerning the children. They occurred in the context of Munchausen syndrome by proxy abuse. The age of the children, 3 to 9 years, was older than the usual age for Munchausen syndrome by proxy abuse. The mother was the source of the false allegations and was the person who encouraged or taught six of the children to substantiate allegations of sexual abuse.

Factitious Presentation of Psychiatric Disorder: When Is It Munchausen By Proxy?

Child Psychology & Psychiatry Review, 1997

Abstract: In over 200 papers on Munchausen By Proxy syndrome (MBP) in the paediatric literature, in only 1 was psychiatric illness the presenting complaint. The present report details several cases of psychiatric presentation. As in cases of MBP with a ’medical’ presentation, the diagnosis of MBP with a psychiatric presentation depends on the mother’s motivation for falsifying her child’s symptoms. Compared with ‘medical‘ MBP, however, these cases involve older children. Guidelines for suspecting the disorder and distinguishing it from other forms of illness- producing behaviour are also presented.

RUBBISH BIN

Too few women are being published in Nature — we must change that

Nature, 2024

The effect of meat-shaming on meat eaters’ emotions and intentions to adapt behavior

Food Quality and Preference, 2023

Abstract: Eating meat can have detrimental effects on the environment, animal welfare, and a person’s health. However, consumers are often reluctant to reduce their meat consumption and public information-based awareness campaigns show little effect. As an alternative, some vegan activists and pressure groups employ emotion-based campaigns using meat-shaming techniques in the hope to change people’s meat consumption behavior. By publicly and often drastically criticizing consumers, they try to make them experience negative emotions and ultimately change their behavior. In three experimental studies, we explore whether a confrontational approach of putting meat-shaming messages on products is likely to affect consumer behavior. Specifically, we find that meat-shaming messages trigger shame but also other negative emotions that translate into reduced purchase intentions. The content of the message largely determines the different emotions that are evoked. The messages can activate both restore and protect motivations, either stimulating or hindering behavioral change. Interestingly, it does not seem to matter whether the meat-shaming message stems from a governmental organization, activist group, or private person and whether it is framed with a personal or informational appeal. If the source looks credible, the message influences consumer experience and behavioral intentions.

