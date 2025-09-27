Share

LEADING ARTICLE

Sociology Journals Are Normalizing the Sexualization of Children

Reality’s Last Stand

A new peer-reviewed paper argues childhood innocence is a “colonial fiction” and urges us to see children as sexual beings.

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Sex/Gender

Feminism’s Shameless Attack on Due Process

The Fiamengo File

The right to a full defense in sexual assault trials is squarely in feminists’ crosshairs.

Can We Talk About “Toxic Femininity” Yet?

Evie

What is toxic femininity? It’s when positive feminine traits – like agreeableness, nurturing, and sensuality – become corrupted into negative, unhealthy behaviors, attitudes, and qualities.

Education

Academic Survivors and Thrivers After Cancelation Attacks

Unsafe Science

U. Arizona professor allegedly fired for criticizing gender policies: lawsuit

The College Fix

American Physical Therapy Association Ditches Discriminatory Scholarship Programs

Do No Harm

Exclusive: UConn Hit With Civil Rights Complaint Over Anti-White Medical Program

The Federalist

Missouri medical school faces DEI complaint: ‘More egregious than Harvard’

Washington Examiner

Pathways to higher education in Australia – how attending different secondary school sectors and living in different States relates to attainment of Bachelor or Higher degree qualifications

The Australian Population Research Institute

Politics

United Nations Seen as Necessary but Ineffective

Gallup

People Around the World Want Political Change, but Many Doubt It Can Happen

Pew Research Center

Large shares give politicians low marks on honesty and understanding the needs of ordinary people

How religious is your state?

Pew Research Center

Social Media and News Fact Sheet

Pew Research Center

HISTORICAL ARCHIVES

New paper warns universities use legal tricks to silence controversial professors

The College Fix (2021)

Ayn Rand’s Radical View of the United Nations

New Ideal (2022)

Contrary to the popular view, Ayn Rand thought that the UN irreparably enables evil, and free countries should withdraw.

RUBBISH BIN

Childhood Sexualities: On Pleasure and Meaning from the Margins

Sex & Sexualities

Abstract: Sexualities scholarship marginalizes childhood sexual pleasure, positioning children as vulnerable subjects. This article repositions childhood sexualities within a pleasure-centered, globally oriented, and power-aware frame informed by feminist, queer, and decolonial perspectives. Drawing on Southern research from South Africa and other contexts, we interrogate dominant narratives of sexual innocence that suppress young people’s desires and show how children negotiate pleasure and meaning amid intersecting hierarchies of age, race, gender, and class. By centering margins, we reveal pleasure as both contested and generative, exposing the workings of domination while opening pathways toward gender and sexual justice. We argue that rejecting adult-centric/adultist approaches to sexualities and attending to childhood pleasure is indispensable for an inclusive sociology and just sexual futures.

Reflections on Neurofeminism and Intersectionality Using Insights From Psychology

Frontiers of Human Neuroscience

Abstract: Intersectionality contends that sex/gender is constituted of and with other social categories, and that the social structures giving rise to inequality should be addressed in research. This is a powerful and important perspective from which to investigate the processes and consequences of social group memberships, one which has been overlooked by most neuroscientific research. In particular, neurofeminism, a field of critical neuroscience that challenges neuroscientific assumptions, methods and interpretations of data that reinforce sexism, has ignored intersectionality to date. In contrast, research in the field of psychology has been engaging with intersectionality for more than a decade. In reflecting on how intersectionality has advanced feminist research in psychology, this paper provides a critical analysis of potential novel research avenues for neurofeminism. We identify three main research themes guided by intersectionality. The first theme involves research centered on understanding the socio-structural causes of health inequalities experienced by individuals with intersecting marginalized social identities; the second concerns research addressing the psychological processing of social group memberships that underlies the enactment of systemic discriminatory practices; and the third theme comprises intersectionality research that aims to challenge psychological epistemology. Drawing parallels between the fields of psychology and neuroscience, we explore the potential benefits and risks of advancing an intersectionality-informed neurofeminism.

Conceptualizing and Measuring Systemic Racism

Annual Review of Public Health

Abstract: This article provides a guide for rigorous, theory-driven measurement approaches, proposing best practices for the scientific study of systemic racism in health research. We argue that the analytical crux of measuring systemic racism-a complex, interconnected, and dynamic system-lies in operationalizing the collective logics, properties, and mechanisms that undergird racial inequities. Misalignment between measurement tools and these fundamental features undermines research validity, as incongruent measures distort findings and obscure systemic racism’s true impacts. To address this, we draw on interdisciplinary theories and evidence to dissect key features of systemic racism, emphasizing their implications for measurement. We further recommend incorporating temporal processes in health research by leveraging core principles of the life course perspective, which elucidate the intricate interplay of individual, historical, and societal trajectories. Our recommendations underscore the necessity of adopting robust, evidence-based methods to advance the understanding of how systemic racism operates and shapes public health.

