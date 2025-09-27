The Nuzzo Letter

Conrad Riker
3h

The chief weaknesses of gynocentism's info war, cloaking it's catabolic field, are

1. Paternity discrepancy in double digit percentages (e.g. Uganda's national tests found 30-40% rates of paternity discrepancy, so cuckoldry affected most men).

2. Women's lies on public record in courts (perjury, false allegations).

3. Infanticide running at 70,000,000 per year globally (exceeded a million US citizens killed in 2023 alone).

4. Systemic and structural discrimination against men (DEI, educational treatment, court room treatment, killings on job, deaths of despair).

5. Family court satanic inversions implementing 'aufheben due Family's per Marx and Engels and prioritising morally stunted mother's over children, fathers, and society.

We need data to be freed from the gynocratic witchcraft locking it up through state complicity with atrocities against men.

Once we have the data, the billions of data points per year turn into compelling media propaganda.

a. Simulations of the life of people subjected to lifestyle infanticides.

b. Essays about the top 1% most egregious miscarriages of justice against men in the day.

c. Books about the observed function of family court, how it is hypocritical, and the evidence of damages done to civilization over decades of wokification per the plan of prominent Marxists, feminists, and critical theorists.

d. Theatrical movie productions of the top 1% of seriously injust and inequitable hearings of the day in family court.

e. Dramatisations of domestic violence where women were caught on camera murdering innocent men who were further punished by passers by and police based on cases of recent days.

f. Systematic investigation of all injustices, inequities, unconstitutional violations of property rights, natural rights, due process, illogical judgements, incoherent judgements, sex bias, modern day slavery, misandry from judges, egregious use of judicial immunity to impose slavery, unlawful imprisonment of innocent men due to animus towards 'patriarchy', effects of standpoint epistemology, subjectivity, emotionalism, etc. based on analysis of all court case artefacts from papers to photos and videos and audio and transcriptions.

We can start a truth and reconciliation process to start to move away from feminisation that is killing western civilization through depopulation.

And use A.I. that is getting 10x cheaper and 10x smarter per year to bring the scale of evil of family law and anti-male communism to the attention of everyone.

