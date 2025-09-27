LEADING ARTICLE
Sociology Journals Are Normalizing the Sexualization of Children
Reality’s Last Stand
A new peer-reviewed paper argues childhood innocence is a “colonial fiction” and urges us to see children as sexual beings.
(*See the Rubbish Bin for the abstract of the peer-reviewed paper being critiqued here by Reality’s Last Stand.)
ARTICLES AND ESSAYS
Sex/Gender
Feminism’s Shameless Attack on Due Process
The Fiamengo File
The right to a full defense in sexual assault trials is squarely in feminists’ crosshairs.
Can We Talk About “Toxic Femininity” Yet?
Evie
What is toxic femininity? It’s when positive feminine traits – like agreeableness, nurturing, and sensuality – become corrupted into negative, unhealthy behaviors, attitudes, and qualities.
Education
Academic Survivors and Thrivers After Cancelation Attacks
Unsafe Science
U. Arizona professor allegedly fired for criticizing gender policies: lawsuit
The College Fix
American Physical Therapy Association Ditches Discriminatory Scholarship Programs
Do No Harm
Exclusive: UConn Hit With Civil Rights Complaint Over Anti-White Medical Program
The Federalist
Missouri medical school faces DEI complaint: ‘More egregious than Harvard’
Washington Examiner
Pathways to higher education in Australia – how attending different secondary school sectors and living in different States relates to attainment of Bachelor or Higher degree qualifications
The Australian Population Research Institute
Politics
United Nations Seen as Necessary but Ineffective
Gallup
People Around the World Want Political Change, but Many Doubt It Can Happen
Pew Research Center
Large shares give politicians low marks on honesty and understanding the needs of ordinary people
Pew Research Center
Social Media and News Fact Sheet
Pew Research Center
(See my brief comment on this poll on X here.)
HISTORICAL ARCHIVES
New paper warns universities use legal tricks to silence controversial professors
The College Fix (2021)
Ayn Rand’s Radical View of the United Nations
New Ideal (2022)
Contrary to the popular view, Ayn Rand thought that the UN irreparably enables evil, and free countries should withdraw.
RUBBISH BIN
Childhood Sexualities: On Pleasure and Meaning from the Margins
Sex & Sexualities
Abstract: Sexualities scholarship marginalizes childhood sexual pleasure, positioning children as vulnerable subjects. This article repositions childhood sexualities within a pleasure-centered, globally oriented, and power-aware frame informed by feminist, queer, and decolonial perspectives. Drawing on Southern research from South Africa and other contexts, we interrogate dominant narratives of sexual innocence that suppress young people’s desires and show how children negotiate pleasure and meaning amid intersecting hierarchies of age, race, gender, and class. By centering margins, we reveal pleasure as both contested and generative, exposing the workings of domination while opening pathways toward gender and sexual justice. We argue that rejecting adult-centric/adultist approaches to sexualities and attending to childhood pleasure is indispensable for an inclusive sociology and just sexual futures.
Reflections on Neurofeminism and Intersectionality Using Insights From Psychology
Frontiers of Human Neuroscience
Abstract: Intersectionality contends that sex/gender is constituted of and with other social categories, and that the social structures giving rise to inequality should be addressed in research. This is a powerful and important perspective from which to investigate the processes and consequences of social group memberships, one which has been overlooked by most neuroscientific research. In particular, neurofeminism, a field of critical neuroscience that challenges neuroscientific assumptions, methods and interpretations of data that reinforce sexism, has ignored intersectionality to date. In contrast, research in the field of psychology has been engaging with intersectionality for more than a decade. In reflecting on how intersectionality has advanced feminist research in psychology, this paper provides a critical analysis of potential novel research avenues for neurofeminism. We identify three main research themes guided by intersectionality. The first theme involves research centered on understanding the socio-structural causes of health inequalities experienced by individuals with intersecting marginalized social identities; the second concerns research addressing the psychological processing of social group memberships that underlies the enactment of systemic discriminatory practices; and the third theme comprises intersectionality research that aims to challenge psychological epistemology. Drawing parallels between the fields of psychology and neuroscience, we explore the potential benefits and risks of advancing an intersectionality-informed neurofeminism.
Conceptualizing and Measuring Systemic Racism
Annual Review of Public Health
Abstract: This article provides a guide for rigorous, theory-driven measurement approaches, proposing best practices for the scientific study of systemic racism in health research. We argue that the analytical crux of measuring systemic racism-a complex, interconnected, and dynamic system-lies in operationalizing the collective logics, properties, and mechanisms that undergird racial inequities. Misalignment between measurement tools and these fundamental features undermines research validity, as incongruent measures distort findings and obscure systemic racism’s true impacts. To address this, we draw on interdisciplinary theories and evidence to dissect key features of systemic racism, emphasizing their implications for measurement. We further recommend incorporating temporal processes in health research by leveraging core principles of the life course perspective, which elucidate the intricate interplay of individual, historical, and societal trajectories. Our recommendations underscore the necessity of adopting robust, evidence-based methods to advance the understanding of how systemic racism operates and shapes public health.
SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER
If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!
If you prefer to donate to a specific project, please see the Go Fund Me page for my current research on sex differences in muscle strength in children.
Announcing a funding drive for research into childhood sex differences in muscle strength
Thanks for reading The Nuzzo Letter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
The chief weaknesses of gynocentism's info war, cloaking it's catabolic field, are
1. Paternity discrepancy in double digit percentages (e.g. Uganda's national tests found 30-40% rates of paternity discrepancy, so cuckoldry affected most men).
2. Women's lies on public record in courts (perjury, false allegations).
3. Infanticide running at 70,000,000 per year globally (exceeded a million US citizens killed in 2023 alone).
4. Systemic and structural discrimination against men (DEI, educational treatment, court room treatment, killings on job, deaths of despair).
5. Family court satanic inversions implementing 'aufheben due Family's per Marx and Engels and prioritising morally stunted mother's over children, fathers, and society.
We need data to be freed from the gynocratic witchcraft locking it up through state complicity with atrocities against men.
Once we have the data, the billions of data points per year turn into compelling media propaganda.
a. Simulations of the life of people subjected to lifestyle infanticides.
b. Essays about the top 1% most egregious miscarriages of justice against men in the day.
c. Books about the observed function of family court, how it is hypocritical, and the evidence of damages done to civilization over decades of wokification per the plan of prominent Marxists, feminists, and critical theorists.
d. Theatrical movie productions of the top 1% of seriously injust and inequitable hearings of the day in family court.
e. Dramatisations of domestic violence where women were caught on camera murdering innocent men who were further punished by passers by and police based on cases of recent days.
f. Systematic investigation of all injustices, inequities, unconstitutional violations of property rights, natural rights, due process, illogical judgements, incoherent judgements, sex bias, modern day slavery, misandry from judges, egregious use of judicial immunity to impose slavery, unlawful imprisonment of innocent men due to animus towards 'patriarchy', effects of standpoint epistemology, subjectivity, emotionalism, etc. based on analysis of all court case artefacts from papers to photos and videos and audio and transcriptions.
We can start a truth and reconciliation process to start to move away from feminisation that is killing western civilization through depopulation.
And use A.I. that is getting 10x cheaper and 10x smarter per year to bring the scale of evil of family law and anti-male communism to the attention of everyone.