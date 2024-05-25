The Weekly Roundup is an opportunity to recap a week in news and share recently discovered materials that might be of interest.

THE NUZZO LETTER IN THE NEWS

Muscle Strength Preservation During Repeated Sets of Fatiguing Resistance Exercise: A Secondary Analysis

Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, 2024

Abstract: During sustained or repeated maximal voluntary efforts, muscle fatigue (acute strength loss) is not linear. After a large initial decrease, muscle strength plateaus at approximately 40% of baseline. This plateau, which likely reflects muscle strength preservation, has been observed in sustained maximal isometric and repeated maximal isokinetic contractions. Whether this pattern of fatigue occurs with traditional resistance exercise repetitions with free weights and weight stack machines has not been overviewed. Here, the aim was to determine whether the number of repetitions completed across 4 or more consecutive repetitions-to-failure tests exhibits the same nonlinear pattern of muscle fatigue. A secondary analysis was applied to data extracted as part of a recent meta-analysis on repetitions-to-failure tests. Studies were eligible if they reported mean number of repetitions completed in 4–6 consecutive repetitions-to-failure tests at a given relative load. Twenty-nine studies were included. Overall, the results show that the number of repetitions completed in consecutive repetitions-to-failure tests at a given load generally decreases curvilinearly. The numbers of repetitions completed in sets 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 were equal to approximately 70, 55, 50, 45, and 45% of the number of repetitions completed in set 1, respectively. Longer interset rest intervals typically attenuated repetition loss, but the curvilinear pattern remained. From the results, a chart was created to predict the number of repetitions across 6 sets of resistance exercise taken to failure based on the number of repetitions completed in set 1. The chart is a general guide and educational tool. It should be used cautiously. More data from a variety of exercises, relative loads, and interset rest intervals are needed for more precise estimates of number of repetitions completed during repeated sets of fatiguing resistance exercise.

PODCASTS

How Brazil Lost Its Freedom of Speech – Paulo Figuiredo Filho

The Rubin Report, 2024

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Prosocial motives underlie scientific censorship by scientists: A perspective and research agenda

Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, 2023

Abstract: Science is among humanity's greatest achievements, yet scientific censorship is rarely studied empirically. We explore the social, psychological, and institutional causes and consequences of scientific censorship (defined as actions aimed at obstructing particular scientific ideas from reaching an audience for reasons other than low scientific quality). Popular narratives suggest that scientific censorship is driven by authoritarian officials with dark motives, such as dogmatism and intolerance. Our analysis suggests that scientific censorship is often driven by scientists, who are primarily motivated by self-protection, benevolence toward peer scholars, and prosocial concerns for the well-being of human social groups. This perspective helps explain both recent findings on scientific censorship and recent changes to scientific institutions, such as the use of harm-based criteria to evaluate research. We discuss unknowns surrounding the consequences of censorship and provide recommendations for improving transparency and accountability in scientific decision-making to enable the exploration of these unknowns. The benefits of censorship may sometimes outweigh costs. However, until costs and benefits are examined empirically, scholars on opposing sides of ongoing debates are left to quarrel based on competing values, assumptions, and intuitions.

Chronic School Absenteeism for Health-related Reasons Among Children Ages 5‒17 Years: United States, 2022

NCHS Data Brief, 2024

Abstract: Chronic school absenteeism can lead to poorer academic performance and school engagement for students (1). It is also a risk factor for school dropout (2,3), which is associated with many long-term health impacts (4,5). This report uses data from the 2022 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) to describe the percentage of children ages 5‒17 who experienced chronic school absenteeism due to illness, injury, or disability by sociodemographic and health factors.

Telemedicine Use Among Physicians by Physician Specialty: United States, 2021

NCHS Data Brief, 2024

Abstract: The 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to an increase in telemedicine use among physicians, from 15.4% in 2019 to 86.5% in 2021 (1-4). Interest has increased in how telemedicine has affected a physician's ability to deliver quality care similar to an in-person office visit, and in technological barriers to telemedicine use (5). This report describes telemedicine use and challenges among physicians sampled in the 2021 National Electronic Health Records Survey. This report builds upon previous work (4) and describes the use of telemedicine, ability to provide quality care during telemedicine visits, satisfaction with telemedicine, and appropriateness of telemedicine use by physician specialty type.

HISTORICAL ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Is There a Gender Difference in Strength of Sex Drive? Theoretical Views, Conceptual Distinctions, and a Review of Relevant Evidence

Personality and Social Psychology Review, 2001

Abstract: The sex drive refers to the strength of sexual motivation. Across many different studies and measures, men have been shown to have more frequent and more intense sexual desires than women, as reflected in spontaneous thoughts about sex, frequency and variety of sexual fantasies, desired frequency of intercourse, desired number of partners, masturbation, liking for various sexual practices, willingness to forego sex, initiating versus refusing sex, making sacrifices for sex, and other measures. No contrary findings (indicating stronger sexual motivation among women) were found. Hence we conclude that the male sex drive is stronger than the female sex drive. The gender difference in sex drive should not be generalized to other constructs such as sexual or orgasmic capacity, enjoyment of sex, or extrinsically motivated sex.

RUBBISH BIN

Misogynistic Extremism, The Manosphere, and Mainstream Social Media: New report from Diverting Hate

Diverting Hate, 2024

