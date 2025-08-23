Share

LEADING ARTICLE

I challenged Duke’s DEI dogma – and paid with my job

Magnolia Tribune

PODCASTS AND PRESENTATIONS

Criticisms Growing Over Movember Charity’s Approach

The Other Side

Episode description: It was a great idea - a charity started by a couple of Aussies persuading men to grow moustaches to support the Prostate Cancer Foundation. 20 years on, Movember has grown to become the major male health charity in the world. But is it losing its shine?

Meet the TinMen

Men Are Good (Substack)

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Sex/Gender

It’s Time to Ask: Is the ‘Patriarchy’ a Feminist Myth?

Domestic Abuse and Violence International Alliance (DAVIA)

Why Psychiatry Betrays Women

Psychobabble

The malpractice of being non-judgmental and what they won’t say about motherhood, meaning, and women’s mental health.

‘Female narcissism is often misdiagnosed’: how science is finding women can have a dark streak too

The Guardian

A prestigious Drexel fellowship for women in medicine is now open to men

Philadelphia Inquirer

Social Justice Encroachment into Medicine

American Enterprise Institute

Homicide in Washington D.C. is nation's worst and has been for decades

In His Words

Male victims experiences with seeking help from domestic violence agencies over time and across western English-speaking countries

Journal of Men’s Health

Abstract: Background: Male victims of intimate partner violence (IPV) represent a substantial but overlooked portion of IPV victims. Access to domestic violence (DV) services remains a challenge, particularly when agencies primarily serve female victims. This study examines male IPV victims’ experiences with mainstream and specialized DV agencies across four English-speaking regions: the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom/Ireland, and Australia/New Zealand. Methods: Two samples of male IPV victims from Western English-speaking countries/regions were recruited: one consisting of self-identified male IPV victims (n = 594) and the other of male IPV victims from crowdsourcing sample (n = 1380). Participants completed an anonymous online questionnaire, and among other issues, reported on their help-seeking from DV agencies, specific experiences with DV agencies, and perceived helpfulness of the DV agencies’ services. Results: Men from the victims sample were significantly more likely to seek help compared to male IPV victims from the crowdsourcing sample. Specialized DV agencies were rated as more helpful than mainstream agencies. USA respondents reported the most positive experiences, while those from other regions, particularly Canada and the UK/Ireland, reported negative encounters. Conclusions: Findings highlight the need for improved, gender-inclusive training and resources within mainstream DV agencies, as well as increased support and expansion of specialized services for male IPV victims. Policymakers and service providers must address the systematic gaps in support to ensure male victims are recognized and effectively helped across all regions.

Bidirectional and Unidirectional Intimate Partner Violence: A Comprehensive Review

Partner Abuse

Abstract: The debate over whether intimate partner violence (IPV) is primarily unidirectional by men (male-perpetrated violence against women) or bidirectional (both partners engaging in violence) remains significant. A 2012 systematic review determined the prevalence of bidirectional and unidirectional IPV in various population samples (Langhinrichsen-Rohling et al., 2012). The current comprehensive review updates the 2012 review, analyzing 64 empirical studies directly related to the bidirectionality of physical violence between 2012 and 2022. First, we examined bidirectional and unidirectional violence by the nature of the sample (i.e., large population, community, university or college students, adolescent or middle/high school students, and clinical or treatment-seeking) and other study characteristics including the type of measurements (e.g., the Conflict Tactics Scales versus other measures). Our review indicates that bidirectional violence remains prevalent among all sample types. The average amount of reported IPV that was bidirectional in nature was 52.8% (ranging from 44.8% among middle or high school students to almost 60% among clinical and university student samples). Our findings demonstrate substantial consistency with the 2012 review, which found 57.5% (ranging from 49.2% among female-oriented nonmilitary treatment-seeking samples to 69.7% among male-oriented military legal/justice samples). This validates the importance of considering IPV as a complex and nuanced phenomenon likely to occur with both partners engaged in violence—initiatively or reactively—during relationships. A second finding was that the ratio of unidirectional female-to-male IPV compared to male-to-female IPV differed significantly among all five samples. In all samples, the rates of female-perpetrated unidirectional violence were higher than the rates of male-perpetrated unidirectional violence (31.4% and 16.9%, respectively). This finding is consistent with the results of the 2012 study. Third, we explored the concordance of reporting bidirectional and unidirectional violence by male and female partners. Our findings indicate remarkable levels of agreement on reporting patterns of both bidirectional and unidirectional violence by men and woman suggesting that the results are likely valid and reliable. Moreover, the reporting consistency between males and females did not differ significantly depending on study characteristics, including sample type, measurement time frame, measurement instrument, and study location. Overall, it is essential to conduct more research on the nature and types of bidirectional violence, including the roles of both partners involved. The findings from such studies could have significant implications for researchers, clinicians, and practitioners in terms of screening, treating, and preventing various forms of violent dynamics.

Prevalence and risk factors of intimate partner violence during the COVID-19 pandemic: Results from the population-based study DREAMCORONA

PLoS One

Abstract: Objectives: This study examines the 12-month prevalence rates of intimate partner violence (IPV) victimization, including psychological, physical, and sexual forms, in women and men. It also aims to identify changes in IPV victimization during the COVID-19 pandemic and to explore factors associated with the occurrence of any IPV victimization during this period. Methods: Data from the DREAMCORONA study in Germany collected from May 2020 to February 2021 included 737 participants, i.e., (expectant) mothers (64%) and fathers (36%). The Revised Conflict Tactics Scale (CTS2S) short form was used to assess the 12-month IPV victimization. Prevalence of IPV victimization as well as changes in IPV victimization during the pandemic were analyzed descriptively, with results stratified by sex. Multiple logistic regression was employed to identify risk factors for IPV. Results: Psychological IPV was found to be the most prevalent form of violence, with the occurrence of any psychological IPV affecting 48.5% of women and 39.4% of men, while 2.6% of women and 3.3% of men reported the occurrence of any physical IPV victimization, and 2.8% of women and 1.5% of men reported the occurrence of any sexual IPV victimization. Of those who experienced the occurrence of any IPV in the last 12 months, 89.7% of women and 89.8% of men were victimized by one single act of violence. The majority of affected participants reported no change in psychological and physical IPV victimization during the pandemic. Nevertheless, for certain IPV behaviors on the psychological and physical IPV victimization subscales, both affected women and men also reported higher frequencies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Multiple logistic regression revealed that higher levels of relationship satisfaction were negatively associated with the occurrence of any IPV victimization for women and men, whereas greater levels of own anger-hostility symptoms were positively associated with the occurrence of any IPV victimization. Conclusions: Psychological IPV was present in almost every second (expectant) couple. The majority of affected women and men reported no change in their psychological and physical IPV victimization, suggesting that they continued to experience IPV during the pandemic. This underlines the importance of promoting healthier relationship dynamics, coping strategies, and emotional well-being to reduce the risk of IPV, even in times of crisis. Our study sheds light on the early stages of the pandemic and highlights the ongoing need for research into the temporal dynamics of IPV.

Education

SURVEY: One in five faculty job ads require DEI statement

The College Fix

Yes, DEI Policies Discriminate Against White and Asian People

Reality’s Last Stand

The Damage from DEI Will Last a Generation. Eradicating It Is Still Essential

Minding the Campus

Trump Admin. Slashes NIH DEI Funding by 80 Percent, Saving Taxpayers $169 Million

Newsmax

Medical School Accreditors Scale Back DEI Requirements After Trump Executive Order

National Review

Medical School Hosts Presentation Dismissing Adverse Health Consequences of Obesity

Do No Harm

UNC System’s real problem is administrative bloat

The Carolina Journal

RUBBISH BIN

UN denounces “poison of patriarchy” as men are clinging on to leadership roles

The United Nations Correspondent

Why Parents Need to Intervene if They Suspect Their Son Has Been 'Redpilled'

Parents

