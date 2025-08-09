Share

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Sex/Gender

Reviewing Men? There’s an App for That

The Free Press

Straight women are using America’s most-downloaded dating app to anonymously critique potential partners. Men have reacted by publicly humiliating women. This benefits no one.

Masculinity Isn’t Toxic, The Way We Talk About It Is

Evie Magazine

Movember rips off men's health dollars

Bettina Arndt

Organizations sound alarm as gender equality department faces 81% budget cut

Chek News

Judge in Hockey Canada sex assault trial came out swinging in her verdict, and she got it right

Toronto Star

Why World Athletics Is Right to Use the SRY Gene Test

Reality’s Last Stand

Comment on “Biology and Management of Male-­ Bodied Athletes in Elite Female Sports” by Handelsman and Bermon

Drug Testing and Analysis

"WNBA Loses $50 Million Every Year And Has Never Generated A Profit. You Deserve $0."- Fans Get Harsh About WNBA Stars' Statement

Yahoo Sports

Education (Australia)

A Universities Merger is on in WA – again

Future Campus

The Devaluation of Academic Excellence: When ‘Professor’ Becomes a Management Title

Australian Association of University Professors

Education (United States)

President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, and the Reestablishment of the Presidential Fitness Test

White House Executive Order

Request for Information on Maximizing Research Funds by Limiting Allowable Publishing Costs

National Institutes of Health

A look at women’s colleges in the U.S.

Pew Research Center

Stanford shuts down DEI office, Cornell renames DEI office

The College Fix

U. Arkansas offers course on ‘Queer U.S. South’ and ‘liberatory’ sexual ‘agenda’

The College Fix

How Are North Carolina’s College Coaches Paid?

Martin Center for Academic Renewal

Not every athletics hiring decision receives equal oversight.

Miscellaneous

How the United Nations is funded, and who pays the most

Pew Research Center

Americans divided on whether companies should make statements about political, social issues

Pew Research Center

Behind Trump’s 2024 Victory, a More Racially and Ethnically Diverse Voter Coalition

Pew Research Center

HISTORICAL ARCHIVES

Why Young Men Are Turning Against Feminism

Survey Center on American Life (2023)

Funding Men’s Health - Time to Level Up?

Australian Men’s Health Forum (2021)

Suicide by middle-aged men

National Confidential Inquiry into Suicide and Safety in Mental Health (2021)

Abstract: This report describes findings from a national study combining multiple sources of information to examine the factors related to suicide in middle-aged men. We collected data from a range of investigations into the deaths of men aged 40-54 by suicide (including probable suicide) in England, Scotland and Wales by official bodies, primarily coroner inquests (police death reports in Scotland). This report is based on deaths that occurred in a 12-month period between 1 January 2017 and 31 December 2017. It describes the antecedents of suicide and barriers to accessing services, and includes recommendations for suicide prevention for men in mid-life.

RUBBISH BIN

I told my husband ‘we’re over’ after carrying the mental load alone

Metro

(My brief comment on this article is on X here and here with correction).

Gates Foundation invests $2.5B to spark women's health innovations

Fierce Healthcare

(My brief comment on this article is on X here).

