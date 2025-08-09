ARTICLES AND ESSAYS
Sex/Gender
Reviewing Men? There’s an App for That
The Free Press
Straight women are using America’s most-downloaded dating app to anonymously critique potential partners. Men have reacted by publicly humiliating women. This benefits no one.
Masculinity Isn’t Toxic, The Way We Talk About It Is
Evie Magazine
Movember rips off men's health dollars
Bettina Arndt
Organizations sound alarm as gender equality department faces 81% budget cut
Chek News
Judge in Hockey Canada sex assault trial came out swinging in her verdict, and she got it right
Toronto Star
Why World Athletics Is Right to Use the SRY Gene Test
Reality’s Last Stand
Comment on “Biology and Management of Male- Bodied Athletes in Elite Female Sports” by Handelsman and Bermon
Drug Testing and Analysis
"WNBA Loses $50 Million Every Year And Has Never Generated A Profit. You Deserve $0."- Fans Get Harsh About WNBA Stars' Statement
Yahoo Sports
Education (Australia)
A Universities Merger is on in WA – again
Future Campus
The Devaluation of Academic Excellence: When ‘Professor’ Becomes a Management Title
Australian Association of University Professors
Education (United States)
President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, and the Reestablishment of the Presidential Fitness Test
White House Executive Order
Request for Information on Maximizing Research Funds by Limiting Allowable Publishing Costs
National Institutes of Health
A look at women’s colleges in the U.S.
Pew Research Center
Stanford shuts down DEI office, Cornell renames DEI office
The College Fix
U. Arkansas offers course on ‘Queer U.S. South’ and ‘liberatory’ sexual ‘agenda’
The College Fix
How Are North Carolina’s College Coaches Paid?
Martin Center for Academic Renewal
Not every athletics hiring decision receives equal oversight.
Miscellaneous
How the United Nations is funded, and who pays the most
Pew Research Center
Americans divided on whether companies should make statements about political, social issues
Pew Research Center
Behind Trump’s 2024 Victory, a More Racially and Ethnically Diverse Voter Coalition
Pew Research Center
HISTORICAL ARCHIVES
Why Young Men Are Turning Against Feminism
Survey Center on American Life (2023)
Funding Men’s Health - Time to Level Up?
Australian Men’s Health Forum (2021)
National Confidential Inquiry into Suicide and Safety in Mental Health (2021)
Abstract: This report describes findings from a national study combining multiple sources of information to examine the factors related to suicide in middle-aged men. We collected data from a range of investigations into the deaths of men aged 40-54 by suicide (including probable suicide) in England, Scotland and Wales by official bodies, primarily coroner inquests (police death reports in Scotland). This report is based on deaths that occurred in a 12-month period between 1 January 2017 and 31 December 2017. It describes the antecedents of suicide and barriers to accessing services, and includes recommendations for suicide prevention for men in mid-life.
RUBBISH BIN
I told my husband ‘we’re over’ after carrying the mental load alone
Metro
Gates Foundation invests $2.5B to spark women's health innovations
Fierce Healthcare
