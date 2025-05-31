Share

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Restoring Gold Standard Science

White House executive order (see my brief comment here)

National Physical Fitness and Sports Month

White House executive order (see my brief comment here)

Woke Invades the Sciences

The Critic

The intrusion of irrational ideology is distorting and censoring science

Harvard needs to ‘address’ lack of conservatives on campus, president says

The College Fix

Stuck in the Middle: Puberty Blockers and the Risks for Body Dysphoria

Reality’s Last Stand

Cross-sex hormones often lead to bodies that fall between the sexes, raising questions about their ability to relieve dysphoria

Men in Feminism: The Wrong Conversation

Men are Good

Politicians to pay super tax later than others

Financial Review

Tracking handgrip strength in kindergarteners and nursery school children

Journal of Trainology (see my brief comment here)

Abstract: Handgrip strength (HGS) assesses a child's muscular strength and is also a biomarker of future health. To achieve high HGS by adulthood, observing changes in children's HGS during their development is helpful. However, few studies have yet tracked changes in HGS in young children. Objectives: This study aimed to track the HGS of young children and clarify how children's HGS changes over time. Design: Follow-up study Methods: Ninety-one young children (48 boys and 43 girls) aged 3.5 to 4.5 years participated in an initial HGS measurement and repeated measurements 1 and 2 years later. Tracking of HGS was assessed using Spearman correlation coefficients (r) and Foulkes and Davies' tracking index (γ). Results: The Spearman coefficient (r) of HGS for the first year, from 4 to 5 years of age, was low to moderate (range 0.38-0.59) in boys and girls. However, it was high (range 0.74-0.84) for the second year compared with the first year, from 5 to 6 years of age. The tracking index (γ) ranged from 0.55 to 0.56 for boys and 0.60 to 0.62 for girls (right, left, and average both hands). Conclusion: HGS tracking outcomes for young children were low to moderate based on the two assessments used in this study. Our results indicate that environmental factors, including physical, mental, and cognitive development, may influence changes in HGS in children at this age. However, the target levels at each age required to achieve high HGS by adulthood are still being determined, and further follow-up studies are needed.

RUBBISH BIN

Democrats spending millions to learn how to speak to ‘American Men’ and win back the working class

The Independent (see my brief comment here)

What is the manosphere and why should we care?

UN Women (see my brief comment here)

Online misogyny is making its way into schoolyards, workplaces and intimate relationships. Learn more about where it comes from and how it spreads.

Scientific conferences are leaving the US amid border fears

Nature News

The WHO Pandemic Agreement: The World Together Equitably

JAMA

Financial Aid as Whiteness as Property: Implications for Research and Practice

Journal of Higher Education

Abstract: In this article, I demonstrate how financial aid is a valued property of whiteness. Utilizing critical race theory, critical race policy analysis, and whiteness as property, I examine how financial aid has historically and continues to be valued and protected as a benefit for white people. I apply characteristics of property expectations and the function of exclusion to the history of financial aid and contemporary federal student aid processes to demonstrate how federal policy laid the groundwork for a financial aid process that continues to impede People of Color. I rely upon the examples of the GI Bill, aid applications, income verification, and satisfactory academic progress policies to illustrate where and how racist inequities exist within the financial aid process. I conclude the article with implications for applying a critical race perspective to research, policy, and practice with the goal of recognizing how racism influences financial aid administration.

Truck Sluts, Petrosexual Countrysides, and Trashy Environmentalisms

Transgender Studies Quarterly

Abstract: If the climate crisis, undergirded as it is by oil dependency, can be called “cis” insofar as it is driven by cisheteronormativity, then it requires a response to oil that is broadly trans—transgender, transspecies, trans-corporeal, trans-material. Rural petro-masculine iconography elides and erases our oil dependencies by pretending to a total control over fossil fuels and thereby a control over cultural and material formations of stable, binaric gender and sex. To think outside these foreclosures of both nonbinaric genders and oil's animacy, this essay introduces readers to Truck Sluts, an Instagram account that puts rural trucking culture at the center of a three-fold t4t exchange: trans-for-trans, trans-for-trucks, and a more expansive trans-for-trans* that crosses materialities. The author argues that Truck Sluts explicitly models these kinds of exchange and that doing so unseats the cisheterosexism of the petro-masculine rural, which is necessarily environmentalist work.

