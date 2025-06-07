Share

2025 National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) Salary Survey

NSCA

Abstract: Discover the latest salary insights for strength and conditioning coaches and performance and sport scientists in the 2025 NSCA Salary Survey. Conducted by the Employers Council in February 2025, this comprehensive survey includes data from 3,177 professionals reflecting their previous year’s annual income.

Notes from the Field: Suspected Medetomidine Withdrawal Syndrome Among Fentanyl-Exposed Patients - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 2024-January 2025

Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report

Abstract: Medetomidine, a nonopioid sedative not approved for use in humans, replaced xylazine as the most common drug adulterant in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, illegal opioid supply during the last 4 months of 2024. During September 2024–January 2025, 165 patients at three Philadelphia health systems were hospitalized for fentanyl withdrawal complicated by profound autonomic dysfunction, including severe hypertension and tachycardia. This syndrome was resistant to medications that had previously been effective in managing fentanyl and xylazine withdrawal but was responsive to dexmedetomidine. Health care providers and public health agencies should be aware of shifts in the drug supply over time that might change patient signs and symptoms. The findings in this report indicate that medetomidine withdrawal syndrome is life-threatening and can require a substantial escalation in care compared with the typical opioid and xylazine withdrawal syndromes. Public health agencies should consider testing for medetomidine in their regional drug supplies.

Notes from the Field: Severe Medetomidine Withdrawal Syndrome in Patients Using Illegally Manufactured Opioids - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 2024-March 2025

Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report

Abstract: Medetomidine is an increasingly common adulterant of illegally manufactured opioids. During October 2024–March 2025, a total of 23 adult patients who used illegally manufactured opioids sought treatment within a health care system in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. All exhibited severe autonomic hyperactivity, and most required dexmedetomidine infusion and intensive care unit–level management. Medetomidine metabolites were detected in all 10 patients for whom retrospective analysis was performed, despite only two having detectable parent compound (medetomidine) on comprehensive urine drug screening. Health care providers in regions where medetomidine has been detected in the drug supply should be prepared to manage a severe withdrawal syndrome among patients who use illegally manufactured opioids, even if drug testing for medetomidine is negative.

Sociodemographic Correlates of Sexlessness Among American Adults and Associations with Self-Reported Happiness Levels: Evidence from the U.S. General Social Survey

Archives of Sexual Behavior

Abstract: Although sexual activity is commonly believed to be a key component of emotional well-being, little is known about the factors associated with the absence of sexual activity or its associations with self-reported happiness. Using the U.S. General Social Survey–National Death Index 2008 dataset, a series of nationally representative surveys (1988–2002), this study analyzed the sociodemographic and life style factors associated with past-year sexlessness and self-reported happiness among American adults (n = 17,744). After adjustment for marital status, there were no significant time trends evident in the proportion of American adults reporting past-year sexlessness. Among participants (age =18–89 years), 15.2% of males and 26.7% of females reported past-year sexlessness while 8.7% of males and 17.5% of females reported no sex for 5 years or more. For both genders, past-years exlessness was most strongly associated with older age and being currently non-married in the multivariable models. Among males, the multivariable analysis also showed that sexlessness was associated with providing less than 20% of the house-hold income (OR 2.27). In female participants, sexlessness was associated with very low income, poor health, lower financial satisfaction, absence of children, and having conservative sexual attitudes (OR 1.46–3.60). For both genders, Black race was associated with a much lower likelihood of sexlessness among currently non-married adults. The purported detrimental impact of sexlessness on self-reported happiness levels was not evident in this large, nationally representative study after adjusting for sociodemographic factors. Sexless Americans reported very similar happiness levels as their sexually active counterparts.

The earth is a big badass butch dyke in menopause

Journal of Lesbian Studies

Abstract: In this article, ecosexual artists and activists Beth Stephens & Annie Sprinkle re-envision our planet as a butch dyke in menopause. This displacement of the “mother” earth trope re-orients the urgent questions of climate change and consent. Acknowledging the common pitfalls of anthropomorphism, they argue that imagining the Earth as a butch dyke lover enables a radically embodied and joyous mode of environmentalist politics. Stephens and Sprinkle situate their bodies in continuity with the earth in a relationship of queer interdependency as they invent new ways of being in the world that disengage from an abusive, extractive relation to the earth through the cultivation of a loving, playful relationship with our planet. They envision Butch Earth as a switch who invites us into a multitude of embodied, sensual, mindful responses beyond the limits of self-other paradigms. To counter the dominionistic practice of extraction and exploitation, the artists propose an ethical practice of co-sense, rather than consent, in which humans attune themselves to the earth via the senses, a process enabled by repeated, communal, non-monogamous marriages to the planet. Stephens & Sprinkle’s curiosity and imagination invite the reader to play and perhaps think about the Earth reciprocally in a relationship grounded by love and sensuality.

A ‘‘Fertility Awareness’’ Survey on Social Media: Men Can Do Better

American Journal of Men’s Health (*see my post on X for the specific reason why this article has been tossed in the Rubbish Bin)

Abstract: Infertility affects 17% of the global population, yet fertility awareness remains low, particularly among younger individuals and men. This study assessed fertility awareness and attitudes toward infertility prevention among French adults of childbearing age, focusing on gender differences. Conducted via social media from March to May 2023, the survey included 322 participants aged 18–43 who had not consulted assisted reproduction centers. Most respondents were women (84%), under 33 (59%), from high socio-professional backgrounds (58%), in relationships (78%), and childless (59%). Significant gender differences emerged regarding desired ages for having a first (women: 30.7 ± 3.5 years vs. men: 32.8 ± 3.8 years; p = .06) and last child (women: 36.7 ± 3.6 years vs. men: 39.8 ± 4.5 years; p = .001). Only 55.8% of men correctly identified the female fertility window, compared to 64.1% of women (p = .023). Men also showed lower awareness of the timing of female fertility decline (p = .043) and underestimated the prevalence of assisted reproductive technologies among heterosexual couples (p = .001). In addition, men were less likely to discuss fertility with their doctor (15.4% vs. 35.9%; p = .004) or express interest in infertility prevention consultations (53.9% vs. 60.8%; p = .048). These findings suggest a gender gap in fertility awareness, with men generally less informed and engaged in reproductive health discussions. While the small sample size limits generalizability, the results underscore the need for targeted educational efforts to improve fertility knowledge and encourage proactive reproductive health behaviors across genders.

