LEADING ARTICLE

Tennessee Report on the Status of Boys and Men

Global Initiative for Boys & Men

The TN Report is the most comprehensive report on the status of boys and men in Tennessee. It also offers solutions based on male and female differences that impact education and physical and mental health.

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Sex/Gender

Americans' Ideal Family Size Remains Above Two Children

Gallup

A Male Democratic Legislator Who Spoke up for Inclusion for Men — Twenty Years Ago

Washington Initiative for Boys & Men (Substack)

Today we still wrestle over the extent to which past marginalization of females should justify current marginalization of males. But the clouds do seem to be lifting.

Fragile masculinity in adolescent boys: On "aggressive cognitions".

Backcountry Psychology (Substack)

A perfect little exemplar of the kind of research that holds up entire worldviews and theories on masculinity.

Education

The Woke Gospel of Learned Helplessness

Reality’s Last Stand

How Social Justice Fundamentalism strips people of agency and convinces them their lives are beyond their control.

Ohio State University bans land acknowledgements

The College Fix

Silenced on COVID, scientist-turned NIH leader says govt will support dissenting research

The College Fix

Reply to Darlow and Gray: Censorship is exclusion

Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA

Freedom of expression in academia is dead, murdered by Professor Plum in the library with the lead piping of identity politics

Leigh Revers (Substack)

It’s been said repeatedly. In an era littered with professorial cancellations, campus disinvitations and institutional censorship, the truth is now objective and undeniable.

Epidemiology

What Kids Told Us About How to Get Them Off Their Phones

After Babel (Substack)

Children who were raised on screens need more freedom out in the real world.

Drug Overdose Deaths Involving Stimulants ― United States, January 2018–June 2024

Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report

Abstract: report describes characteristics of stimulant-involved overdose deaths during January 2021-June 2024 using CDC's State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System data and trends by drug and race and ethnicity during 2018-2023 using CDC's National Vital Statistics System data. Overall, 59.0% of overdose deaths involved stimulants, 43.1% co-involved stimulants and opioids, and 15.9% involved stimulants and no opioids during January 2021-June 2024. Persons who died of overdoses involving stimulants and no opioids were older (aged ≥45 years; 66.5% versus 44.2%) and more frequently had a history of cardiovascular disease (38.7% versus 21.2%) than those who died of overdoses involving stimulants and opioids. Stimulant-involved overdose death rates increased from 2018 to 2023 (cocaine: 4.5 per 100,000 population to 8.6; psychostimulants with abuse potential, primarily methamphetamine: 3.9 to 10.4). Increases were largest for psychostimulants among non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native persons (11.0 in 2018 to 32.9 in 2023) and cocaine among non-Hispanic Black or African American persons (9.1 to 24.3), driven by deaths co-involving stimulants and opioids. Increases in stimulant-involved deaths suggest the need for expanded access to evidence-based stimulant use disorder treatments, evaluation of medication-based treatments for stimulant use disorder and treatments for co-occurring substance use disorders, and engagement of persons who use stimulants and who might be missed by opioid-focused prevention efforts.

Politics

Trends in U.S. Adults' Acceptance of Moral and Values Behaviors

Gallup

How Americans View Journalists in the Digital Age

Pew Research Center

Americans largely value journalists’ role in society but see their influence declining – and often differ over who fits the label

HISTORICAL ARCHIVES

The New American Father

Pew Research Center (2013)

Academic Freedom in Crisis: Punishment, Political Discrimination, and Self-Censorship

Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology (Substack)

RUBBISH BIN

Does Misandry Exist?

The Temple News

A student reflects on her own experiences of misogyny and how it influenced her perspective of misandry.

Women’s Health Is Everywhere—Introducing JAMA+ Women’s Health

JAMA

Decolonize scientific institutions, don’t just diversify them

Nature

Indigenous scholars set out eight steps to stop marginalization in academia and to enable a shared Indigenous agenda in science.

