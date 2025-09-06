The Nuzzo Letter

PAUL NATHANSON
1d

The most disturbing—but also the most important—item in this collection is the one by a student who denies the existence of misandry except as a trivial expression of disliking or distrusting men as a class (Caelan O’Neill, “Does Misandry Exist?” Temple News, 18 March 2025).

More dangerous than all of the overtly hostile academics, perhaps, are their covertly hostile students--who sincerely believe not only that they can understand the world correctly in accordance with their own subjective experiences as women but also that ignoring those of men is merely practical common sense and not hatred. This mentality amounts to a rejection of common decency and scholarship, let alone of compassion, empathy, or the Golden Rule (which took countless generations to encode in culture by just about every society). Unwittingly, in short, this student (like many millions like her in this post-moral age of ideologues and influencers) sincerely believes that revenge and justice are synonymous.

I began to write a letter to Temple News but soon realized that she and her friends could read it only as a misogynistic rant, having no other way to classify intellectual or moral opposition.

1 reply by James L. Nuzzo
Frank
2d

Thank you, James. That comes as no surprise that the American Medical Association, and JAMA, is on board with women's health, and ignores men's health.

