LEADING ARTICLE
Tennessee Report on the Status of Boys and Men
Global Initiative for Boys & Men
The TN Report is the most comprehensive report on the status of boys and men in Tennessee. It also offers solutions based on male and female differences that impact education and physical and mental health.
ARTICLES AND ESSAYS
Sex/Gender
Americans' Ideal Family Size Remains Above Two Children
Gallup
A Male Democratic Legislator Who Spoke up for Inclusion for Men — Twenty Years Ago
Washington Initiative for Boys & Men (Substack)
Today we still wrestle over the extent to which past marginalization of females should justify current marginalization of males. But the clouds do seem to be lifting.
Fragile masculinity in adolescent boys: On "aggressive cognitions".
Backcountry Psychology (Substack)
A perfect little exemplar of the kind of research that holds up entire worldviews and theories on masculinity.
Education
The Woke Gospel of Learned Helplessness
Reality’s Last Stand
How Social Justice Fundamentalism strips people of agency and convinces them their lives are beyond their control.
Ohio State University bans land acknowledgements
The College Fix
Silenced on COVID, scientist-turned NIH leader says govt will support dissenting research
The College Fix
Reply to Darlow and Gray: Censorship is exclusion
Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA
Freedom of expression in academia is dead, murdered by Professor Plum in the library with the lead piping of identity politics
Leigh Revers (Substack)
It’s been said repeatedly. In an era littered with professorial cancellations, campus disinvitations and institutional censorship, the truth is now objective and undeniable.
Epidemiology
What Kids Told Us About How to Get Them Off Their Phones
After Babel (Substack)
Children who were raised on screens need more freedom out in the real world.
Drug Overdose Deaths Involving Stimulants ― United States, January 2018–June 2024
Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report
Abstract: report describes characteristics of stimulant-involved overdose deaths during January 2021-June 2024 using CDC's State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System data and trends by drug and race and ethnicity during 2018-2023 using CDC's National Vital Statistics System data. Overall, 59.0% of overdose deaths involved stimulants, 43.1% co-involved stimulants and opioids, and 15.9% involved stimulants and no opioids during January 2021-June 2024. Persons who died of overdoses involving stimulants and no opioids were older (aged ≥45 years; 66.5% versus 44.2%) and more frequently had a history of cardiovascular disease (38.7% versus 21.2%) than those who died of overdoses involving stimulants and opioids. Stimulant-involved overdose death rates increased from 2018 to 2023 (cocaine: 4.5 per 100,000 population to 8.6; psychostimulants with abuse potential, primarily methamphetamine: 3.9 to 10.4). Increases were largest for psychostimulants among non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native persons (11.0 in 2018 to 32.9 in 2023) and cocaine among non-Hispanic Black or African American persons (9.1 to 24.3), driven by deaths co-involving stimulants and opioids. Increases in stimulant-involved deaths suggest the need for expanded access to evidence-based stimulant use disorder treatments, evaluation of medication-based treatments for stimulant use disorder and treatments for co-occurring substance use disorders, and engagement of persons who use stimulants and who might be missed by opioid-focused prevention efforts.
Politics
Trends in U.S. Adults' Acceptance of Moral and Values Behaviors
Gallup
How Americans View Journalists in the Digital Age
Pew Research Center
Americans largely value journalists’ role in society but see their influence declining – and often differ over who fits the label
HISTORICAL ARCHIVES
Pew Research Center (2013)
Academic Freedom in Crisis: Punishment, Political Discrimination, and Self-Censorship
Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology (Substack)
RUBBISH BIN
The Temple News
A student reflects on her own experiences of misogyny and how it influenced her perspective of misandry.
Women’s Health Is Everywhere—Introducing JAMA+ Women’s Health
JAMA
(For the specific reason why I have tossed this editorial into the Rubbish Bin, please see my brief comment on X here.)
Decolonize scientific institutions, don’t just diversify them
Nature
Indigenous scholars set out eight steps to stop marginalization in academia and to enable a shared Indigenous agenda in science.
The most disturbing—but also the most important—item in this collection is the one by a student who denies the existence of misandry except as a trivial expression of disliking or distrusting men as a class (Caelan O’Neill, “Does Misandry Exist?” Temple News, 18 March 2025).
More dangerous than all of the overtly hostile academics, perhaps, are their covertly hostile students--who sincerely believe not only that they can understand the world correctly in accordance with their own subjective experiences as women but also that ignoring those of men is merely practical common sense and not hatred. This mentality amounts to a rejection of common decency and scholarship, let alone of compassion, empathy, or the Golden Rule (which took countless generations to encode in culture by just about every society). Unwittingly, in short, this student (like many millions like her in this post-moral age of ideologues and influencers) sincerely believes that revenge and justice are synonymous.
I began to write a letter to Temple News but soon realized that she and her friends could read it only as a misogynistic rant, having no other way to classify intellectual or moral opposition.
Thank you, James. That comes as no surprise that the American Medical Association, and JAMA, is on board with women's health, and ignores men's health.