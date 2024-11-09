Weekly Roundup
Nov 4 – 10, 2024
THE NUZZO LETTER IN THE NEWS
Crowdfunding Academic Research & the American Election with Dr James Nuzzo
Interview: 1 hour, 55 minutes
Victor Dalziel Show, 2024
PODCASTS AND PRESENTATIONS
Trans Worship and Child Sacrifice: The New Paganism | Dr. Jared Ross | EP 494
Jordan Peterson Podcast, 2024
The CIA, Corruption, and the Biden Heirs | Miranda Devine | Ep 495
Jordan Peterson Podcast, 2024
“It’s Not Clear Who’s Actually Running Things In Washington” | Sir Niall Ferguson
John Anderson: Conversations, 2024
Election 2024 - Why Trump Won | Victor Davis Hanson
John Anderson: Conversations, 2024
The Three Historians: Niall Ferguson, Victor Davis Hanson, and Andrew Roberts | Uncommon Knowledge
Uncommon Knowledge, 2024
ARTICLES AND ESSAYS
Winning against the feminist machine
Bettina Arndt, 2024
Report Reveals 500 Instances of the Biden-Harris Administration Embedding DEI Into the Federal Government
Do No Harm, 2024
2024 Election Edition: Young Men Swing Toward Trump
Survey Center on American Life, 2024
Young men in Washington are voting at lower rates than young women. Should we be concerned?
Washington Initiative for Boys and Men, 2024
Fair and Safe Eligibility Criteria for Women's Sport: The Proposed Testing Regime Is Not Justified, Ethical, or Viable
Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports, 2024
Reply to Williams et al.: Fair and Safe Eligibility Criteria for Women's Sport
Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports, 2024
Chronic Effects of Static Stretching Exercises on Skeletal Muscle Hypertrophy in Healthy Individuals: A Systematic Review and Multilevel Meta‑Analysis
Sports Medicine Open, 2024
Abstract: Background: The chronic effect of static stretching (SS) on muscle hypertrophy is still unclear. This study aimed to examine the chronic effects of SS exercises on skeletal muscle hypertrophy in healthy individuals. Methods: A systematic literature search was conducted in the PubMed, Web of Science, Cochrane Library, and SPORTDiscus databases up to July 2023. Included studies examined chronic effects of SS exercise compared to an active/passive control group or the contralateral leg (i.e., utilizing between- or within-study designs, respectively) and assessed at least one outcome of skeletal muscle hypertrophy in healthy individuals with no age restriction. Results: Twenty-five studies met the inclusion criteria. Overall, findings indicated an unclear effect of chronic SS exercises on skeletal muscle hypertrophy with a trivial point estimate (standardised mean difference [SMD] = 0.118 [95% prediction interval [95% PI] = - 0.233 to 0.469; p = 0.017]) and low heterogeneity (I2 = 24%). Subgroup analyses revealed that trained individuals (β = 0.424; 95% PI = 0.095 to 0.753) displayed larger effects compared to recreationally trained (β = 0.115; 95% PI = - 0.195 to 0.425) and sedentary individuals (β = - 0.081; 95% PI = - 0.399 to 0.236). Subanalysis suggested the potential for greater skeletal muscle hypertrophy in samples with higher percentages of females (β = 0.003, [95% confidence interval [95% CI] = - 0.000 to 0.005]). However, the practical significance of this finding is questionable. Furthermore, a greater variety of stretching exercises elicited larger increases in muscle hypertrophy (β = 0.069, [95% CI = 0.041 to 0.097]). Longer durations of single stretching exercises (β = 0.006, [95% CI = 0.002 to 0.010]), time under stretching per session (β = 0.006, [95% CI = 0.003 to 0.009]), per week (β = 0.001, [95% CI = 0.000 to 0.001]) and in total (β = 0.008, [95% CI = 0.003 to 0.013]) induced larger muscle hypertrophy. Regarding joint range of motion, there was a clear positive effect with a moderate point estimate (β = 0.698; 95% PI = 0.147 to 1.249; p < 0.001) and moderate heterogeneity (I2 = 43%). Moreover, findings indicated no significant association between the gains in joint range of motion and the increase in muscle hypertrophy (β = 0.036, [95% CI = - 0.123 to 0.196]; p = 0.638). Conclusions: This study revealed an overall unclear chronic effect of SS on skeletal muscle hypertrophy, although interpretation across the range of PI suggests a potential modest beneficial effect. Subgroup analysis indicated larger stretching-induced muscle gains in trained individuals, a more varied selection of SS exercises, longer mean duration of single stretching exercise, increased time under SS per session, week, and in total, and possibly in samples with a higher proportion of females. From a practical perspective, it appears that SS exercises may not be highly effective in promoting skeletal muscle hypertrophy unless a higher duration of training is utilized.
RUBBISH BIN
Trump Offered Men Something That Democrats Never Could
NY Times, 2024
The role gender played in Donald Trump’s victory and his renewed efforts to remake America
The Conversation, 2024
AHA Takes Aim at Structural Racism as a Public Health Crisis
Circulation, 2021
SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER
If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!
If you prefer to donate to a specific project, please see the Go Fund Me page for my current research on sex differences in muscle strength in children.
Announcing a funding drive for research into childhood sex differences in muscle strength
Thanks for reading The Nuzzo Letter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.