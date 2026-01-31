Share

LEADING ARTICLE

Gamma Bias: The Hidden Cognitive Distortion Hurting Men and Boys

Centre for Male Psychology

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Sex/Gender

The Rise of Toxic Femininity

Spectator

Women Are More Likely Than Men to Endorse Political Violence

City Journal

A new survey finding points to the dangers of digital outrage culture.

Texas A&M eliminates women’s and gender studies degree program

Texas Tribune

Trump Administration Takes Action to Cut Off Funding for DEI, Gender Ideology Overseas

Do No Harm

Half of Portland State U. students are LGBT, survey says

The College Fix

The Greater Male Variability Hypothesis

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Why Boys Are Behind in Reading at Every Age

New York Times

Boys’ reading struggles are not inevitable, research suggests, and addressing the deficit could improve outcomes in school and beyond.

The Day I Wanted to Be a Father

Colin Wright on X

How I mistook the feeling of completeness for permanence and missed the inheritance I was meant to pass on.

Education

Fixing DEI’s Damage to Academic Science Could Take a Generation

Real Clear Science

Audit demanded after claims that MIT faculty hiring sidesteps DEI ban

The College Fix

The Great (Campus) Divorce

Martin Center for Academic Renewal

It’s time to break up the university and the academy.

The Red Queen Resigns

Sour Milk

Astrid Tuminez’s Uncertain Legacy at Utah Valley University.

(*Nuzzo note: Please consider reading this story. It is a series of posts that describes an alleged coordinated attempt by female university staffers to cancel a male anatomy professor. During the cancellation process, the professor killed himself.)

Epidemiology

Half of Americans Want to Lose Weight

Gallup

Women remain more likely than men to say they are overweight and would like to shed pounds.

United States Completes WHO Withdrawal

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Why Fentanyl Deaths Are Falling

Off Label

Drug Overdose Deaths in the United States, 2023–2024

NCHS Data Brief

Key Findings: The age-adjusted drug overdose death rate decreased between 2022 and 2024, with the largest decrease, 26.2%, occurring from 2023 to 2024, from 31.3 deaths per 100,000 standard population to 23.1. From 2023 to 2024, rates of drug overdose deaths declined for all age groups, with the largest decreases occurring for younger age groups. From 2023 to 2024, rates declined for each race and Hispanic-origin group, with the largest decreases occurring for Black non-Hispanic people. Between 2023 and 2024, the drug overdose death rate involving synthetic opioids other than methadone decreased by 35.6% (from 22.2 to 14.3). Between 2023 and 2024, the rates of drug overdose deaths involving psychostimulants with abuse potential and cocaine both declined.

Mortality in the United States, 2024

NCHS Data Brief

Key Findings: Life expectancy for the U.S. population was 79.0 years in 2024, an increase of 0.6 year from 2023. The age-adjusted death rate decreased 3.8% from 750.5 deaths per 100,000 U.S. standard population in 2023 to 722.1 in 2024. Age-specific death rates decreased from 2023 to 2024 for all age groups 1 year and older except for the 5–14 age group. Suicide replaced COVID-19 as the 10th leading cause of death, and heart disease, cancer, and unintentional injuries remained the top 3 leading causes in 2024. The infant mortality rate did not change significantly from 2023 (560.2 infant deaths per 100,000 live births) to 2024 (552.5).

(*See my brief comment on this report on X here.)

PODCASTS AND PRESENTATIONS

Thomas Sowell on School Choice and the Price Our Children Pay for Bad Ideas

Uncommon Knowledge

Episode description: Thomas Sowell delivers a sweeping critique of American education, affirmative action, and modern universities, drawing on his own life story—from Harlem classrooms to Ivy League institutions—decades of research, and hard data. Sowell argues that ideology has replaced knowledge and that well-intentioned policies often harm the very people they are meant to help. He explores intersecting issues of race, charter schools, universities, AI, and the future of American institutions.

DEI Reform at the Universities

National Association of Scholars

Episode description: The Trump administration may be rolling back the “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) agenda at the NIH and other government research agencies, but reforms at the top are not enough. When the political winds change, as they inevitably will, the corrosive ideology of DEI remains entrenched at colleges and universities, ready to reassert itself. Now, the campaign shifts to the institutions, which need to implement wide-ranging reforms that will restore the universities to bastions of truth seeking and make the reforms stick.

Outcomes Matter More Than Intentions

Dr. Joe Unplugged

Episode description: Data from 2024 show, that on most measures, health in West Australia is getting worse. Will we see any changes in policy? Don’t hold your breath.

RUBBISH BIN

Woman with ‘rejection sensitivity’ wins £12k payout after manager told her ‘stop thinking outside the box’

The Sun

Toolkit for a Sports Ecosystem with a Gender Perspective

UN Women and the International Olympic Committee

(*See my brief comment on this report on X here.)

A Home for Homeless DEI Strategies and Research

Inside Higher Ed

A group of current and former diversity professionals and researchers founded a journal to preserve perspectives they fear could be lost amid state and federal crackdowns on DEI work.

(*See my brief comment on this report on X here.)

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!

If you prefer to donate to a specific project, please see the Go Fund Me page for my current research on sex differences in muscle strength in children.