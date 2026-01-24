Share

LEADING ARTICLE

16 colleges closed in 2025 and more could shut down in 2026

The College Fix

PODCASTS AND PRESENTATIONS

The Brownstone Show - Episode 3 - Gigi Foster

Episode description: Professor Gigi Foster of the University of New South Wales was one of the few rational voices in the world on matters Covid from early on, taking on practically the whole of Australian journalism and academia. She inspired a global movement. She is interviewed here by Jeffrey Tucker.

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Sex/Gender

No, This Study Did Not Show That 10% of Men Are “Toxic”

Men Are Good

The Dismal State of Masculinity Research

Backcountry Psychology

Male Depression: The Centre for Male Psychology’s Position Statement on Identifying, Understanding, and Treating Men’s Experiences of Depression

Centre for Male Psychology

Female Supremacy Now Widespread among UN Agencies

Coalition to End Domestic Violence

Supreme Court Case on Men in Women’s Sports Mirrors Opposing Bills in Washington State

In His Words

Arizona woman indicted for second case involving alleged paternity fraud

AZ Family

Three states, 13 hospitals, no medical problems: WA mum jailed for toddler’s abuse

WA Today

(Note: Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy / Factitious Disorder Imposed on Another.)

Education

Do Americans Think the Country Is Losing or Gaining Ground in Science?

Pew Research Center

Democrats and Republicans both think it is important that the U.S. is a world leader in science, but most Democrats now think it is losing ground compared with other countries.

Politics

Hate Laws & Political Fallout

Death & Taxes

The divide between Labor/Liberal and Nationals/One Nation.

Volunteerism Has Recovered From Pandemic Low

Gallup

Epidemiology

The oldest Baby Boomers turn 80 in 2026

Pew Research Center

Exercise Science

A Stark Reminder That Sex Differences Matter in Elite Sport

Persuasion

The lesson from a world-class athlete’s attempt to run a 4-minute mile.

Another Reminder That Biology Matters in Elite Sports

Persuasion

On the pointlessness of non-binary marathon divisions.

Do Flywheel Exercises Provide Eccentric-Overload Training?

Sports Medicine - Open

Abstract: Interests in eccentric resistance exercises have been increasing in both research and practice. However, implementing eccentric resistance exercise training is often challenging due to the mechanical limitations of traditional training equipment. To address this, flywheel (FW) devices emerged as a practical alternative. FW devices are commonly considered to provide eccentric-overload training, in which the load is greater in eccentric than concentric phase. However, this is not always the case. In this article, we summarize the mechanical and physiological factors influencing the effectiveness of FW devices in achieving eccentric overload. Then, we discuss a significant limitation of FW resistance exercise in accurately quantifying the load, since eccentric mechanical load is constrained by preceding concentric phase. Lastly, we explore potential practical solutions and improvements in research methods for FW resistance exercises. FW resistance exercises become eccentric-overload exercises only when higher mechanical quantities are achieved and confirmed during the eccentric than in the concentric phase of repetitions. It is important to examine if eccentric overload is actually achieved during training and testing, which can clarify if the eccentric overload is a key factor for the neuromuscular adaptations observed following a FW resistance training.

RUBBISH BIN

Can ‘toxic masculinity’ be measured? Scientists try to quantify controversial term

Nature News

How the Trump Administration Is Downgrading Women’s Citizenship

The Nation

Gender isn’t just a matter of individual identity. It’s an axis of governance—and for the last year, across a range of policies, the Trump administration has punished women.

(See my brief post on this article on X here.)

The menopausal subject at work: gendered embodiment and neoliberal management in the UK

Journal of Gender Studies

Abstract: In this paper, we examine five key UK policy documents that aim, inter alia, to address the concerns of ageing women in the workplace at a time when an estimated 900,000 women in the UK have left their jobs due to symptoms associated with menopause. Our analysis reveals that menopause has become a key site through which the contemporary struggle over how we (should) perceive gendered embodiment is being played out. This is evident in how these documents expand the menopausal subject: from exclusively cisgendered women to include trans, intersex and genderqueer people. Examining two key tensions that emerge—the invocation of menopause as natural and biological alongside a more inclusive menopausal subject, and the perceived naturalness of menopause alongside the construal of menopausal symptoms as abnormal, we maintain that expanding the menopausal subject is linked to a neoliberal managerial desire to address the challenges of all employees who experience menopause. Our findings thus point to a striking conjuncture between feminist and LGBTQI+ struggles to debunk binary understandings of sex and gender and the neoliberal State’s desire to keep all older people experiencing menopause in the workforce, contributing to our understanding of the increase in menopause talk.

(See my brief post on this article on X here.)

Sexisms and gender-washing in Australian academia: public front, private realities

Higher Education Research & Development

Abstract: This paper offers an analysis of selected survey findings from a mixed methods research project, entitled Understanding and Addressing Everyday Sexisms in Australian Universities. The project is situated within the context of the negative impact of gender-based discrimination upon the higher education sector in Australia and internationally. The findings discussed in this paper relate to quantitative analyses of selected items from a national survey of over 1200 Australian academics, recruited through 12 public universities. In this paper, the ways in which different participant groups responded to items designed to explore their attitudes towards sexism in the academic workplace, both broadly and with respect to specific incidents of ‘everyday sexisms’ are discussed. Results demonstrate that, despite university-wide policies and processes which seek to promote gender equality, diversity and inclusion, women and gender diverse academics view gender-based discrimination as an enduring barrier to career progression. Further, men academics are less likely to recognise this or to find everyday sexisms intelligible. The paper argues that universities’ failure to recognise or acknowledge everyday sexisms is a form of gender-washing that occurs at the systemic and interpersonal levels, enabling recognition of only the most obvious instances of gender-based oppression: sexual harassment and assault.

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!

If you prefer to donate to a specific project, please see the Go Fund Me page for my current research on sex differences in muscle strength in children.