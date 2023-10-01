The Weekly Roundup is an opportunity to recap a week in news and share recently discovered materials that might be of interest.

PODCASTS

Victor Davis Hanson: The Real and Imaginary “Threats to Our Democracy”

Independent Truths with Dr. Scott Atlas, 2023

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

The Biological Basis of Sex Differences in Athletic Performance: Consensus Statement for the American College of Sports Medicine

Translational Journal of the ACSM, 2023

Abstract: Biological sex is a primary determinant of athletic performance because of funda mental sex differences in anatomy and physiology dictated by sex chromosomes and sex hormones. Adult men are typically stronger, more powerful, and faster than women of similar age and training status. Thus, for athletic events and sports relying on endurance, muscle strength, speed, and power, males typically outperform females by 10%–30% depending on the requirements of the event. These sex differences in performance emerge with the onset of puberty and coincide with the increase in endogenous sex steroid hormones, in particular testosterone in males, which increases 30-fold by adulthood, but remains low in females. The primary goal of this consensus statement is to provide the latest scientific knowledge and mechanisms for the sex differences in athletic performance. This review high- lights the differences in anatomy and physiology between males and females that are primary determinants of the sex differences in athletic performance and in response to exercise training, and the role of sex steroid hormones (particularly testosterone and estradiol). We also identify historical and nonphysiological factors that influence the sex differences in performance. Finally, we identify gaps in the knowledge of sex differences in athletic performance and the underlying mechanisms, providing substantial opportunities for high-impact studies. A major step toward closing the knowledge gap is to include more and equitable numbers of women to that of men in mechanistic studies that determine any of the sex differences in response to an acute bout of exercise, exercise training, and athletic performance.

Universities and the Poverty Narrative

Martin Center for Academic Renewal, 2023

By convincing students they’re destitute, colleges are breeding government dependence.

BOOK RECOMMENDATION

Ideological and Political Bias in Psychology

RUBBISH BIN

Women, power, and cancer: a Lancet Commission

Published in The Lancet in 2023

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

