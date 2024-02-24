The Weekly Roundup is an opportunity to recap a week in news and share recently discovered materials that might be of interest.

Share

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Predicting Harm Among Incels (Involuntary Celibates): The Roles of Mental Health, Ideological Belief and Social Networking

UK Government - Commission for Countering Extremism

Abstract: Incels are a sub-culture community of men who forge a sense of identity around their perceived inability to form sexual or romantic relationships. In recent years, there has been a small, but growing, number of violent attacks that have been attributed to individuals who identify as incels. The purpose of this study was to use a large sample of incels from the UK and US to establish (a) their demographic make-up; (b) the consistency of their attitudes and beliefs; (c) their adherence to a common world view, (d) how they network with other incels; (e) whether there are cross-cultural differences between incels from the UK and US in the above; and finally, whether there is a predictive relationship between incel mental health, networking and ideology and the extent of their harmful attitudes and beliefs.

Lessons Learned from a Community-Based Men’s Health Fair

Journal of Primary Care and Community Health

Abstract: Introduction: Strategies are needed to promote the uptake of preventive health services among Black, Hispanic, and rural men because these men underutilize health services. Previous research indicates that men prefer community-based health promotion programming, such as health fairs; however, specific guidance on how to tailor health fairs for Black, Hispanic, and rural men are lacking. The present seeks to study provides that guidance. Methods: A multisectoral team developed, implemented, and evaluated a men's health fair in a county of South Carolina with a sizeable Black, Hispanic, and rural-dwelling population. Although the health fair was open to all men in the county, specific outreach campaigns were implemented to attract Black and Hispanic men. The health fair occurred on Father's Day weekend in 2023 and consisted of health screenings, health information, and other resources (eg, condoms, research studies). Participants who attended the health fair were asked to complete a check-in survey (N = 103) that assessed demographic information and how they heard about the health fair, followed by a survey (N = 58) that assessed facilitators/barriers to participation in a men's health fair. Results: Results were stratified by the gender of respondent. The results highlight the facilitators/barriers experienced by men to attending health fairs and also highlight important differences in facilitators/barriers for men to attend a health fair as perceived by men and women. Conclusions: These findings have implications for the design and implementation of future men's health fairs to promote preventive health service use among Black, Hispanic, and rural men.

The Black Men's Health Forum: Improving Health Knowledge and Willingness to Participate in Research

Health Education and Behavior

Abstract: The Black Men's Health Forum, a 6-week online health education intervention for African American men and accountability partners of African American men, was conducted to increase awareness of health issues that disproportionately affect African American men. In this article, we describe the intervention and report on the immediate benefits of the intervention, including changes in health knowledge and perception of research participation. Participants completed a pre-evaluation prior to participating in the forum and a post-evaluation after each session to capture data on sociodemographic information, medical history, health knowledge, and health behaviors. A total of 60 participants (30 African American men and 30 accountability partners) completed the forum. African American men had a mean age of 61.1 years while accountability partners had a mean age of 57.6 years. Overall health knowledge increased by 6.9 points for African American men and 2.8 points for accountability partners. Before the forum began, nine African American men reported ever participating in a research study. The proportion of African American men who reported that they would definitely participate in research in the next 12 months after participating in the forum increased by 40%. Through culturally tailored programming, the Black Men's Health Forum increased access to health information as well as African American male medical professionals and health researchers for African American men in the community. Exposure to health information resulted in significant increases in health knowledge and willingness to participate in health research among African American men.

HISTORICAL ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Did Medical Research Routinely Exclude Women? An Examination of the Evidence

Epidemiology, 2001

A brief history of experimentation on condemned and executed humans

Journal of the National Medical Association, 1985

Antivivisection and the charge of zoophil-psychosis in the early twentieth century

The Historian, 1993

RUBBISH BIN

No rubbish this week!

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you.

Share