Share

PODCASTS AND PRESENTATIONS

The Devouring Mother, War, & Human Aggression – J.D. Haltigan – EP 464

Jordan Peterson Podcast, 2024

Scamala: Kamala Harris Unmasked | Episode 1

Scamala: Kamala Harris Unmasked | Episode 2

Scamala: Kamala Harris Unmasked | Episode 3

Ben Shapiro Show, 2024

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

All the Rage

A review of the new book, “White Rural Rage,” by Tom Schaller & Paul Waldman.

The New Criterion, 2024

Did DEI crash 8.5M computers? CrowdStrike probed for sidelining its white, male coders

Daily Mail, 2024

Cross-cultural perception of strength, attractiveness, aggressiveness and helpfulness of Maasai male faces calibrated to handgrip strength

Scientific Reports, 2024

Abstract: Previous research has demonstrated that Maasai and Europeans tend to align in their ratings of the physical strength and aggressiveness of Maasai male faces, calibrated to hand grip strength (HGS). However, perceptions of attractiveness of these faces differed among populations. In this study, three morphs of young Maasai men created by means of geometric morphometrics, and depicting the average sample and two extrema (± 4 SD of HGS), were assessed by men and women from Tanzania, Czech Republic, Russia, Pakistan, China, and Mexico (total sample = 1540). The aim of this study was to test cross-cultural differences in the perception of young Maasai men’s composites calibrated to HGS, focusing on four traits: physical strength, attractiveness, aggressiveness, and helpfulness. Individuals from all six cultures were able to distinguish between low, medium, and high HGS portraits. Across all study populations, portrait of Maasai men with lower HGS was perceived as less attractive, more aggressive, and less helpful. This suggests that people from diverse populations share similar perceptions of physical strength based on facial shape, as well as attribute similar social qualities like aggressiveness and helpfulness to these facial images. Participants from all samples rated the composite image of weak Maasai men as the least attractive.

Looks and longevity: Do prettier people live longer?

Social Science & Medicine, 2024

Abstract: Social scientists have given relatively scant attention to the association between attractiveness and longevity. But attractiveness may convey underlying health, and it systematically structures critical social stratification processes. We evaluated these issues using the Wisconsin Longitudinal Study (WLS, N = 8386), a survey of Wisconsin high school graduates from 1957 which provided large samples of women and men observed until their death (or through their early 80s). In doing so, we utilized a meticulously constructed measure of facial attractiveness based on the independent ratings of high-school yearbook photographs. We used linked death information from the National Death Index-plus through 2022 and Cox proportional hazard models as well as standard life-table techniques. We found that the least attractive rated sextile of the sample had significantly higher hazards of mortality (HR: 1.168, p < 0.01) compared to the middle rated four sextiles of attractiveness. This finding remained robust to the inclusion of covariates describing high-school achievement, intelligence, family background, earnings as adults, as well as mental and physical health in middle adulthood. We also found that different specifications of the attractiveness measure consistently indicated no significant differences in the mortality hazard between highly attractive and average-looking people. Using life-table techniques, we next illustrated that among women in the least attractive sextile, at age 20 their life expectancy was nearly 2 years less than others'; among men in the least attractive sextile, it was nearly 1 year less at age 20.

Diagnosed Dementia in Adults Age 65 and Older: United States, 2022

National Health Statistics Reports, 2024

Abstract: Objectives-This report presents estimates of diagnosed dementia in the U.S. civilian noninstitutionalized population age 65 and older by selected sociodemographic characteristics. Methods-Data from the 2022 National Health Interview Survey were used to estimate the percentage of noninstitutionalized older adults with a dementia diagnosis. Information was self-reported unless a knowledgeable proxy responded to questions when the respondent was physically or mentally unable to answer. Prevalence of diagnosed dementia among older adults is presented by age, sex, race and Hispanic origin, veteran status, education, family income as a percentage of the federal poverty level, urbanization, and region. Estimates of dementia reporting by proxy respondent status and interview mode also are presented. Results-In 2022, 4.0% of adults age 65 and older reported ever having received a dementia diagnosis. The percentage of adults with a dementia diagnosis was similar for men (3.8%) and women (4.2%). The percentage of adults with a dementia diagnosis increased with age, from 1.7% in those ages 65-74 to 13.1% in those age 85 and older, and decreased with rising education level, from 7.9% in adults age 65 and older with less than a high school diploma to 2.2% in those with a college degree or higher. Overall levels of older adults with a dementia diagnosis did not vary significantly by mode of interview (telephone or in person).

The Decline in Adult Activities Among U.S. Adolescents, 1976–2016

Child Development, 2019

Abstract: The social and historical contexts may influence the speed of development. In seven large, nationally representative surveys of U.S. adolescents 1976–2016 (N = 8.44 million, ages 13–19), fewer adolescents in recent years engaged in adult activities such as having sex, dating, drinking alcohol, working for pay, going out without their parents, and driving, suggesting a slow life strategy. Adult activities were less common when median income, life expectancy, college enrollment, and age at first birth were higher and family size and pathogen prevalence were lower, consistent with life history theory. The trends are unlikely to be due to homework and extracurricular time, which stayed steady or declined, and may or may not be linked to increased Internet use.

HISTORICAL ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Interindividual variation in posture allocation: possible role in human obesity

Science, 2005

Abstract: Obesity occurs when energy intake exceeds energy expenditure. Humans expend energy through purposeful exercise and through changes in posture and movement that are associated with the routines of daily life [called nonexercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT)]. To examine NEAT's role in obesity, we recruited 10 lean and 10 mildly obese sedentary volunteers and measured their body postures and movements every half-second for 10 days. Obese individuals were seated, on average, 2 hours longer per day than lean individuals. Posture allocation did not change when the obese individuals lost weight or when lean individuals gained weight, suggesting that it is biologically determined. If obese individuals adopted the NEAT-enhanced behaviors of their lean counterparts, they might expend an additional 350 calories (kcal) per day.

RUBBISH BIN

An Update on Gender Disparity in Critical Care Conferences

Critical Care Explorations, 2024

Abstract: This commentary's objective was to identify whether female representation at critical care conferences has improved since our previous publication in 2018. We audited the scientific programs from three international (International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine [ISICEM], European Society of Intensive Care Medicine [ESICM], and Society of Critical Care Medicine [SCCM]) and two national (State of the Art [SOA] and Critical Care Canada Forum) critical care conferences from the years 2017 to 2022. We collected data on the number of female faculty members and categorized them into physicians, nurses, allied health professions (AHPs), and other. Across all conferences, there was an increased representation of females as speakers and moderators over the 6 years. However, at each conference, male speakers outnumbered female speakers. Only two conferences achieved gender parity in speakers, SCCM in 2021 (48% female) and 2022 and SOA in 2022 (48% female). These conferences also had the highest representation of female nursing and AHP speakers (25% in SCCM, 2021; 19% in SOA, 2022). While there was a statistically significant increase in female speakers (p < 0.01) in 2022 compared with 2016, there was a persistent gender gap in the representation of men and female physicians. While the proportion of female moderators increased in each conference every year, the increase was statistically only significant for ISICEM, ESICM, and SCCM (p < 0.05). The proportion of female nurses and AHP speakers increased in 2022 compared with 2016 (p < 0.0001) but their overall representation was low with the highest proportion (25%) in the 2022 SCCM conference and the lowest (0.5%) in the 2017 ISICEM conference. This follow-up study demonstrates a narrowing but persisting gender gap in the studied critical care conferences. Thus, a commitment toward minimizing gender inequalities is warranted.

Diversity Drives Representation: An Internal Audit of Gender Representation in Citation Practices of a Single Surgical Laboratory

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Global Open, 2024

Abstract: Background: Large-scale retrospective studies have identified implicit gender bias in citation behaviors across multiple medical fields. There are minimal resources to directly assess one's own citation behavior before publication at a laboratory level. In this study, we performed an internal audit of our own citation practices and behavior, looking at the representation of authors by gender in our own bibliographies. Methods: Bibliographies were collated from our laboratory's publications between 2015 and 2022 with a single senior author, who was excluded from participating in this study. Bibliographies were run through a simulation originally constructed and used by authors from the University of Pennsylvania that categorized authors of each article by gender: man or woman, according to external database records. Results: Of the 1697 citations, the first and last authorship sequences displayed to be 60.8% male/male, 10.1% male/female, 16.3% female/male and 12.8% female/female. Men-led articles within our laboratory cited 67.4% male/male articles in their bibliographies compared with women-led articles citing 53.9%. All laboratory bibliographies consisted of 77.1% male senior authors compared with 22.9% female senior authors. Conclusions: Our data confirm that a gender bias in citation practices exists at the laboratory level. Promisingly, these data also indicate that diversity within an individual laboratory group leads to diversity in representation; therefore, diversifying a team of researchers is prone to improve the overall work and success of the laboratory. We encourage laboratory groups to challenge their own biases by replicating their own results and discovering how these biases might be impacting their publications.

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!

If you prefer to donate to a specific project, please see the Go Fund Me page for my current research on sex differences in muscle strength in children.