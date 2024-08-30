Share

PODCASTS AND PRESENTATIONS

Victor Speaks With H. R. McMaster

Victor Davis Hanson Show, 2024

Episode description: In this special episode of the Victor Davis Hanson Show, Victor Davis Hanson is joined by his esteemed colleague, Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster, to discuss McMaster’s new book, “At War with Ourselves: My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House.” The conversation delves into the complexities of serving as National Security Advisor under President Trump, the challenges faced, and the significant policy decisions made during that time. From the intricacies of U.S. foreign policy to the internal dynamics of the Trump administration, this episode offers a candid and insightful look at McMaster’s tenure and the broader implications for American national security.

Abstract: Hysterectomy is one of the most common procedures for women in the United States. Hysterectomy removes the uterus and is used to treat conditions such as uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and gynecological cancer. It can be performed on an inpatient or outpatient basis. This report uses 2021 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) data to describe the percentage of women age 18 and older who have had a hysterectomy by selected sociodemographic characteristics.

Abstract: Oral health is associated with overall health, especially in older adults (age 65 and older). Chronic conditions in older adults may affect oral health, and poor oral health may increase the risk of certain chronic conditions. Poor oral health has also been associated with increased cardiovascular disease risk. Several factors, including chronic conditions, health status, race, and income have been associated with reduced dental care use among older adults. This report describes the percentage of older adults who had a dental visit in the past 12 months by selected sociodemographic characteristics and chronic conditions using the 2022 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS).

Abstract: Introduction: This report describes the percentage of adults age 18 and older who practiced yoga, and among those, the percentage who practiced yoga to restore overall health, practice meditation, or treat and manage pain, by selected sociodemographic characteristics using data from the 2022 National Health Interview Survey. Methods: Data from the 2022 National Health Interview Survey were used for this analysis. Point estimates and corresponding variances were calculated using SAS-callable SUDAAN software version 11.0 to account for the survey’s complex sample design. Differences between percentages were evaluated using two-sided significance tests at the 0.05 level. Linear and quadratic trends by age group and family income were evaluated using orthogonal polynomials in logistic regression. Estimates were age adjusted to the 2000 U.S. census population using the direct method for age groups 18–44, 45–64, and 65 and older. Key findings: In 2022, the age-adjusted percentage of adults age 18 and older who practiced yoga in the past 12 months was 16.9%, and percentages were highest among women, adults ages 18–44, Asian non-Hispanic (subsequently, Asian) adults, and those with family incomes at 400% of the federal poverty level or more. The percentage of adults who practiced meditation as part of yoga was lower among men (52.9%), adults age 45 and older, Asian (56.7%) and White non-Hispanic (54.0%) adults, and those with family incomes at 200% of the federal poverty level or more. The percentage of adults who practiced yoga to treat or manage pain decreased with increasing family income.

Abstract: Men are over-represented in the arts, sciences, and sports. This has been hypothesized to reflect an evolved male predisposition for enduring competitiveness or long-term motivation to improve one's performance and "show-off." Evidence for this hypothesis is equivocal, however, because there are viable alternative explanations for men's dominance in most cultural display domains. Here, I argue that distance running is an ideal domain for addressing this issue. Distance running is ideal because it indicates enduring competitiveness, allows objective comparisons, and is accessible, acceptable, and popular for both men and women. I review recent studies and present new data showing that substantially more men than women run relatively fast in the U.S., that this sex difference in relative performance can be attributed, at least in part, to men's greater training motivation, and that this pattern has been stable for several decades. Distance running thus provides compelling evidence for an evolved male predisposition for enduring competitiveness. I conclude with suggestions regarding how variation in achievement motivation can be informed by considering how evolved predispositions interact with environmental and social conditions.

Abstract: Background: This study examined whether passive hamstring tissue stiffness and/or stretch tolerance explain the relationship between sex and hamstring extensibility. Methods: Ninety healthy participants, 45 men and 45 women (mean ± SD; age 24.6 ± 5.9 years, height 1.72 ± 0.09 m, weight 74.6 ± 14.1 kg) volunteered for this study. The instrumented straight leg raise was used to determine hamstring extensibility and allow measurement of stiffness and stretch tolerance (visual analog pain score, VAS). Results: Hamstring extensibility was 9.9° greater in women compared to men (p = 0.003). VAS scores were 16 mm lower in women (p = 0.001). Maximal stiffness (maximal applied torque) was not different between men and women (p = 0.42). Passive stiffness (slope from 20-50° hip flexion) was 0.09 Nm.°(-1) lower in women (p = 0.025). For women, linear and stepwise regression showed that no predictor variables were associated with hamstring extensibility (adjusted r(2) = -0.03, p = 0.61). For men, 44% of the variance in hamstring extensibility was explained by VAS and maximal applied torque (adjusted r(2) = 0.44, p < 0.001), with 41% of the model accounted for by the relationship between higher VAS scores and lower extensibility (standardized β coefficient = -0.64, p < 0.001). Conclusions: The results of this study suggest that stretch tolerance and not passive stiffness explains hamstring extensibility, but this relationship is only manifest in men.

Abstract: Across different cultures and different times, people maintain a strong interest in watching other people, and especially, men playing sports. The present paper employs an evolutionary perspective in order to understand how selection forces have shaped this interest. In particular, it is hypothesized that individuals, and particularly men, have evolved an interest to watch other men competing in athletic contest in order to be able to identify useful allies and spouses for their daughters. On this basis, four predictions are derived: people are more interested in watching men than women competing; men are more interested in watching men than women competing; men with daughters are more interested in watching sports, and, finally, men with daughters are more interested in watching men than women competing. A study of 514 parents finds evidence consistent with all four predictions.

Abstract: Purpose of review: To describe available markers of male puberty, discuss associations between adiposity and pubertal timing and to review recent evidence of a possible secular trend in male pubertal timing. Recent findings: An expert panel reviewing existing American pubertal data from boys in 2005 could not confirm a secular trend in male pubertal timing. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey III findings have been confirmed by the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development study reporting a mean age of 10.4 years for Caucasian boys entering Tanner stage G2. Furthermore, the Copenhagen Puberty Study reported a 3 months decline in pubertal onset during a 15-year period (from 11.92 years in 1991 to 11.66 years in 2008).A negative association between obesity and early puberty was found in the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development study, in contrast to the positive association found in a Danish study. Other studies have not been able to document an association between prepubertal BMI and age at pubertal onset. Summary: Evaluation of Tanner stage and especially assessment of testicular volume should both be used in epidemiological studies. We speculate that the association between fat mass and pubertal timing may be nonlinear and recent studies may indicate a small decline in age at pubertal onset in boys.

Abstract: The Anthropocene is old news. As young queer zine-makers in Singapore, we heard the term on repeat and dared to ask: What about the AnthroPUSSY? From this queer environmentalist pun we birthed a new take on our relationship to the Earth amidst climate crises – and in doing so, we came out as ecolesbians. Ecolesbianism is a concept we co-created, bringing together queer ecologies, political lesbianism, ecofeminism, transecology, ecosexuality, and our own experiences. Ecolesbianism explores our relationship with the Earth and asks: what if our interspecies relationships are lesbian too? We argue that lesbian intimacy is unique in proceeding from a point of sameness and marginality, by recognising shared experiences of gender marginalisation with our lovers. Ecolesbianism thus might be understood as a subset of ecosexuality, but with an emphasis placed on marginality and intimacy more so than a general focus on sex and sensuality. The Anthropussy, meanwhile, is our nod to rejecting classifications: The Anthropussy is the erotic and utopian potential we carry within this era of unprecedented anthropogenic climate change. It combines an environmentalist recognition of the climate crisis with a feminist and queer theory analysis of the vulva as a symbol for vast potential, pleasure, intimacy, and expansiveness. This article is a re-formatted zine: a form that brings creativity and fun into the often heavy and overwhelming conversation on ecological collapse, while also expanding its audience beyond that of a typical academic article.

