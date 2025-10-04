Share

LEADING ARTICLE

Trust in Media at New Low of 28% in U.S.

Gallup

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Sex/Gender

How “Mankeeping” Entered the Psychological Lexicon

The Dispatch

Surprise, Surprise: Another Popular Feminist Claim Turns Out To Be False

The Fiamengo File

Women denied credit cards? Nope.

Female psychopaths poisoning workplaces

Bettina Arndt

Fiona Girkin on mean girls and feminist psychopaths.

‘Puppygirls’ and the Collapse of Academia

Reality’s Last Stand

A new paper treats men role-playing as female dogs as a new form of transgender identity that demands affirmation.

Nancy Armour Ignores The Simple Truth That ‘Transwomen’ Are Male

Reality’s Last Stand

Armour misleads USA Today readers by ignoring published critiques that exposed serious flaws in the IOC’s favored research.

Hegseth terminates women’s advisory group, slams ‘divisive agenda’

Military Times

Current Contraceptive Status Among Females Ages 15–49: United States, 2022–2023

NCHS Data Brief

Abstract: In 2022-2023, 54.3% of females ages 15-49 in the United States were currently using contraception. The most common contraceptive methods currently being used were female sterilization (11.5%); oral contraceptive pills (11.4%); long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs), which include contraceptive implants and intrauterine devices (IUDs) (10.5%); and the male condom (7.1%).

Epidemiology

Changes in Suicide Rates in the United States From 2022 to 2023

NCHS Data Brief

Abstract: The overall age-adjusted suicide rate increased from 2003 (10.8 deaths per 100,000 population) to 2018 (14.2) but did not significantly change between 2018 and 2023 (14.1). From 2022 to 2023, the suicide rate increased for females age 75 and older and decreased for males age 75 and older. The age-adjusted suicide rate significantly changed from 2022 to 2023 for five states: increasing for Arkansas and decreasing for North Dakota, Iowa, Connecticut, and Arizona.

Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease Risk Factors in Adults: United States, August 2021-August 2023

NCHS Data Brief

Abstract: During August 2021-August 2023, 36.4% of adults had no CVD risk factors, 34.9% had one, and 28.7% had two or more. The prevalence of two or more CVD risk factors was higher in men than in women. The prevalence of no CVD risk factors decreased with age, and the prevalence of one CVD risk factor increased with age. Adults with family income of 350% or more of the federal poverty level had the highest prevalence of no CVD risk factors and the lowest prevalence of two or more CVD risk factors. From 2013-2014 to August 2021-August 2023, the prevalence of two or more CVD risk factors increased.

Seafood Consumption Among Youth and Adults: United States, August 2021-August 2023

NCHS Data Brief

Abstract: During August 2021-August 2023, 7.7% of youth and 24.3% of adults consumed seafood at least twice per week. The percentage of adults who consumed seafood at least twice per week increased with increasing family income and over time between 2013-2014 and August 2021-August 2023. No significant change was seen over time among youth. Among both youth and adults, shrimp, salmon, tuna, and “other fish” were the most commonly consumed types of seafood in the past 30 days.

Exercise Science

Using historical controls to evaluate resistance training-induced strength adaptations: Does history repeat itself?

Journal of Sports Science

Abstract: To determine whether a historical control group could appropriately quantify resistance training-induced changes in one-repetition maximum (1RM) strength and the magnitude of variability in training-induced 1RM changes, we reanalyzed data from three different studies. Statistically significant 1RM strength increases were observed for three high-load training groups compared to a time-matched, non-exercise control and historical control group (all p < 0.001). However, effect sizes derived from historical control comparisons were biased [e.g. mean difference (95%CI): 2.3 (1.6, 3.0) and 1.8 (1.1, 2.5) kg versus time-matched, non-exercise and historical controls, respectively]. To illustrate how future research might implement historical controls, we reanalyzed a study using time-matched, non-exercise control groups from two separate studies as ‘historical’ controls. Comparisons following high-load training were statistically consistent, whereas low-load training showed mixed results (p < 0.001 versus p = 0.244). Likewise, when reevaluating inter-individual variability in strength gains, Levene’s tests lacked consistency (p = 0.144 versus p = 0.022), and estimates of true inter-individual variation differed based on the control group [e.g. 0.49 (−0.71, 0.71) versus 1.04 (0.73, 1.27) kg]. Our results suggest that historical controls may be appropriate for evaluating large, group-level effects (i.e. task-specific strength changes following high-load training), but lack consistency for low-load training interventions and assessing inter-individual variability in 1RM strength responses.

Education

They Want These Academics Gone

The Daily Declaration

Nation First defends two truth-telling academics against a left-wing media attack.

Politics

IPA Poll: Keep politics out of sport

Institute of Public Affairs

Americans view Trump, Vance and congressional leaders in both parties more negatively than positively

Pew Research Center

Military Experience Tops Candidate Credentials

Gallup

Eight in 10 Americans believe military veterans have strong leadership skills.

The US Postal Service Is Going Broke

American Enterprise Institute

America’s Postal Service turned 250 years old this year. Does it have a future?

RUBBISH BIN

Men’s shed in old Victorian logging town now ‘anyone’s shed’ as it champions inclusivity

ABC

‘Men seem to make life for women worse’: single US women share the woes of dating in 2025

The Guardian

(*My brief comment on this article is available on X here.)

From the manosphere to tradwives - why are young women embracing traditional gender roles?

The Conversation

(*My brief comment on this article is available on X here.)

