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LEADING ARTICLE

What the Researchers Missed About Boys

Men Are Good

WEEKLY VOICE

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ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Sex/Gender

The Invisible Lessons Fathers Teach

Men Are Good

Do Women Love Their Husbands?

Men Are Good

On the Evolutionary Asymmetry of Bonding Between Men and Women.

Why Are We So Cruel To Men About Features They Can’t Change?

Evie Magazine

Gender Differences in Intimate Partner Violence Service Use

Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority

Abstract: Although males experience intimate partner violence (IPV) at a rate only slightly lower than females, they are much less likely to receive formal victim services. We examined differences in males and females who received services for IPV victimization. Using InfoNet data web-based case management system used by domestic violence and sexual assault victims service providers in Illinois—we compared non-fatal male and female IPV victim demographics collected between 2015 and 2019. We analyzed their characteristics, IPV victimization type, and service receipt. We found that the racial/ethnic representation among male IPV victims was more proportionate to their representation among Illinois residents than that of female IPV victims. Females more often reported having a disability or limited English proficiency, both barriers to accessing services, in addition experiencing abuse that presented an increased risk of escalating to homicide. Female victims received three times the number of service contacts that males did and were more likely to need and receive counseling, housing services, and shelter. Findings suggest male IPV victims needed legal services more often than female IPV victims; they were more often referred to a victim service provider by a legal source, to receive civil legal advocacy, and to have filed for an order of protection.

Education

The University of California Caves to Activists

City Journal

Under pressure from Mellon Foundation-funded activists, the UC system restored its DEI initiatives.

Journal retracts paper skeptical of ‘white power’ in psychology, says it conflicts with ‘values’

The College Fix

Health Sciences

Do No Harm Report Addresses the Concerning Rise of ‘Social Determinants of Health’ Ideology in Medical Literature

Do No Harm

38 DEI officials oversee University of Washington ‘health equity’ office

The College Fix

University offers ‘please don’t weigh me’ cards at health appointments

The College Fix

Pentagon demands human performance data from services in fitness overhaul

Military Times

Mental Health Treatment Among Adults: United States, 2024

NCHS Data Brief

Abstract: In 2024,19.3% of adults took medication for their mental health and 14.0% received counseling or therapy from a mental health professional in the past 12 months. Women were more likely than men to have received either treatment. Adults ages 30–44 were more likely to have taken medication than those ages 65–74 and 75 and older. Adults 75 and older were least likely to have received counseling or therapy. Adults with incomes less than 100% of the federal poverty level (FPL) were more likely to have taken medication and as likely to have received counseling or therapy as adults with incomes greater than 400% FPL. Adults living in nonmetropolitan areas were most likely to have taken medication and least likely to have received counseling or therapy from a mental health professional.

Causes of Excess Deaths in the US Compared With Other High-Income Countries

JAMA Network Open

Abstract: Importance: The US has higher mortality rates than other high-income countries (HICs). However, a comprehensive analysis of excess US deaths encompassing all leading causes of death over the past 2 decades is currently lacking. Objective: To investigate causes of death responsible for excess US mortality compared with other HICs and how the causes of death involved in this US mortality disadvantage have changed over time. Design, setting, and participants: This repeated cross-sectional study included mortality data from the World Health Organization Mortality Database spanning 1999 to 2022 for the US and 17 other HICs. Data were analyzed from September 2023 to December 2025. Exposures: Residing in the US vs another of the included HICs. Main outcome and measures: The main outcome was excess US mortality in each year due to specific causes of death. Differences between the US and other HICs were quantified for each cause of death as (1) excess US deaths (ie, absolute difference between observed deaths and deaths expected if US death rates equaled the rates of other HICs); (2) years of life lost (YLL) resulting from excess US deaths; and (3) mortality rate ratios (ie, ratios of observed to expected age-standardized death rates). Results: A total of 63 547 318 deaths occurred in the US from 1999 to 2022 (50.4% among males; mean [SD] age at death, 73.2 [18.5] years). In this period, 12 675 646 excess US deaths occurred, increasing from 346 166 in 1999 to 905 159 in 2022. Circulatory diseases were the leading cause of excess US deaths every year except 2010, increasing after 2001 for ages 45 to 64 years and after 2009 for ages 65 years or older. Together, circulatory and metabolic diseases accounted for 52% of excess US deaths in 2022. Excess US deaths due to drug poisonings, alcohol, and suicide increased from -5762 in 1999 to 131 151 in 2022; together, these 3 causes accounted for 24% of the increase in excess US deaths overall and most of the increase in excess US deaths for individuals aged 0 to 44 years. In 2022, deaths from drug poisonings were 7.48 times higher in the US than in other HICs. In 2020 and 2021, 19% and 23% of excess US deaths, respectively, were attributed to COVID-19, but excess US deaths from other causes also increased. Conclusions and relevance: In this repeated cross-sectional study of cross-national mortality, the US had substantially higher death rates than other HICs between 1999 and 2022, despite having similar access to advanced medical technology. Many of these excess US deaths could likely be avoided by adopting health and social policies that have benefited other HICs. These descriptive findings should be interpreted in light of uncertainty arising from differences in death coding, data completeness, and other aspects of data comparability across countries.

Treating the Pathological Female: Why the Current Model Fails

Episode description: Most treatments for Borderline Personality Disorder focus on emotional dysregulation. The goal is to reduce distress, self-harm, anxiety, and crises. But that misses the mark. In this episode, I argue that modern psychiatry has adopted a model of Borderline Personality Disorder that is incomplete. By focusing almost exclusively on suffering, it neglects the maladaptive strategies harm others. I also examine the striking contrast between how psychiatry approaches Borderline Personality Disorder—predominantly diagnosed in women—and Antisocial Personality Disorder, diagnosed predominantly in men. Why do we define one disorder primarily by the patient’s suffering and the other by the harm inflicted on others? And what has this double standard done to treatment? In the second half of the episode I outline what I believe a more realistic treatment model would look like. If you’ve ever wondered why Borderline Personality Disorder remains so difficult to treat, this episode offers a very different way of thinking about the problem.

HISTORICAL ARCHIVES

Sexual Violence Inside Prisons: Rates of Victimization

Journal of Urban Health (2006)

Abstract: People in prison are exposed to and experience sexual violence inside prisons, further exposing them to communicable diseases and trauma. The consequences of sexual violence follow the individual into the community upon release. This paper estimates the prevalence of sexual victimization within a state prison system. A total of 6,964 men and 564 women participated in a survey administered using audio-CASI. Weighted estimates of prevalence were constructed by gender and facility size. Rates of sexual victimization varied significantly by gender, age, perpetrator, question wording, and facility. Rates of inmate-on-inmate sexual victimization in the previous 6 months were highest for female inmates (212 per 1,000), more than four times higher than male rates (43 per 1,000). Abusive sexual conduct was more likely between inmates and between staff and inmates than nonconsensual sexual acts. Sexual violence inside prison is an urgent public health issue needing targeted interventions to prevent and ameliorate its health and social consequences, which spatially concentrate in poor inner-city areas where these individuals ultimately return.

Boys in Custody and the Women Who Abuse Them

Propublica (2013)

The nation’s system of juvenile justice has long been troubled. But recent studies have revealed a surprising new menace: female staffers at detention facilities sexually abusing the male youngsters in their care.

RUBBISH BIN

Proposed tougher penalties for theft would punish mostly women – and harm their daughters

The Conversation

Current State of Gender Inequities in Transplantation Professionals Worldwide and Call for Prioritizing Gender Equity

Transplantation

Mobilization of Sexual Violence within the Manosphere: A Mixed Methods Systematic Review

The Journal of Sex Research

Abstract: The manosphere, a decentralized network of online communities united by anti-feminist and male supremacist ideologies, has increasingly been recognized as a site of radicalization, violence, and cultural influence. This mixed methods systematic review synthesizes 105 empirical studies on the manosphere (e.g., The Red Pill, incels, Men’s Rights Activists, Men Going Their Own Way, Pickup Artists) to examine how sexual violence is mobilized in these communities. Sexual violence mobilization refers not only to abusive incidents, but also broader discourses, attitudes, and practices that work to reproduce gendered power. Using a convergent integrated approach to synthesis and reflexive thematic analysis, we identified that manosphere actors leverage sexually violent acts and rhetoric to consolidate group identity and further their ideological goal of male supremacy, though, paradoxically, they do so under the guise of personal victimhood. Drawing on these findings, we propose a framework for conceptualizing sexual violence mobilization within the manosphere, highlighting how this mobilization is being used as a tool for recruitment, indoctrination, application of core ideologies, and the maintenance of these communities. The scope of this issue requires multi-level interventions, centering liberatory, gender-transformative programming for men.

The childhood gender assessment—a novel tool for assessing gender identity in children

International Journal of LGBTQ+ Youth Studies

Abstract: Objective: To evaluate how well a novel childhood gender assessment captures aspects of gender development and identity construction in children under age 12. Method: Retrospective examination of self-reported gender identity and expression of 112 children aged 3 to 12, 65 assigned male at birth (AMAB) and 45 assigned female at birth (AFAB) presenting to a gender multidisciplinary clinic for assessment including a novel tool—the Childhood Gender Assessment—which evaluates children’s understanding of their gender along several key contextual axes, including the potential for gender development over time. Children were encouraged to fill out the assessment, with assistance from the psychologist as needed. Results: Participants were 77% white, 7% biracial, 5% unknown, 4% Latino/a/é, 3% Asian, and ∼5% another specified racial or ethnic group. Findings challenge traditional binary frameworks, with 46% endorsing a female gender, 38% a male gender, 6% a nonbinary gender, and 11% other diverse options. Age-related differences indicate greater variability in younger children’s gender identification and expression. Individualized descriptions highlight unique ways children perceive their gender, including through the use of metaphor as metacommunication. Conclusions: This research contributes essential insights into the complex landscape of childhood gender development, emphasizing the need for diverse perspectives in understanding these processes.

(My brief comment on this article is available on X here.)

The Emotional Experience of Pregnancy in a Transgender Man: A Case Report

JBRA Assisted Reproduction

Abstract: The present study aimed to understand the lived experience of a transgender man who underwent pregnancy. The existing literature indicates that many professionals are not prepared to assist transgender individuals, often supporting a heteronormative view of sexuality and reproduction. This case report explored whether the experience of pregnancy impacted the gender identity and experience of masculinity in a transgender man. A clinical case study methodology was employed. Initially, it was hypothesized that pregnancy would neither compromise the participant’s male identity nor weaken his experience as a transgender man. One transgender man expressed a desire to carry his genetic child. Our findings revealed that he began to enjoy the experience and was positively reconnected with his pregnant body by the sixth month of pregnancy. The psychic elaboration of the fantasy that “carrying a pregnancy is not a man’s thing” made him reconsider the feelings of impotence and vulnerability that are traditionally attributed to the females. He had a satisfactory experience with the healthcare team. He actively assumed the role of “father-birthgiver,” demonstrating that fathers are also capable of sensitively responding to a baby’s emotional needs. Although it mobilized complex psychological processes, the pregnancy experience did not cause identity disruption. This study indicates that transgender men can be psychologically and emotionally available for a baby in a state of absolute dependence.

‘They Not Like Us’: a kitchen-table talk on Black queer thriving in early childhood teacher education

Pedagogy, Culture & Society

Abstract: In Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’, the central refrain is one of naming the gap between performed identity and actual impact. As Black queer teacher educators, this dynamic resonated immediately with our experiences navigating critical early childhood spaces, where peers openly communicate their allyship while their actions tell a different story. Grounded in a Queer of Color Critique lens, we utilised bi-weekly kitchen-table talks to transparently and vulnerably share our experiences navigating higher education. The objective of this inquiry was to centre Black queer women and nonbinary early-career educators and scholars in early childhood teacher education and to clarify who ‘us’ is and what makes our standpoint unique. Our reflections illuminated three themes: advancing criticality, disrupting respectability politics, and reflecting on becoming new. We imagine a future where Black queer scholarship and intersectional knowledge empower educators and children, promoting true safety, belonging, and thriving across teacher education.

How Whiteness Works: Evasion, Protection, and Conditionality in White Staff Narratives on Race and DEI in Higher Education

Journal of Higher Education

Abstract: Grounded in Critical Whiteness Studies, this article examines how white staff in higher education narrate race, racism, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and in doing so reproduce broader racial logics. Using qualitative thematic analysis of 1,806 open-ended responses to the National Assessment of Collegiate Campus Climates staff survey (collected between Fall 2021 and Spring 2023), we analyze how whiteness operates not only through institutional policy but also through the everyday stories staff tell about themselves, their institutions, and the value of DEI. We identified three themes: (a) whiteness maintained through discursive evasion, (b) discomfort with equity demands as a form of whiteness protection, and (c) conditional support masking structural resistance. These findings reveal how discursive and affective practices sustain whiteness within higher education, often under the guise of neutrality or even support for equity. We conclude by discussing the implications for research, practice, and policy to prompt interventions that aim to dismantle whiteness as an institutional logic in higher education and, in turn, better meet the needs of racially minoritized communities on college and university campuses.

Anti-Racism Project Coordinator

Edith Cowan University

(Nuzzo note: I uploaded the description for this role below for the historical record, as the link to the current advertisement will eventually expire.)

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Equity Projects Coordinator

Edith Cowan University

(Nuzzo note: I uploaded the description for this role below for the historical record, as the link to the current advertisement will eventually expire.)

Equity Projects Coordinator 100KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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