Sex Differences in Strength Prior to Puberty

Australians for Science and Freedom

Thomas Sowell: Facts Against Rhetoric, Capitalism, Culture and Yes, the Tariffs | Hoover Institution

Uncommon Knowledge

Episode description: Economist and author Thomas Sowell makes his long-awaited (and oft requested) return to Uncommon Knowledge with Peter Robinson to unveil his newest project: a website titled "Facts Against Rhetoric", a powerful resource dedicated to empirical thinking and intellectual clarity. In this interview, Sowell explores some of the most urgent issues in American life—from the collapse of educational standards to the unintended consequences of affirmative action, the impact of tariffs, and the erosion of family and cultural structures within Black communities. Drawing on a lifetime of scholarship and lived experience, Sowell revisits the remarkable but forgotten progress made by African Americans in the century following the Civil War, dismantles myths surrounding capitalism and inequality, and challenges dominant narratives in academia and media. With clarity, wit, and intellectual honesty, Sowell calls for a return to a culture that values facts over feelings—and results over intentions.

The world is owed an apology!

Dr. Joe Unplugged (also on Substack here)

Episode description: Five years later, the truth about the true lab leak origins of Covid and the consequences of the pandemic response are clear. Yet nobody is accountable.

More than 20 colleges join initiative to address male enrollment decline

The College Fix

Domestic Violence Delusions

Bettina Arndt

Serving and ex-serving Australian Defence Force members who have served since 1985: suicide monitoring 1997 to 2021

Australian Institute of Health and Welfare

Abstract: This is AIHW’s sixth annual report on suicide among permanent, reserve, and ex-serving ADF members (‘member’ is used throughout to refer to those who are serving and those who are ex-serving). This report includes those with at least one day of service from 1985 to 2021, with the suicides monitored over the period from 1997 to 2021. This cohort and monitoring period have been expanded to include the latest year of available data over last year’s report. The general patterns, including rates of suicide and comparisons with the Australian population, are similar to previous AIHW reports.

Notes from the Field: Suicidal Thoughts and Knowing Someone Who Died by Suicide Among Adults - United States, 2023

Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report

Abstract: Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States, with approximately 49,000 deaths in 2023. Many more persons experience suicidal thoughts. Using data from two probability-based online survey panels that approximate nationally representative estimates for U.S. adults, during October–November 2023 CDC estimates that more than two in five U.S. adults (42.4%) personally knew someone who died by suicide, and 5.3% of U.S. adults had suicidal thoughts during the past 12 months. Suicide has a far-reaching impact on communities, and CDC recommends implementing multiple suicide prevention strategies described in CDC’s Suicide Prevention Resource for Action (e.g., lessening harms and preventing future risk).

The growth and standing of Australian psychology research: a snapshot

Australian Journal of Psychology

Abstract: Objective: Australian psychology research has become globally prominent in recent years. The present study aimed to quantify its growth and describe its current standing nationally and internationally. Method: Four databases were consulted to quantify historical trends in psychology publications by Australian-affiliated authors and to characterise the current standing of the field in terms of publications, leading researchers and research funding. Results: Australian-affiliated researchers have produced a steeply rising proportion of psychology articles since 1970. They now account for 5.8% of global productivity, a rate that exceeds most other fields of research in Australia and most leading nations when adjusted for population. Quality, assessed by top-quartile journal publications, is also high by international standards. Australia’s share of leading psychology researchers is more modest. Approximately 5.7% of grant and fellowship funding from the Australian Research Council goes to psychology researchers, with stronger outcomes for fellowships than for industry-partnered grants. Conclusions: Psychology research in Australia is a success story. In the past half-century, the country has emerged as a major producer of psychological knowledge with a profile that stands out internationally and, in comparison with other fields, nationally. Whether its success is sufficiently recognised or rewarded is open to debate.

Age and Sex Differences in Physical Performance Among Adolescent Team Sport Athletes

European Journal of Sports Science

Abstract: The study aimed to explore the differences in physical performance characteristics across various age groups (U14, U16, and U18) and sexes in adolescent team sport athletes. 473 adolescent Norwegian football and handball players were recruited for anthropometrical and physical performance testing. Performance improved with age in both boys and girls, showing significant differences between age categories. Across all tests, boys outperformed girls, and the sex difference doubled from U14 to U16, such as -5.1% to -10.3% for 30 m sprint, -5.6% to -9.8% for change of direction (CoD), 11% to 21% for countermovement jump (CMJ), and from 5% to 16% for relative strength. No further increase in differences between sexes was observed in the U18 age group. All age groups showed substantial intragroup variability in physical performance tests and anthropometric measures. The main findings from the study were increased sex differences from U14 to U16, but no further increase in sex difference from U16 to U18s as well as considerable individual variation in performance. Girls, maturing earlier than boys and showing less physical performance development, may benefit from earlier introduction to strength training to boost their physical development. Moreover, the considerable individual variation underscores the need for tailored individualized programs.

Allocation of National Institutes of Health Funding by Disease Category in 2008 and 2019

JAMA Network Open, 2021

Abstract: Importance: Prior research suggests an association between burden of disease and National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding. The allocation of NIH funding should reflect, to some extent, the health needs of the population, along with other factors. Objective: To examine the factors associated with NIH funding in 2019 for 46 diseases. Design, setting, and participants: This cohort study used disability-adjusted life-years to measure the 2008 and 2019 US burden of disease and compared them with NIH categoric funding for 46 diseases. Exposures: Disability-adjusted life-years to measure the 2008 and 2019 US burden of disease, 2016 health spending, and 2008 NIH funding levels for 46 diseases. Main outcomes and measures: 2019 NIH funding levels for 46 diseases. Results: The 46 diseases accounted for 62 392 713 of 94 399 784 disability-adjusted life-years (66.1%) in 2008 and 75 706 718 of 111 074 472 disability-adjusted life-years (68.2%) in 2019, representing more than 66% of all disability-adjusted life-years in both years. By dollar volume, Alzheimer and dementia increased the most, with approximately $1.8 billion more funding in 2019 than 2008 (from $530 million in 2008 to $2398 million in 2019, a 352% increase), whereas interpersonal violence had the greatest decrease, $95 million, in 2019 NIH funding (from $236 million in 2008 to $141 million in 2019, a 40% decrease). For the 46 diseases in this study, the variable with the greatest association with NIH funding in 2019 was the level of NIH funding in 2008, with a simple correlation of 0.88. Burden of disease and changes in burden of disease were not statistically significantly associated with NIH funding levels once the prior level of funding was included in the model. The models suggested that a 1% higher level of NIH funding in 2008 was associated with a 0.91% higher level of NIH funding in 2019. Conclusions and relevance: In this study, NIH spending for most diseases seemed to be based primarily on the level of NIH spending more than 10 years earlier, despite changes in burden of disease. Congress and the NIH should examine the allocation process to ensure NIH investments are responsive to changes in the health of the population.

No rubbish this week!

