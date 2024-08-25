Share

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Tickle v Giggle Judge Falsely Rules That ‘Sex Is Changeable’

Reality’s Last Stand, 2024

College affirms women-only admissions policy despite ‘transphobic’ accusations

The College Fix, 2024

Fair and Safe Eligibility Criteria for Women's Sport

Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports, 2024

Yes, Kamala Harris Slept with a Powerful Man for Political Advancement

The Fiamengo File, 2024

DNC Women's Caucus Opens Up with Star-Spangled Banner Disaster

Brietbart, 2024

Sitting, squatting, and the evolutionary biology of human inactivity

PNAS, 2020

Abstract: Recent work suggests human physiology is not well adapted to prolonged periods of inactivity, with time spent sitting increasing cardiovascular disease and mortality risk. Health risks from sitting are generally linked with reduced levels of muscle contractions in chair-sitting postures and associated reductions in muscle metabolism. These inactivity-associated health risks are somewhat paradoxical, since evolutionary pressures tend to favor energy-minimizing strategies, including rest. Here, we examined inactivity in a hunter- gatherer population (the Hadza of Tanzania) to understand how sedentary behaviors occur in a nonindustrial economic context more typical of humans’ evolutionary history. We tested the hypothesis that nonambulatory rest in hunter-gatherers involves increased mus- cle activity that is different from chair-sitting sedentary postures used in industrialized populations. Using a combination of objec- tively measured inactivity from thigh-worn accelerometers, observa- tional data, and electromygraphic data, we show that hunter- gatherers have high levels of total nonambulatory time (mean ± SD = 9.90 ± 2.36 h/d), similar to those found in industrialized pop- ulations. However, nonambulatory time in Hadza adults often occurs in postures like squatting, and we show that these “active rest” postures require higher levels of lower limb muscle activity than chair sitting. Based on our results, we introduce the Inactivity Mismatch Hypothesis and propose that human physiology is likely adapted to more consistently active muscles derived from both physical activity and from nonambulatory postures with higher levels of muscle con- traction. Interventions built on this model may help reduce the negative health impacts of inactivity in industrialized populations.

HISTORICAL ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

The leg-to-body ratio as a human aesthetic criterion

Body Image, 2006

Abstract: There are surprisingly few empirical studies on the aesthetic appeal of human legs, examining such variables as length or shape. The human legs are conspicuous in erotic contexts, but few studies have experimentally tested preferences for longer legs. This study examined the utility of the human leg-to-body ratio (LBR) as a specific aesthetic criterion among 71 British undergraduates. Participants rated for physical attractiveness line drawings that varied in five levels of LBR. The results showed that a longer LBR was preferred as maximally attractive in women, whereas a shorter LBR was preferred in men. Evolutionary psychological and socio-cultural explanations for this aesthetic preference are discussed, and the study's limitations are considered.

Differences in pain expression between male and female newborn infants

Pain, 2000

Abstract: The study of neonatal gender differences in pain expression is important since neonatal pain behavior occurs prior to any learned reaction pattern. The objective of this study was to verify the presence of gender differences in pain expression in preterm and term newborn infants. Sixty-five consecutive neonates (37 female and 28 male infants) with gestational age between 28 and 42 weeks and with 25-120 h of life were studied. Healthy term neonates required a capillary puncture for PKU screening and clinically stable premature infants needed a capillary puncture for glucose dosage. The Neonatal Facial Coding System (NFCS) and the Neonatal Infant Pain Scale (NIPS) were evaluated at bedside prior to the puncture, when patients were at rest, during foot heating; during capillary puncture; and at 1, 3, and 5 min after heel lancing. Results were analyzed by repeated-measures ANOVA followed by the Multiple Comparison Method of Bonferroni. A significant difference among the mean NFCS scores during the six study periods was noted for the whole group of neonates (P<0.000001). Also, a significant interaction between the NFCS score profile in female and male neonates at the different study periods was observed (P=0.025). Regarding NIPS, ANOVA showed only a significant difference among the mean NIPS scores during the six study periods for the whole group of neonates (P<0.000001). No significant interactions between gestational age and time, nor between gestational age and gender were noted, for both NFCS and NIPS. In conclusion, recently born female neonates of all gestational ages expressed more facial features of pain than male infants, during the capillary puncture and 1 min afterwards. Maybe differences in pain processing and/or pain expression among genders may explain this finding.

Development of Equity Preferences in Boys and Girls Across Adolescence

Child Development, 2015

Abstract: The aim of the current study was to examine the development of equity preferences across adolescence, for boys and girls separately. Participants from 8 to 18 years old (M = 14.09 years; N = 1,216) played four economic allocation games. Analyses revealed a decrease in equity preferences with age and this decrease was stronger for boys than for girls. There was also an age-related increase in the preference for efficient outcomes (i.e., maximization of total available resources), which was again stronger for boys than for girls. Overall, although equity remains as a strong social norm, adolescents are decreasingly strict in adhering to the equity norm and show increasing flexibility in equity preferences.

RUBBISH BIN

No rubbish this week!

