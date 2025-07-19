The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
4hEdited

I was just thinking about the menstrual cycle the other day and noting how it has disappeared from the media. Now why could that be? I would love to see some research on the female menstrual cycle and productivity at work or even the number of arguments with male significant others. Maybe even a logic test given on all days and look for variations. lol

Oh the butt thing made me laugh! I would be curious to see the differences in Black and White men in their tracking of butts. Different? Similar? But, but, but....

Thanks Jim! Great stuff.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 James L. Nuzzo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture