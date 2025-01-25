Share

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Withdrawing The United States From The World Health Organization

White House Executive Order, 2025

Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism And Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government

White House Executive Order, 2025

Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing

White House Executive Order, 2025

The day DEI went up in smoke

Spectator Australia, 2025

American Physical Therapy Association Operates Discriminatory Scholarship Programs

Do No Harm, 2025

Men lose half their emotional support networks between 30 and 90, decades-long study finds

PsyPost, 2025

Bullying Victimization Among Teenagers: United States, July 2021-December 2023

NCHS Data Brief, 2024

Abstract: Introduction: This report describes the percentage of teenagers ages 12-17 who self-reported that they were bullied in the past 12 months, by selected characteristics. Methods: Data between July 2021 and December 2023 from the National Health Interview SurveyâTeen were used for this analysis. Point estimates and the corresponding confidence intervals were calculated using SAS-callable SUDAAN software to account for the complex sample design of NHISâTeen. Differences between percentages were evaluated using two-sided significance tests at the 0.05 level. Key findings: During July 2021 to December 2023, 34.0% of teenagers were bullied in the last 12 months. Sexual and gender minority teenagers were more likely to be bullied (47.1%) than teenagers who are not a sexual or gender minority (30.0%). White non-Hispanic teenagers were more likely to be bullied compared with teenagers in other race and Hispanic-origin groups. Teenagers with a developmental disability were more likely to be bullied than teenagers without a developmental disability. Teenagers who were bullied were nearly twice as likely to experience symptoms of anxiety (29.8%) or depression (28.5%) in the last 2 weeks when compared with teenagers who were not bullied.

Case studies in physiology: male to female transgender swimmer in college athletics

Journal of Applied Physiology, 2023

Abstract: There is current scientific and legal controversy about sports competition eligibility regulations for transgender athletes. In this case study, we quantified performances by an elite, transgender woman (male sex, female gender identity) college swimmer who competed in both the men's and women's National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) categories. We also contextualized her performances with respect to world-record performances and contemporary elite college swimmers. These data demonstrate that the declines in freestyle swimming performances of a transgender woman after about 2 yr of reported feminizing gender-affirming hormone treatment (0.5% for the 100 to 7.3% for the 1,650 yard distance) are smaller than the observed sex-related differences in performance of top 200 world record performances in metric distances of similar durations (11.4% for the 100 m to 9.3% for the 1,500 m distance). Despite slower performances, the transgender woman swimmer experienced improvements in performance for each freestyle event (100 to 1,650 yards) relative to sex-specific NCAA rankings, including producing the best swimming time in the NCAA for the 500-yard distance (65th in the men's category in 2018-2019 to 1st in the women's, 2022). Similarly, NCAA-ranked male swimmers had no improvements in rank in the men's category during the same time frame. Our findings suggest that the performance times of the transgender woman swimmer in the women's NCAA category were outliers for each event distance and suggest that the transgender woman swimmer had superior performances relative to rank-matched swimmers. Our analysis may be useful as a framework for regulators considering participation guidelines, which promote fair competition for all athletes-irrespective of gender identity.

