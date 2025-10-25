The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
1d

Thanks Jim, another round of excellent links!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frank's avatar
Frank
1d

Thank you, James, Congratulations on your upcoming presentations in November.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by James L. Nuzzo
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James L. Nuzzo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture