The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lea's avatar
Lea
1d

So much rubbish in the bin this week, thank you for calling out these academic fraudsters.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by James L. Nuzzo
Frank's avatar
Frank
1d

Thank you for your excellent work here, James. It is disgusting that these buffoons claim that women's health is underfunded, when there are 10 offices for women's health, and zero offices for men's health (as you ably pointed out).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by James L. Nuzzo and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James L. Nuzzo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture