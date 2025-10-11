Share

When and Why Do Sex Differences in Handgrip Strength Emerge? Age-­ Varying Effects of Testosterone From Childhood to Older Adulthood

American Journal of Human Biology

Abstract: Objectives: On average, males are stronger than females, with hormonal changes during puberty often cited as a contributing factor to this advantage. However, not all evidence consistently supports this explanation. The purpose of this study was to determine (1) when sex differences in handgrip strength and testosterone emerge, and (2) whether testosterone mediates the sex difference in handgrip strength and if this effect varies across age. Methods: Time-varying effect modeling (TVEM) was used to examine age-specific trajectories of handgrip strength and testosterone, and to assess whether these trajectories differed by sex. A moderated mediation analysis was conducted to test whether the sex difference in handgrip strength was mediated by testosterone level, and whether this effect varied across age. Data were drawn from the 2011-2012 and 2013-2014 cycles (N = 11,035) of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. Results: TVEM indicated that the sex difference in handgrip strength emerged at age 8, whereas the sex difference in testosterone level became evident at age 10. A moderated mediation analysis revealed that testosterone mediated the association between sex and handgrip strength, and this effect decreased with age (IMM = -0.18, 95% CI: -0.20, -0.16). Conclusion: Sex difference in handgrip strength appears to be driven, in part, by the testosterone levels. However, this difference can be observed even before the onset of puberty, which suggests that testosterone alone does not fully explain the sex difference in muscle strength. This finding may have important implications for decisions regarding inclusivity and fairness in sports that emphasize strength.

Sex/Gender

Abstract: Strength training is frequently used by various professionals, yet little is known about their attitudes, behaviors, and knowledge concerning strength training. An anonymous survey incorporating items on strength training attitudes, behaviors, and knowledge was distributed online (i.e., social media, email, listservs) and responded to by 1,298 exercise professionals (68 athletic trainers, 171 personal trainers, 23 exercise physiologists, 780 physical therapists, 35 physical therapist assistants, 78 strength and conditioning coaches, 87 faculty members, and 56 others). Attitudes and behaviors were compared among professions using Pearson’s chi-squared test; average knowledge scores were compared through 1-way analysis of variance. A binary logistic regression (cutoff score = ≥70%) was used to determine how demographics, attitudes, and behaviors affected knowledge scores. Alpha was set at 0.01 for all comparisons. Sixty-eight percent of physical therapists felt that strength training is inadequately applied in their profession compared with 11% of strength coaches. Strength coaches (73.1%) and personal trainers (65.5%) were the most likely professions to document rest periods. Compared with physical therapists, personal trainers and strength coaches were less likely to score ≥70% on knowledge items (OR = 0.22, 99% confidence interval [CI] 0.06-0.79 and OR = 0.21, 99% CI, 0.06-0.80), respectively. Having a Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist certification increased the odds of scoring ≥70% (OR = 2.47, 99% CI, 1.46-4.16). Exercise professionals have similar attitudes, behaviors, and knowledge of strength training, with a few important exceptions. Results can be used to guide conversations between professions with the goal of improving strength training implementation.

Abstract: This article pays homage to Black Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) players and their activist efforts. Such players are often-overlooked activists who are always “holdin it down” while simultaneously keeping activism at the forefront of their agenda. When the 2020 Women’s National Basketball Association season opened, the athletes in this league took the opportunity to highlight social injustice in the United States; not surprising given the history of Black feminism and athlete activism in this league. Using underwater waves as a metaphor, we examine how the intersectionality of Black feminism and Black athlete activism has largely gone unnoticed. Feminism and women’s rights movements have largely been associated with White women while Black activism has been associated with Black men. This manuscript aims to highlight the efforts of Black women and nonbinary athletes whose work has been instrumental in societal progression.

