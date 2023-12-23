The Weekly Roundup is an opportunity to recap a week in news and share recently discovered materials that might be of interest.

THE NUZZO LETTER IN THE NEWS

Women and men report unequal interest in participating in exercise research

Journal of Applied Physiology, 2023

Eccentric Muscle Actions Add Complexity to an Already Inconsistent Resistance Exercise Nomenclature

Sports Medicine Open, 2023

Abstract: An eccentric muscle action (or contraction) is defined as active muscle lengthening against resistance, which occurs when the force generated by the muscle is smaller than the resistance placed upon it. Eccentric resistance exercise, which involves multiple sessions of repeated eccentric muscle actions, improves muscle strength and other health outcomes. In response to this evidence, new exercise technologies have been developed to permit feasible completion of eccentric muscle actions outside of the laboratory. Consequently, participation in eccentric resistance exercise is projected to increase in the future, and communications about eccentric resistance exercise are likely to reach a wide audience, including students in the classroom, athletes in the weightroom, patients who receive telehealth services, and journalists who report on study findings. Previous research has documented inconsistencies in how resistance exercises are named, but the role of eccentric resistance exercises has not been considered. Here, we explain how eccentric resistance exercises add further complexity to an already inconsistent resistance exercise nomenclature. Specifically, action words in exercise names typically describe the movement that occurs in the concentric phase (e.g., "press", "raise", "curl", "pull", "row"). This naming bias likely stems from the fact that traditional resistance exercise equipment, such as free weights and weight stack machines, does not typically accommodate for greater eccentric than concentric strength and thus emphasizes the concentric over eccentric phase. This naming bias is likely to hinder communications about eccentric resistance exercise. Thus, we encourage researchers and practitioners to discuss ways in which resistance exercises can be named more clearly and consistently.

PODCASTS

Ivy-Leage Anti-Semitism with Bari Weiss, Regarding Henry, and Santa Hats

GoodFellows: Conversations from the Hoover Institution, 2023

Description: Failing to unequivocally denounce students’ calls for Jewish genocide has cost one university president her job and raises questions as to whether the current levels of anti-Semitic vitriol and political activism inside America’s elite schools suggests parallels to Nazi Germany. Bari Weiss, founder of the and host of the podcast, joins Hoover senior fellows Niall Ferguson, H.R. McMaster, and John Cochrane to discuss when and why America’s universities went astray and how to separate scholarship from political agendas.

HISTORICAL ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Determinants of Gender Differences in Dietary Behavior

Nutrition Research, 1997

Abstract: Population-based food and nutrition studies consistently demonstrate that women are significantly more likely than men to comply with dietary guideline recommendations. To date however, the precise reasons for this difference are not clear. This paper examines this issue using data collected from a representative sample of men and women (n=330) living in Brisbane City (Australia). A general linear modelling analysis shows that women's greater compliance with dietary guideline food behaviors is due in part to their greater liking for the taste of healthy foods, they were more likely to believe that dietary guideline food was better for their health, and they were more knowledgeable about food and nutrition. Women were also more likely to report a heightened concern about their physical and personal appearance, although this factor made no independent contribution to dietary guideline compliance. The model developed in this study explained approximately 30 percent of the variation in food behavior. At the study's completion, men and women still differed significantly in their food behaviors, indicating that other important explanatory factors remain to be identified.

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Health behaviours of Australian men and the likelihood of attending a dedicated men's health service

BMC Public Health, 2018

Abstract: Background: Redesigning primary health services may enhance timely and effective uptake by men. The primary aim of this study was to assess the likelihood of Australian men attending a dedicated men's health service (DMHS). The further aims were to better understand the reasons for their preferences and determine how health behaviours influence likelihood. Methods: A survey on health service use and preferences, health help-seeking behaviours, and the likelihood of attending a DMHS was administered by telephone to 1506 randomly selected men (median age 56 years, range 19-95). Likelihood of attending a DMHS was rated using a single item Likert scale where 0 was not at all likely and 10 highly likely. Respondents were classified by age (< or > = 65 years) and health status. Principal component analyses were used to define health behaviours, specifically help-seeking and delay/avoidance regarding visiting a doctor. Multivariable linear and logistic regression analyses were used to examine predictors of likelihood of attending a DMHS. Results: The mean likelihood of attending a DMHS was 5.8 (SD 3.3, median 6, moderate likelihood) and 21%, 26% and 23% of men rated likelihood as moderate, high and very high respectively. Being happy with their existing doctor was the most common reason (52%) for being less likely to attend a DMHS. In unadjusted analyses, younger men reported being more likely to attend a DMHS (p < 0.001) with older-sick men reporting being least likely (p < 0.001). Younger men were more likely than older men to score higher on delay/avoidance and were more likely to self-monitor. In the full model, men with current health concerns (p ≤ 0.01), who scored higher on delay/avoidance (p ≤ 0.0006), who were more likely to be information-seekers (p < 0.0001) and/or were motivated to change their health (p ≤ 0.0001) reported a higher likelihood of attending a DMHS irrespective of age and health status. Conclusions: Seventy percent of men reported a moderate or higher likelihood of attending a DMHS. As young healthy men are more likely than older men to display health behaviours that are associated with a higher likelihood of attending a DHMS, such as delay/avoidance, marketing a DMHS to such men may be of value.

Prevalence and Etiology of Hypogonadism in Young Men With Chronic Spinal Cord Injury: A Cross-Sectional Analysis From Two University-Based Rehabilitation Centers

PMR, 2017

Abstract: Background: Spinal cord injury (SCI) triggers an "accelerated aging" process that may include development of hypogonadism, even among younger men with SCI; however, few studies have investigated the prevalence or etiology of hypogonadism in men with SCI. Young men with SCI also are at increased risk for developing metabolic dysfunction after injury, which may be exacerbated by concomitant testosterone (T) deficiency, thus identifying the prevalence and risk factors for T deficiency in men with SCI is important for their long-term health. Objective: To investigate the prevalence, risk factors, and etiology of T deficiency (hypogonadism) in otherwise-healthy men with chronic, motor complete SCI. Design: Secondary cross-sectional analysis. Setting: Rehabilitation research centers in Washington, DC, and Miami, Florida. Participants: Men (n = 58) aged 18-45 years with chronic (≥1 year), motor complete SCI without comorbidities or use of testosterone therapy. Methods: Plasma concentrations of hormones were measured with standardized assays. Body composition was assessed with dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry scan. Main outcome measurements: Serum total T and calculated free T. Results: T deficiency was more common in men after SCI than in a matched cohort of similarly-aged men without SCI (25%, SCI versus 6.7%, non-SCI, P < .001). The risk of hypogonadism appeared to be increased in men with more extensive injury and with higher percent body fat. The majority of men with SCI with low T had low serum LH levels, suggesting that central suppression of the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal axis may be the most common etiology of hypogonadism after SCI. Conclusions: Hypogonadism is more common in young men with SCI than in similarly aged men without SCI, suggesting that SCI should be identified as a risk factor for T deficiency and that routine screening for hypogonadism should be performed in the SCI population.

Awareness and Knowledge of Physical Activity Recommendations in Young Adult Men

Frontiers in Public Health, 2019

Abstract: Background: There are only a few studies that have assessed awareness and knowledge regarding aerobic type of physical activity (PA) guidelines recommendations, while no previous studies have examined muscular type of activity recommendation guidelines. The aim was to assess knowledge and awareness and study the associations with demographic variables and physical activity and fitness. Methods: Participants were 776 young (age 26 ± 7 years) men. Awareness and knowledge of PA recommendation guidelines were assessed by prompted questionnaires together with demographic variables and physical activity. In addition, physical fitness was measured. Results: Forty percent of the participants reported being aware of the physical activity recommendation. Moreover, 7% correctly identified the recommendations for moderate aerobic physical activity and 25% for muscular type of activity. In addition, 4% correctly identified both aerobic and muscular activity recommendations. Being aware of the PA recommendations was associated with being married or partnered, having higher education level and being more physically active during leisure-time (p < 0.05). Individuals with no awareness of the recommendations had lower results in cardiorespiratory and muscular fitness compared to those being aware (p < 0.05). Being married or partnered was positively associated with the knowledge of the muscular activity recommendations (p < 0.05). Moreover, the individuals with correct knowledge of the PA recommendations had higher levels of muscular fitness (p < 0.05). Conclusion: A low number of individuals are aware or know the physical activity recommendations among young adult men. Therefore, more vigorous attempts to promote physical activity recommendations are needed.

