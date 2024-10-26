Share

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

‘Weekend warrior’ physical activity may help prevent diabetes and 200+ diseases

Medical News Today, 2024

Leigh Revers: The dark side of the feminization of higher education

National Post, 2024

The “Man Enough” Ad: Actually, Men Have Reason to Fear and Dislike Female Power

Fiamengo File, 2024

Former department official slams new DEI rule for federal education grants

The College Fix, 2024

From Swiping to Sexting: The Enduring Gender Divide in American Dating and Relationships

American Enterprise Institute, 2023

Public awareness of mental illness: Mental health literacy or concept creep?

Australasian Psychiatry, 2024

Abstract: Rising awareness of mental illness has increased the public’s mental health literacy, with positive implications for help-seeking and destigmatization. We argue that it has also enlarged the public’s concept of mental illness. People have become better at recognizing the presence of mental illness but may have become worse at recognizing its absence. This conceptual expansion fosters unwarranted self-diagnosis, the pathologization of ordinary distress, and unnecessary treatment. It is incumbent on mental health professionals to promote accurate knowledge of mental illness and push back against overly expansive concepts of it.

Research Across the Female Life Cycle: Reframing the Narrative for Health and Performance in Athletic Females and Showcasing Solutions to Drive Advancements in Research and Translation

Women in Sport and Physical Activity Journal, 2024

Abstract: Over the last few decades, there has been an unprecedented growth in the number of females in sport and exercise, including an exponential rise in female participation, alongside an increased interest and investment in female sport. This success in many aspects underscores the demand for and importance of female-specific research to optimize health, participation, and performance of athletic females. It has also brought awareness to the numerous inequities that exist between females and males. Indeed, the prevailing narrative within sport and exercise science focuses on the disparity of research in females compared with males, which has led to a lack of a critical mass of high-quality data on athletic females. While acknowledging the current gap and the need for further higher quality data, there is still a body of knowledge pertaining to athletic females spanning over a century. This existing literature, amid its criticisms, offers a valuable foundation to build upon for current translation and to inform future research. Thus, it is essential to acknowledge, interpret, and apply prior learnings from previous work, while also considering any limitations. This commentary proposes a reframing of the current narrative that there is an absence of useful data in athletic females, to one that recognizes both the strides made and how past findings can be integrated into practice today as well as inform future research directions. It also addresses the opportunities that remain, and how a more comprehensive and pragmatic body of knowledge can be developed and translated to better serve athletic females in the future.

Recovery from sport-induced muscle damage in relation to match-intervals in major events

Frontiers in Sports and Active Living, 2024

Abstract: Muscle damage could affect the next match performance in sports when the time to recover from a previous match is shorter. We examined the interval between matches in nine team sports (e.g., soccer, rugby, field hockey, basketball, volleyball, baseball) and two racket sports (badminton, tennis) in World Cups held in 2022-2023, 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and Gland Slam in 2023. We then performed narrative review using three electronic databases (PubMed, Scopus, Google Scholar) to get information about muscle damage and recovery in the 11 sports, and discussed whether the intervals in the events would be enough for athletes. We found that the match intervals varied among sports and events ranging from 0 to 17 days. The interval was the shortest for softball (0–2 days) and the longest (5–17 days) for rugby. Regarding muscle damage, changes in muscle function and/or performance measures after a match were not reported for cricket, volleyball and softball, but some information was available for other sports, although the studies did not necessarily use athletes who participated in the major events. It was found that recovery was longer for soccer and rugby than other sports. Importantly, the match-intervals in the events did not appear to accommodate the recovery time required from the previous match in many sports. This could increase a risk of injury and affect players’ conditions and health. Changing the match-intervals may be difficult, since it affects the budget of sporting events, but an adequate interval between matches should be considered for each sport from the player’s and coach's point of view.

RUBBISH BIN

Kamala Harris has a problem with men. Will misogyny cost her the election?

The Guardian, 2024

You have to work twice as hard as a woman to show that you are competent. Experiences, opportunities and workplace gender harassment for Sport and Exercise Medicine practitioners working in elite sport in Australia

British Journal of Sports Medicine, 2024

Abstract: Objective: Our aim was to investigate (1) gender representation, (2) opportunities and training and (3) harassment experiences in Sport and Exercise Medicine (SEM) practitioners working in elite sport in Australia. Methods: All titled Australian Physiotherapy Association Sport and Exercise Physiotherapists, SEM Physicians and Registrars and doctors and physiotherapists (SEM practitioners) currently/previously/aspiring to work in Australian elite sport were invited to participate in a bespoke online survey and the Gender Experiences Questionnaire. Results: For SEM practitioners currently working in elite sport, men worked more paid hours each week (mean difference (MD) 12.2 (95% CI 5.5 to 19.0)) and more paid weeks each year (MD 6.8 (95% CI 1.2 to 12.5)). Women SEM practitioners (both currently and previously) were more likely than men to work with women, rather than men athletes. All women SEM practitioners experienced significantly more gender harassment, infantilisation, work/family policing and gender policing than men. For SEM practitioners (both current and previous), there were no gender differences in how practitioners found out about or were recruited to their elite sports roles. Women were four times more likely than men to report that their gender or sexual orientation influenced their opportunities in elite sport. Most roles were not advertised with direct approach being the most common method of job recruitment. Conclusion: Women SEM practitioners currently working in elite sport worked less paid hours per week and less paid weeks per year. All SEM practitioners were appointed to positions without established procedures, and there were significant challenges for women SEM practitioners in the elite sport workplace with women facing considerably more gender harassment than men.

