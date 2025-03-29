Share

Bibliometric guide to photographs of male participants in early exercise and physical medicine research

Journal of Men's Health

Abstract: The history of exercise science research has undergone relatively little examination, and exercise science students receive little education about the field’s history. Photographs are tools that lecturers and writers can use to educate audiences about history. Yet, no resource exists that tells educators where they can find photographs of individuals participating in early studies about exercise or related topics (e.g., physical education, physical medicine). Here, the aim was to identify papers published before 1980 that contain photographs of boys and men participating in studies about exercise or related topics, aggregate the papers into a bibliometric list, and describe the photographs. The current research focused on boys and men to give male experiences and contributions their own space for acknowledgement. The entire digital archives of Journal of Applied Physiology (1948–1979), Medicine and Science in Sports (1969–1979) and Research Quarterly (1930–1979) were searched. Papers published in other journals (e.g., Physical Therapy) were identified via searches of personal digital files from previous historical work. A total of 304 papers were identified. Of these papers, 44.1% were published in Research Quarterly. The earliest paper was published in 1894. The papers included 733 photographs of male participants (46 boys, 475 men), with some males appearing in multiple photographs. Of the 304 papers, 49.0% and 27.3% were classified as research primarily on neuromuscular and cardiorespiratory outcomes, respectively. Educators can use the bibliometric list to identify photographs to include in lectures and writings about the history of exercise science and the contributions made by male research participants.

Leading Incel researcher reviews Netflix's "Adolescence," William Costello meets TheTinMen

The TinMen Podcast

Episode description: Once again, the much misunderstood ‘incel’ phenomenon is back in the crucible of public discussion, following the release of the Netflix smash hit ‘Adolescence’. Public and politician alike have waded into the debate; heaping sympathy, outrage, fear, or distain at the feet of these lonely, deeply unwell, and sometimes violent young men. But behind the glossy production, fantastical screenwriting, and career defining performances, what is the truth about incels? Who are they? What do they want? Are they a terrorist threat? And how do we help them? Well, leading researcher into incels, William Costello, who remains the only researcher to work directly with this enigmatic group, is here to review the series, and separate the fact from the fiction.

Reality's Last Stand

By shifting attention away from methods and toward identity, positionality statements may actually increase bias

Reality's Last Stand

No amount of rhetorical gymnastics or ideological rebranding will change the fundamental truth that there are only two sexes

Reality's Last Stand

A new review paper shows that the athletic performance gap between males and females is real, measurable, and matters at every age

Visits to Health Centers Among Adults, by Selected Characteristics: United States, 2022

National Health Statistics Reports

Objective: This report describes care received at health centers in the United States in 2022. Estimates are presented for selected characteristics. Methods: The data presented in this report are from the 2022 National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey Health Center Component. Data were collected from federally qualified health centers and federally qualified health center look-alikes and weighted to produce nationally representative estimates of visits to health centers from all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Results: During 2022, an estimated 89.5 million visits were made by adults to health centers in the United States, an overall rate of 349.4 visits per 1,000 adults. The visit rate among women was higher than for men. Differences in visit rates by age were not significant. Adults who were not married accounted for 48.2% of visits, and adults who were married accounted for 37.6% of visits. More than one-half of health center visits were disease-related (61.4%). Symptoms-related diagnoses accounted for 22.0% of visits. Screenings (12.6%) and examinations (10.2%) were also frequent reasons for health center visits. Social determinants of health were listed as a reason for the visit at 2.0% of health center visits. Endocrine diseases represented the most frequently mentioned disease category (29.1%), overall and among adults age 45 and older. Mental disorders represented the most common disease category among adults ages 18-44. Conclusions: Women visited health centers at a higher rate than men. In addition, patient and visit characteristics, including marital status and diagnoses, differed by age.

Violent Victimization During Childhood in the United States: Associations With Revictimization and Health

Violence and Victims

Abstract: Childhood violence victimization is a serious adverse childhood experience with lasting health impacts. This study examined the prevalence and characteristics of five forms of childhood violence victimization and their association with revictimization and negative health conditions among adults. Data are from the 2010–2012 National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey. Age at first victimization and perpetrator sex were assessed; adjusted odds ratios assessed associations with revictimization and health. Ages 14–17 were the most common age at first victimization for most violence types; almost half of male (46.7%) and a quarter of female (27.0%) rape victims reported first victimization before age 10. Most victimization was associated with revictimization and negative health, controlling for adult victimization. Primary prevention of childhood violence may reduce later health risks.

Sexual Violence Victimization of U.S. Males: Negative Health Conditions Associated with Rape and Being Made to Penetrate

Journal of Interpersonal Violence

Abstract: Sexual violence is a significant public health problem with long-term health implications. Previous investigations of male victimization have often relied on nongeneralizable samples to examine the health consequences of rape. Furthermore, made to penetrate (MTP) victimization has received very little attention as a specific form of sexual violence. Using data from the 2010 to 2012 National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, we examined negative impacts (e.g., injury) and health conditions associated with experiences of rape and MTP among male victims in the United States. Results indicate that approximately 1 in 4 victims of rape-only and 1 in 12 victims of MTP-only reported physical injuries. An estimated 62.7% of rape-only victims and 59.8% of MTP-only victims reported at least one impact due to the perpetrator's violence. Rape victims were significantly more likely than non-rape victims to report 2 of 11 health conditions measured, while MTP victims had greater odds of reporting 6 of 11 health conditions measured compared to non-MTP victims. This article fills gaps in understanding the impacts of rape and MTP on male victims, and it is the only study to do so using a large, nationally representative sample. Sexual violence is linked to serious health effects but is also preventable. Screening for violence victimization and preventing male sexual violence before it happens are both important to reduce the risk for immediate and chronic health impacts.

Relationship between maximal oxygen uptake, within-set fatigue and between-set recovery during resistance exercise in resistance-trained men and women

BMC Sports Science, Medicine & Rehabilitation

Abstract: Background: The primary aim of this study was to examine the relationship between maximal oxygen update (V̇O2max) and within-set fatigue and between-set recovery during resistance exercise in men and women. Methods: We examined the relationship between V̇O2max and various indices of fatigue and recovery during parallel squats (3 sets, 90 s rest, 70% of 1RM to failure) and isokinetic knee extensions (3 × 10 maximal repetitions at 60 deg/s, 45 s rest) in 28 (age 27.0 ± 3.6 years) resistance-trained subjects (14 men and 14 women). We also examined whether there were sex differences in within-set fatigue and between-set recovery. Results: V̇O2max was weakly related to recovery and fatigue in both men and women (range of P-values for V̇O2max as a covariate; 0.312-0.998, range of R-values, 0.005-0.604). There were no differences between the sexes in fatigue within a set for the squat, but men showed less within-set fatigue than women in the first set of the isokinetic knee extension exercise (~ 8% torque loss difference, main effect of sex P = 0.034). Regarding recovery between sets, men showed greater relative peak power (P = 0.016) and peak torque (P = 0.034) loss between sets in both exercises, respectively, compared to women. Women also tended to complete more repetitions than men (main effect of sex, P = 0.057). Loss of peak torque between sets in knee extension was evident in both absolute and relative (%) values in men but not in women. Conclusions: Our study suggests that aerobic capacity is weakly associated with within-set fatigue and between-set recovery in resistance training in both men and women. Women and men show comparable levels of within-set fatigue in the multi-joint squat, but women show more within-set fatigue during the single-joint isokinetic knee extension compared with men. In contrast, women recover better than men between sets in both exercises.

Regarding the granting of gender-specific scholarships in Australia

Prawn of the Patriarchy, 2020

The 1918 Influenza Epidemic's Effects on Sex Differentials in Mortality in the United States

Population and Development Review, 2000

Abstract: The 1918 influenza epidemic was a major demographic event in the United States and worldwide. It is notable for its virulence (over 20 million deaths worldwide, approximately half a million in the United States); its maleness (a difference between male and female age-standardized death rates of 174 per 100,0001); and its W-shaped mortality age profile (death rates having a mode in the 25–34-year age group, strange for influenza, which usually has a U-shaped profile). This study presents a new finding from reexamination of published statistics on death: the 1918 influenza had a strong and fairly long-lasting effect on differential mortality by sex, diminishing the earlier female advantage. The mechanism we posit is a selection effect, whereby those with tuberculosis (TB) in 1918 were more likely than others to die of influenza. This outcome affected males more than females because TB morbidity was disproportionately male. The reduction of the pool of male TB cases lowered the male TB death rate in the years following 1918, and brought males' life expectancy closer to the longer female life expectancy.

Two leaders of the University of Melbourne’s affirmative action strategy describe their drive to hire more female colleagues

