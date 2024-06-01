The Weekly Roundup is an opportunity to recap a week in news and share recently discovered materials that might be of interest.

Family structure and the association with physical activity-Findings from 40 countries participating in the Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) study

PLoS One, 2024

Background: The family has been acknowledged as central to developing physical activity (PA) beliefs and behaviours. However, increased diversity in family structures has developed over the last decades. This study examines the association between family structure and PA among adolescents and cross-national variations in the associations. Methods: The data are from the 2013/14 Health Behaviours in School-Aged Children study, involving nationally representative samples of 11-, 13- and 15-year-olds (n = 211,798) from 40 countries. Multilevel Poisson regression analysis was used to examine the associations between family structure and moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA) and vigorous physical activity (VPA) by age, gender, socioeconomic status (SES), and geographic region. Results: Living with one versus two parents was associated with a reduced likelihood of daily 60 min MVPA for boys (IRR = 0.96, 95% CI: 0.92, 0.99) and ≥ 4 times/week VPA (IRR 0.93, 95% CI: 0.91, 0.95). This impact on MVPA differed across individual-level SES (high SES; IRR = 0.92, (p <0.05), low SES; IRR = 1.04, (ns)), and was for VPA only significant for those with siblings (IRR = 0.93, 95% CI: 0.91, 0.96). Cross-country variations in the association between living with one versus two parents were observed, most pronounced for VPA. These differences varied by region, primarily explained by country-level SES differences between regions. The likelihood of daily 60 min MVPA also increased with siblings in the main house (IRR 1.11, 95% CI: 1.07, 1.14), and ≥ 4 times/week VPA decreased with grandparents in the main house (IRR 0.91, 95% CI: 0.89,0.94). Conclusions: Family structure correlated with PA, but cross-country differences exist. The findings are relevant for the development of policies and programs to facilitate PA, especially in countries where living with one versus two parents was unfavourable. Additional country-specific research is needed to identify challenges for engaging in PA related to family structure.

Child Sexual Abuse within Educational Settings: A Qualitative Study on Female Teachers Who Sexually Abuse Their Students

Deviant Behavior, 2020

Abstract: Despite growing interest, research on female sex offenders has been limited. Previous research on female sex offenders has focused on understanding behaviors, patterns, and motivations of female sex offenders overall, but only a handful of studies have specifically focused on teachers who are convicted of sexually abusing underaged students. For the present study, we examined the nature of child sexual abuse among a sample of female teachers, focusing specifically on the onset, situational context, and conclusion of these sexual abuses. We examined interviews conducted with 35 female sex offenders who used their position as a teacher to engage in a sexual abuse of underage students from 1995 to 2016 in a southern state. Based on the narratives of both victims and offenders, our findings indicated several categories of female teacher offenders including predatory, sexual friendship, and emotionally dependent. We hope the findings of the current study will help inform educational policy in efforts to prevent the occurrence of these abuses in the future.

Prevalence of Stroke — Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, United States, 2011–2022

MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep, 2024

Abstract: Stroke was the fifth leading cause of death in the United States in 2021, and cost U.S. residents approximately $56.2 billion during 2019–2020. During 2006–2010, self-reported stroke prevalence among noninstitutionalized adults had a relative decrease of 3.7%. Data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System were used to analyze age-standardized stroke prevalence during 2011–2022 among adults aged ≥18 years. From 2011–2013 to 2020–2022, overall self-reported stroke prevalence increased by 7.8% nationwide. Increases occurred among adults aged 18–64 years; females and males; non-Hispanic Black or African American (Black), non-Hispanic White (White), and Hispanic or Latino (Hispanic) persons; and adults with less than a college degree. Stroke prevalence was higher among adults aged ≥65 years than among younger adults; among non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native, non-Hispanic Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, and Black adults than among White adults; and among adults with less than a high school education than among those with higher levels of education. Stroke prevalence decreased in the District of Columbia and increased in 10 states. Initiatives to promote knowledge of the signs and symptoms of stroke, and the identification of disparities in stroke prevalence, might help to focus clinical and programmatic interventions, such as the Million Hearts 2027 initiative or the Paul Coverdell National Acute Stroke Program, to improve prevention and treatment of stroke.

Time for Medicine and Public Health to Leave Platform X

JMIR Medical Education, 2024

Abstract: For more than 50 years, digital technologies have been employed for the creation and distribution of knowledge in health services. In the last decade, digital social media have been developed for applications in clinical decision support and population health monitoring. Recently, these technologies have also been used for knowledge translation, such as in the process where research findings created in academic settings are established as evidence and distributed for use in clinical practice, policy making, and health self-management. To date, it has been common for medical and public health institutions to have social media accounts for the dissemination of novel research findings and to facilitate conversations about these findings. However, recent events such as the transformation of the microblog Twitter to platform X have brought to light the need for the social media industry to exploit user data to generate revenue. In this viewpoint, it is argued that a redirection of social media use is required in the translation of knowledge to action in the fields of medicine and public health. A new kind of social internet is currently forming, known as the “fediverse,” which denotes an ensemble of open social media that can communicate with each other while remaining independent platforms. In several countries, government institutions, universities, and newspapers use open social media to distribute information and enable discussions. These organizations control their own channels while being able to communicate with other platforms through open standards. Examples of medical knowledge translation via such open social media platforms, where users are less exposed to disinformation than in general platforms, are also beginning to appear. The current status of the social media industry calls for a broad discussion about the use of social technologies by health institutions involving researchers and health service practitioners, academic leaders, scientific publishers, social technology providers, policy makers, and the public. This debate should not primarily take place on social media platforms but rather at universities, in scientific journals, at public seminars, and other venues, allowing for the transparent and undisturbed communication and formation of opinions.

