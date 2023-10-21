The Weekly Roundup is an opportunity to recap a week in news and share recently discovered materials that might be of interest.

Share

PODCASTS

Why Does DEI Make Everything Worse?

Heritage Explains, 2023

According to them, DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) bureaucrats make institutions more fair and just for everyone. But, research suggests that the opposite is likely true. This has become especially obvious to Americans in the wake of Hamas’ vicious attacks on Israel. Jay Greene explains the connection.

Rand Paul: Unravelling Government Lies and Cover-ups During the COVID Pandemic

Independent Truths with Dr. Scott Atlas, 2023

Description: Dr. Atlas interviews Senator Rand Paul on exposing the egregious malfeasance and cover-up by government, public health bureaucrats, and university scientists in the COVID pandemic. They discuss COVID's origins, NIH funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan, conflicts-of-interest involving government officials receiving royalties from pharmaceutical companies, and more.

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

An Examination of Sexual Coercion Perpetrated by Women

Sexuality and Culture, 2023

Abstract: Studies by researchers such as S. S. Judson and L. Stemple stated that many people underestimate female sexual coercion. Thus, this paper attempts to answer the question “what proportion of women have sexually coerced someone?”. As will be shown, studies dealing with this are predominantly heterosexual, demonstrating the need for more research into non-heterosexual female sexual coercion. While the number of sexually coercive women is related to the number of people who have been sexually coerced by a woman, these quantities are not necessarily equal as a woman can coerce more than one person. Therefore, this study surveys studies which measured female perpetration. The authors found 32 such studies, predominantly, but not entirely, heterosexual, with a cumulative sample of 22,632 women and calculated weighted means with the results of these studies. We searched reference lists of studies and used Google Scholar. We did have to also specifically search for non-heterosexual studies. We included all studies we found that reported female perpetration rates except those with high school girls. The weighted mean of those studies which were predominantly heterosexual indicate that, worldwide, approximately 17% of heterosexual women have sexually coerced a man sometime during their lifetime. Our studies also include evidence that bisexual and homosexual women sexually coerce at similar rates.

Rates of Male Sexual Coercion: Comparison with Female Rates, and Comparison Between Sexual Orientations

Sexuality and Culture, 2023

Abstract: This paper examines the proportion of males who have sexually coerced someone. In this survey, we extracted data from 60 published papers with a cumulative sample size of 26,717 men. From these data, we calculated the weighted mean proportion of males who reported having sexually coerced someone. While we did find studies that contained non-heterosexual data, the dearth of such data reveals the need for more research on male non-heterosexual coercion. Our results show that 29.8% of heterosexual males have sexually coerced a woman some time in their lives, which is consistent with previous estimates of male heterosexual coercion. We also found that 27.3% of non-heterosexual males have coerced someone, a number close to the perpetration rate for non-heterosexual females. When compared with previously reported rates of heterosexual female perpetration of sexual coercion, the heterosexual male rate of 29.8% will be shown to be consistent with known rape data, such as results from the Online College Social Life Survey, which show that 85–90% of raped men are raped by women. The concurrence with previous research on American and Canadian college students suggests that the proportion of sexually coercive heterosexual men is the same for these countries as the overall rate internationally.

Decline in Independent Activity as a Cause of Decline in Children’s Mental Well-being: Summary of the Evidence

Journal of Pediatrics, 2023

Narrative review – Barriers and facilitators to promotion of physical activity in primary care

Lifestyle Medicine, 2023

Abstract: The objective: to provide an overview of the literature on the barriers and facilitators to physical activity (PA) promotion in primary care, as experienced by practitioners and patients. Method: A search strategy of the English-language literature was conducted in EMBASE, MEDLINE and the COCHRANE LIBRARY. Search terms were primary care OR general practice OR family medicine OR family practitioner AND physical activity OR exercise AND barriers OR facilitators. Databases were searched from inception until 21 October 2022. Results: After screening, 63 articles were included within the summary and content analysis of this review. Analysis of the barriers to the implementation of PA highlighted four main themes perceived by practitioners: time, knowledge/skills, resources/support and financial implications. Analysis of the patient perspective identified themes which were categorised into individual (pre-existing health conditions, knowledge of benefits of PA, time/capacity), societal (social support and cultural norms) and environmental (availability of facilities and weather). Conclusions: As the importance of PA increases through the manifestation of sedentary behaviour-related disease, a combined primary care and public health approach to increase PA is required. By identifying the main barriers to PA promotion in primary care, resources and funding can be directed to address this. This is particularly relevant in the United Kingdom, with the re-negotiation of the primary care contract and the changes to healthcare delivery as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic. Throughout this review, we have explored ways of addressing the identified barriers through evidence-based interventions.

RUBBISH BIN

No rubbish this week!

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you.

Share