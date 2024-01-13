The Weekly Roundup is an opportunity to recap a week in news and share recently discovered materials that might be of interest.

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

How Sexist Is Science? The findings are more complicated than is often reported

The Chronicles of Higher Education, 2023

The Coming of Age of Resistance Exercise as a Primary Form of Exercise for Health

ACSM’s Health & Fitness Journal, 2023

Abstract: Physical activity guidelines emphasize the performance of aerobic exercise for health and often indicate that resistance exercise can be beneficial; however, emerging evidence shows that resistance exercise is often as effective as aerobic for many aspects of health. Resistance exercise participation can benefit several health aspects: cardiorespiratory health, vascular health, muscle oxidative capacity, mental health, muscle hypertrophy, strength, and power. o support clients in sticking to their program, use strategies like monitoring (you and your client keeping track of how much resistance exercise they are doing), action planning (scheduling when, where, and how they will do their resistance exercise), and highlighting the health and emotional benefits of resistance exercise that are relevant to your client.

Dark‐ego‐vehicle principle: Narcissism as a predictor of anti‐sexual assault activism

Current Psychology, 2023

Abstract: In this preregistered study, we tested the dark-ego-vehicle principle. This principle states that individuals with dark personalities, such as high narcissistic traits, are inclined to become involved in certain kinds of ideologies and political activism. We argue that narcissistic individuals can be attracted to anti-sexual assault activism because this form of activism may provide them with opportunities to obtain positive self-presentation (e.g., virtue signaling), gain status, dominate others, and engage in social conflicts to get their thrills. A diverse US sample (N = 313) completed online measures of narcissistic traits and involvement in anti-sexual assault activism. In addition, relevant covariates were assessed (i.e., age, gender, adult sexual assault history, sexual harassment myth acceptance, and altruism), and the interaction between narcissistic traits and gender was considered. The results of the multiple regression analysis showed that higher narcissistic traits predicted an individual’s higher involvement in anti-sexual assault activism over and above the covariates. However, this relationship was evident only for the women in this sample. Notably, a higher level of altruism in an individual was also substantially associated with higher involvement in anti-sexual assault activism. We discuss how the narcissism-by-gender interaction may be in line with the dark-ego-vehicle principle.

Fertility of Men and Women Aged 15-49 in the United States: National Survey of Family Growth, 2015-2019

National Health Statistics Reports, 2023

Abstract: This report presents national estimates of selected fertility measures for men and women aged 15-49 in the United States in 2015-2019, based on data from the National Survey of Family Growth (NSFG). Overall estimates for 2015-2019 are compared with those for 2011-2015.

HISTORICAL ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

The Male Climacteric

JAMA, 1946

Abstract: In previous articles the symptoms characteristic for gonadal afunction and hypofunction in both the human female and the male have been outlined and described. That man is subject to varying degrees of sexual function and does have a climacteric is now an established fact.

RUBBISH BIN

Why Clinical Science Must Change or Die: Integrating Intersectionality and Social Justice

Women & Therapy, 2020

Abstract: Clinical science must begin to embrace the richness and nuance involved in centering social justice, intersectionality, and diversity and creating space for these topics to exist within scholars, clients, clinical work, theory, and research. In this article, we discuss why the field has resisted these frameworks and offer strategies for increasing their integration in training, research, practice, and the field more broadly. This shift will increase diverse scholars in the field, transform the nature and questions asked within our research, the manner in which we conduct clinical interventions, and the relevance of clinical science for the populations we serve.

